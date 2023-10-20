Hoover Open Houses 10-22-23

×
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,495,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
1097 Highlands Drive
1097 Highlands Drive
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21367373
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,348 square feet
$619,900
Blake Shultz, 205-451-9858, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3497 Birchtree Drive
3497 Birchtree Drive
Hoover — Birchtree
MLS # 21365971
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,965 square feet
$399,900
Shantay Williams, 205-420-3557, Sweet Homelife
Sunday, 10/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
More open houses will be added to this post soon.