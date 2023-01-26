Hoover Open Houses 1-28-23 & 1-29-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,699,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
7235 N. Highfield Lane
7235 N. Highlfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340436
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet
$925,000
Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
101 Greystone Glen Drive
101 Greystone Glen Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340944
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet
$450,000
Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/28/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1916 River Park Drive
1916 River Park Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1343134
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,800 square feet
$429,000
Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2512 Dunmore Drive
2512 Dunmore Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1342713
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,155 square feet
$389,000
Brandon Harder, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1119 Berwick Road
1119 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340157
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet
$344,900
Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group
Saturday, 1/28/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
509 Brentwood Drive
509 Brentwood Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1343353
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,813 square feet
$310,000
Cheryl Brayko, 205-886-9204, 1st Class Real Estate
Sunday, 1/29/23, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
721 Ridge Way Circle
721 Ridge Way Circle
Hoover — Ridgewood Parc
MLS # 1343711
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,532 square feet
$290,000
Adam Booker, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/28/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.