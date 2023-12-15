Hoover Open Houses Dec. 15-17, 2023

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1716 Brittany Place
Hoover — Polo Downs
MLS # 21372229
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,674 square feet
$842,500
Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty
Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
770 Lake Crest Drive
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21372454
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet
$799,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
471 Paige Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21370771
6 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,170 square feet
$570,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Southwood Highlands
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$499,000
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Friday, 12/15/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2011 Wild Flower Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21372118
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,996 square feet
$465,000
David Ridley, 972-2-7-8051, eXp Realty
Saturday, 12/16/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
700 Whippoorwill Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21372282
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,727 square feet
$399,900
Cissy Schmidt, 205-253-2124, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3497 Birchtree Drive
Hoover
MLS # 21372642
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,238 square feet
$340,000
Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 12/16/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2432 Ashland Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21372686
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,290 square feet
$319,900
Rachel Mooney, 205-310-1640, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1405 Gables Drive, Unit 1405
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21372410
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,204 square feet
$192,500
Tracy Dismukes, 205-281-8069, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/17/23, 1-3 p.m.