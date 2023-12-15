Hoover Open Houses Dec. 15-17, 2023

by

1716 Brittany Place

Hoover — Polo Downs

MLS # 21372229

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,674 square feet

$842,500

Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty

Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

776 Lake Crest Drive

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21372454

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet

$799,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

471 Paige Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21370771

6 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,170 square feet

$570,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

1834 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Southwood Highlands

MLS # 1356922

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$499,000

Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Friday, 12/15/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2011 Wild Flower Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21372118

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,996 square feet

$465,000

David Ridley, 972-2-7-8051, eXp Realty

Saturday, 12/16/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

700 Whippoorwill Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21372282

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,727 square feet

$399,900

Cissy Schmidt, 205-253-2124, RealtySouth

Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

3497 Birchtree Drive

Hoover

MLS # 21372642

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,238 square feet

$340,000

Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 12/16/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

2432 Ashland Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372686

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,290 square feet

$319,900

Rachel Mooney, 205-310-1640, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.

1405 Gables Drive, Unit 1405

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21372410

2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,204 square feet

$192,500

Tracy Dismukes, 205-281-8069, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/17/23, 1-3 p.m.