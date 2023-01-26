Hoover Open Houses 1-28-23 & 1-29-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,699,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

7235 N. Highlfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340436

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet

$925,000

Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

101 Greystone Glen Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340944

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$450,000

Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/28/23, 2-4 p.m.

1916 River Park Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1343134

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,800 square feet

$429,000

Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

2512 Dunmore Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1342713

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,155 square feet

$389,000

Brandon Harder, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

1119 Berwick Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340157

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet

$344,900

Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group

Saturday, 1/28/23, 1-3 p.m.

509 Brentwood Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1343353

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,813 square feet

$310,000

Cheryl Brayko, 205-886-9204, 1st Class Real Estate

Sunday, 1/29/23, 1-4 p.m.

721 Ridge Way Circle

Hoover — Ridgewood Parc

MLS # 1343711

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,532 square feet

$290,000

Adam Booker, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/28/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.