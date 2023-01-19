Hoover Open Houses 1-21-23 & 1-22-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,750
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
7235 N. Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340436
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet
$945,000
Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2309 Laurel Lane
Hoover — Laurel View
MLS # 1340962
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,922 square feet
$575,000
Angie Reeder, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/21/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1544 Bridgewater Lane
Hoover — Bridgewater Park
MLS # 1342821
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,498 square feet
$485,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2504 Dunmore Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1342380
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,703 square feet
$399,900
Danny Acton, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 1/21/23 and Sunday, 1/22/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1119 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340157
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet
$349,900
Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group
Saturday, 1/21/23, 1-3 p.m.