Hoover Open Houses 1-21-23 & 1-22-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,749,750

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.

7235 N. Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340436

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet

$945,000

Christopher Burdette, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.

2309 Laurel Lane

Hoover — Laurel View

MLS # 1340962

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,922 square feet

$575,000

Angie Reeder, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/21/23, 1-3 p.m.

1544 Bridgewater Lane

Hoover — Bridgewater Park

MLS # 1342821

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,498 square feet

$485,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 1/22/23, 2-4 p.m.

2504 Dunmore Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1342380

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,703 square feet

$399,900

Danny Acton, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Saturday, 1/21/23 and Sunday, 1/22/23, 1-3 p.m.

1119 Berwick Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340157

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet

$349,900

Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group

Saturday, 1/21/23, 1-3 p.m.