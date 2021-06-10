Economic Developer Greg Knighton to speak at June chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210401_Greg_Knighton Greg Knighton, the economic developer for the city of Hoover, talks to the Hoover City Council about a revision to an incentive agreement with the developer of the Stadium Trace Village development during a council work session on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic developer, is the scheduled speaker for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s June luncheon at the Hoover Country Club next week.

Knighton has been the city's economic developer since December 2017. Prior to that, he was vice president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and had been with that organization since 1994.

He is a graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery and has completed the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute and the Auburn University Intensive Economic Development Training Course.

The chamber luncheon is set for noon on Thursday, June 17, and usually lasts about an hour. Networking for the luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $25, and the deadline to make reservations is 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reservations can be made through the chamber’s website or by calling 205-988-5672.