Hoover Open Houses 10-8-22 & 10-9-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover – Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,799,900
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5183 Greystone Way
Hoover – Greystone
MLS # 1330828
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,008 square feet
$985,000
Maisa Sammour, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4970 Ridge Pass
Hoover – The Ridge
MLS # 1333720
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,729 square feet
$625,000
Colby Mouchette, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 10/8/22, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1929 River Way Drive
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1327110
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,402 square feet
$620,000
Jana Clark, 205-440-4740, LAH
Saturday, 10/8/22, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brighteuos Med
1509 Pavillon Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1334087
4 Bedrooms / 3.5+ Baths / 5,541 square feet
$575,000
Catherine McCluer, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
169 Brook Trace Drive
Hoover – Trace Crossings
MLS # 1334549
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths 2,852 square feet
$499,900
Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3651 Village Center Lane
Hoover – Ross Bridge
MLS # 1334832
5 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,564 square feet
$499,000
Brian Kelleher, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2505 Dunmore Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1335145
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,960 square feet
$429,000
Yani Isbell, 888-923-5547
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
6534 Oak Crest Cove
Hoover – Oak Crest
MLS # 1334943
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,799 square feet
$420,000
Carrie Richardson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3504 Laurel View Road
Hoover – Laurel View
MLS # 1335438
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,014 square feet
$375,000
Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2327 Deerwood Road
Hoover – Loch Haven
MLS # 1324186
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,932 square feet
$325,000
Kelsi Caraway, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
42 The Oaks Circle
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1334436
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,399 square feet
$324,900
Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/9/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1849 Valgreen Lane
Hoover – Green Valley
MLS # 1334246
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,338 square feet
$285,000
Donna Farmer, 205-879-7665, RE/MAX Preferred
Sunday, 10/9/22, 1-3 p.m.