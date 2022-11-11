Hoover Open Houses 11-12-22 and 11-13-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,900
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.
3597 Shandwick Place
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1330982
6 Bedrooms / 6.5+ Baths / 6,884 square feet
$1,395,000
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.
4600 South Lakeridge Drive
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 1336855
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,206 square feet
$899,000
Nadine L’Eplattenier, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.
122 Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 1337389
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2.261 square feet
$533,000
Rebecca McCalman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 11/12/22, 2-4 p.m.
750 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover — Cahaba River Estates
MLS # 1337347
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,800 square feet
$499,900
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.
1858 Tall Timbers Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1331982
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,969 square feet
$339,900
Joe Falconer, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.
2142 Russet Meadows Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1338277
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,790 square feet
$265,000
Catherine Ryals, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 11/12/22, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 11/13/22, 2-4 p.m.