Hoover Business Happenings - March 2024

Now Open

EJYS Homes for You LLC recently opened at 1957 Hoover Court, Suite 307, and is inspired by the core values of dignity, respect and commitment. They focus on enhancing individuals’ lives and promoting independence while providing residential, personal care and respite for individuals with intellectual disabilities in community settings. 205-578-6088

El Tejano Mexican Restaurant, Bar & Grill has opened in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center, in the former location of El Cielo at 2760 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 112. 205-538-5150

× Expand Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill

The Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill opened Feb. 22 in the former location of J&C Seafood at 1944 Hoover Court. The restaurant has an all-you-can-eat sushi offering for $17.95 for lunch and $28.95 for dinner, co-owner and manager Johnny Zhang said. The restaurant has several owners who also own Sake Cafe in uptown New Orleans, Louisiana, which has been open since 2002. The Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill also offers hibachi fried rice, Japanese appetizers and different kinds of sake, Zhang said. 205-848-2270

Mitu's Threading and Spa has opened at 3081 Lorna Road #102 in the Lorna Plaza shopping center. The business offers eyebrow threading and waxing, eyelash extensions, lash lifts, bridal makeovers, facials, dermaplaning and henna tattoos. 205-238-5272

× Expand Total Looks Wax, Thread and Lashes

Total Looks Wax, Thread and Lashes is now open at 2146 Tyler Road, Suite 202. The salon is owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo with more than 30 years experience between them. For more information or to make an appointment, call or visit the website. 205-659-8680

Concepción Salon is now open at 1580 Montgomery Highway, Suite 5, close to Wild Birds Unlimited. 334-318-1428

News and Accomplishments

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with branches at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and 2 Inverness Center Place, has two nominees to serve the next three years on its seven-member board of directors. They are Greg Johnston, the former chief financial officer for Brookwood Baptist Health who now is an independent consultant concentrating on project management and strategic and financial planning, and Barney Hatten, who retired as director of technical services and quality standards at Nucor Steel. Johnston was appointed as an associate director in 2021 and currently is chairman of the Supervisory Committee. Hatten is the current chairman of the board of directors and has served on the board from 2003 to 2009, 2012 to 2018 and 2021 to 2024. Credit union members will vote to elect board members at the annual meeting on April 16. 205-823-3985

× Expand Capstone Building Corp.

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has started construction on a $17.6 million senior citizen housing development in Memphis called Edgeview at Legends Park. The 85,765-square-foot development, near the Veterans Administration Medical Center, will consist of 99 units meant to provide an independent living experience for people ages 62 and older. The complex is expected to open in early 2025. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

George Ash, Shauna Wesson and Betty Booker have joined the RealtySouth office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as real estate agents. 205-978-9000

Cecelia Thompson has joined as a real estate agent at RealtySouth's office in Inverness at 109 Inverness Plaza. 205-382-5328

Farrelly's Southern Bar and Kitchen, 5532 Grove Blvd., has hired Chris Kennedy as its new executive chef and general manager. He attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School in Charleston, South Carolina, and has more than 20 years of experience at Birmingham area restaurants and private clubs, including The Club and the Hoover Country Club. 205-968-1408

Burn Boot Camp has hired Sam Williams as a trainer at its Hoover location at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 121, and Rebecca Baker as a trainer at its Meadow Brook location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. Both women serve as a second trainer on the floor (without a microphone), helping customers in larger camps with their form and challenging them. Williams is a full-time primary care nurse practitioner with personal training certification and has a passion for fitness. Baker has loved working out since she was in college and started her career in Birmingham as a certified public accountant in 2016. 205-335-1884, 205-903-8154

Regions Bank, which has an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and numerous branches in Hoover, has named Christian White as its Birmingham market executive. White also will serve as commercial banking district director for the Alabama, Mississippi and Florida panhandle markets. White joined Regions in 2003 and served in a number of positions within the commercial banking group in Birmingham and Mobile. White succeeds Alan Register, who has been elevated to serve as a commercial banking specialized executive. 800-734-4667

× Expand Dr. Nada Souccar

Birmingham Orthodontics has added Dr. Nada Souccar to its team. Souccar has 17 years of experience in the industry, including more than a decade of instruction at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, where she most recently served as an associate professor. She has received numerous awards for her research and teaching, including the Fred and Dianne Garrett Biomedical Research Award and the Eugene E. West Fellowship Award, both from the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation, and the UAB President's Award for Excellence in Teaching. Souccar is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and Southern Association of Orthodontists and is a diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics. Birmingham Orthodontics’ Hoover locations are at 5391 Magnolia Trace and 5406 U.S. 280, Suite E101. 205-584-4030 205-308-9407

Anniversaries

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Jenn's Just Cuts

Jenn's Just Cuts, 1713 Montgomery Hwy, Suite 109, Room 115, is celebrating its first anniversary. They specialize in hair cuts for the whole family — men, women and children. 205-899-2864

× Expand The Whole Scoop

The Whole Scoop ice cream shop celebrated its 13th anniversary on Feb. 14. Hoover residents Sue and David Cohen opened the shop in 2011 on South Shades Crest Road and in 2020 moved to The Village at Brock's Gap at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway. 205-444-8000

The Biscuit Belly in The Village at Brock's Gap at 1031 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 157, celebrated its first anniversary in February. 205-402-8126

Thimbles is celebrating 17 years at 181 Main St. #221 in Hoover. Thimbles offers fabrics, classes, patterns and sewing and embroidery machines. 205-682-6008

Brock's Gap Brewing Co. is celebrating its second anniversary this month. The brewery opened March 3, 2022, at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. 205-848-7837