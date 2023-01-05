Hoover Open Houses 1-7-23 & 1-8-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,749,750

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

5112 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1335956

6 Bedrooms / 5.5+ Baths / 8,653 square feet

$1,299,900

Terry Crutchfield, 205-313-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

7235 North Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340436

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet

$945,000

Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

1366 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1335012

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,461 square feet

$775,000

Barbara Edwards, 205-978-9000

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

4682 McGill Court

Hoover — McGill Crossings

MLS # 1338419

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,500 square feet

$675,000

Savannah Johnson, 205-352-7742, Art House

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

122 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS # 1337389

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,261 square feet

$533,000

Rebecca McCalman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

4945 Crystal Circle

Hoover

MLS # 1341563

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,591 square feet

$509,000

John Holley, 205-440-4740, LAH

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

190 Redwood Lane

Hoover

MLS # 1341702

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,574 square feet

$474,900

Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 1/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

2225 Farley Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1337290

3Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet

$460,000

Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

101 Greystone Glen Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340944

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$450,000

Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.

724 Dividing Ridge Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1340677

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,997 square feet

$399,900

Jennifer Smith, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams

Saturday, 1/7/23, 1-3 p.m.

3453 Lynnshire Drive

Hoover — Tal Heim

MLS # 1338489

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,672 square feet

$310,000

Kim Glass, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 1/8/23, 1-3 p.m.