Hoover Open Houses 1-7-23 & 1-8-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,750
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5112 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1335956
6 Bedrooms / 5.5+ Baths / 8,653 square feet
$1,299,900
Terry Crutchfield, 205-313-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
7235 North Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340436
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet
$945,000
Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1366 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1335012
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,461 square feet
$775,000
Barbara Edwards, 205-978-9000
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4682 McGill Court
Hoover — McGill Crossings
MLS # 1338419
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,500 square feet
$675,000
Savannah Johnson, 205-352-7742, Art House
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
122 Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 1337389
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,261 square feet
$533,000
Rebecca McCalman, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4945 Crystal Circle
Hoover
MLS # 1341563
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,591 square feet
$509,000
John Holley, 205-440-4740, LAH
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
190 Redwood Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1341702
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,574 square feet
$474,900
Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 1/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2225 Farley Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1337290
3Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet
$460,000
Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Danny Austin Photography
101 Greystone Glen Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340944
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet
$450,000
Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/8/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
724 Dividing Ridge Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1340677
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,997 square feet
$399,900
Jennifer Smith, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams
Saturday, 1/7/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brendon Pinola Photography
3453 Lynnshire Drive
Hoover — Tal Heim
MLS # 1338489
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,672 square feet
$310,000
Kim Glass, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 1/8/23, 1-3 p.m.