Hoover Open Houses 1-15-23

×
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,750
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
×
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2160 Blackridge Road
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1335353
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,662 square feet
$1,490,000
Vicki Lugar, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
×
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
322 Chase Plantation Circle
322 Chase Plantation Circle
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1337648
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,704 square feet
$319,000
Brandon Harder, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/15/23, 2-4 p.m.