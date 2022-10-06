Hoover Open Houses 10-8-22 & 10-9-22

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover – Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,799,900

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

5183 Greystone Way

Hoover – Greystone

MLS # 1330828

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,008 square feet

$985,000

Maisa Sammour, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

4970 Ridge Pass

Hoover – The Ridge

MLS # 1333720

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,729 square feet

$625,000

Colby Mouchette, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 10/8/22, 10 a.m.-noon

1929 River Way Drive

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1327110

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,402 square feet

$620,000

Jana Clark, 205-440-4740, LAH

Saturday, 10/8/22, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

1509 Pavillon Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1334087

4 Bedrooms / 3.5+ Baths / 5,541 square feet

$575,000

Catherine McCluer, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

169 Brook Trace Drive

Hoover – Trace Crossings

MLS # 1334549

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths 2,852 square feet

$499,900

Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

3651 Village Center Lane

Hoover – Ross Bridge

MLS # 1334832

5 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,564 square feet

$499,000

Brian Kelleher, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

2505 Dunmore Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1335145

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,960 square feet

$429,000

Yani Isbell, 888-923-5547

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

6534 Oak Crest Cove

Hoover – Oak Crest

MLS # 1334943

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,799 square feet

$420,000

Carrie Richardson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

3504 Laurel View Road

Hoover – Laurel View

MLS # 1335438

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,014 square feet

$375,000

Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

2327 Deerwood Road

Hoover – Loch Haven

MLS # 1324186

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,932 square feet

$325,000

Kelsi Caraway, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

42 The Oaks Circle

Hoover – Riverchase

MLS # 1334436

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,399 square feet

$324,900

Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.

1849 Valgreen Lane

Hoover – Green Valley

MLS # 1334246

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,338 square feet

$285,000

Donna Farmer, 205-879-7665, RE/MAX Preferred

Sunday, 10/9/22, 1-3 p.m.