Hoover Business Happenings - June 2024

Now Open

Capstone Communities recently opened The Cottages at Greystone, a 189-unit development at 7273 Cahaba Valley Road. The community offers cottage apartments, each with a private fenced yard and one to three bedrooms, as well as one-bedroom lofts and carriage units. There also is a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, pavilions, grill stations, sidewalks and a dog park. The community was designed by Nequette Architecture & Design and built by CBI Construction Services. 205-722-1880

Mark Meadows, the owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A franchise in Inverness, on May 2 opened a second Chick-fil-A location just down the street, at Inverness Corners at 5331 Valleydale Road. The new location is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Meadows said in a press release he plans to keep the other Inverness location open as well. The new location offers curbside pickup but doesn’t have a drive-thru. 205-963-0001

Lawley Counseling, founded by Rachel Lawley in 2021, has opened an office at 1318 Alford Ave., Suite 101. The counseling clinic works with individuals, couples and families and specializes in anxiety, depression, trauma and relationship issues. 205-784-8410

Tradition Physical Therapy had a grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for May 29 for its new office in the Lake Crest Center at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 119. 205-409-0120

Coming Soon

Urgent Vet plans to open a new location in the Hoover Crossings shopping center at 1539 Montgomery Highway. The business offers veterinary care for injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention but aren’t serious enough to merit a trip to a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital.

Relocations and Renovations

The Walmart Supercenter at 2780 John Hawkins Parkway recently held a grand reopening following a renovation of the store. Part of the renovation included the installation of a 19-foot-high mural paying homage to Hoover High School and other landmarks in the city. Walmart also presented grant checks to several organizations, including the Hoover Fire Department, March of Dimes, Little Imaginations School, The Gathering Mentoring Outreach, American Lung Associates and Community Grief Support Service. 205-733-0303

News and Accomplishments

The Hoover City Council on April 15 gave approval for the Stone Age III Korean BBQ & Hotpot, located at 3340 Galleria Circle, to begin selling a full slate of alcoholic beverages. 205-238-5205

MyEyeDr., at 1686 Montgomery Highway, is among 10 optometry practices nationally named as a 2024 Best Practice by CooperVision, a manufacturer of contact lenses. All U.S. optometry practices currently fitting contact lenses were eligible for consideration. Honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees and optometry industry experts. Evaluation was based on insights and experiences shared about the practices’ innovation, patient experience and practice culture. 205-979-2020

Galleria Woods, 3850 Galleria Woods Drive, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024 Best Assisted Living and Independent Living Community. U.S. News awards the designation of “Best Senior Living” only to those communities that satisfy its statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered in the previous two calendar years. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a “best” rating. For its 2024 Best Senior Living ratings, U.S. News rated nearly 3,500 communities on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities provided by the community. 205-277-6915

Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has begun construction on an 86-unit apartment community in Pensacola alongside developer Interlude Residential. The community will have two apartment buildings spanning 106,749 square feet and will include units with one to three bedrooms, a clubhouse, fitness center, co-working space, pool and pool house. The complex, unnamed as of late April, is expected to open in 2025. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

Pam Huff, a news anchor for ABC 33/40 for 27 years, retired from TV journalism on May 24. Huff has been a journalist for 50 years, including 47 years in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area. Before coming to ABC 33/40, Huff worked 20 years for Channel 13, where she became the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast in the Birmingham market. Stephen Quinn, another news anchor for ABC 33/40, had his last newscast with the station on April 22. He was with ABC 33/40 8 years, including 2 years as a news anchor. The station is based at 800 Concourse Parkway #200. 205-403-3340

Meredith Carpenter has joined the Wheeles & Garmon Attorneys firm at 5000 Southlake Park, Suite 150. She has 14 years of experience in domestic relations and juvenile court cases and is branching into civil litigation. Partners Todd Wheeles and Matt Garmon have more than 25 years of combined legal expertise in civil litigation. 205-683-2077

Kobe Floyd has joined RealtySouth’s Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza #4800, and Trenton Graves has joined RealtySouth’s Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. Both are Realtors. Kobe Floyd: 205-991-6565, Trenton Graves: 334-332-4170

Steve Boggan, president and CEO of BioHorizons at 2300 Riverchase Center, has been named one of three new members to the executive management committee of BioHorizons’ parent company, Henry Schein. Boggan joined BioHorizons in 1995 and has been president and CEO since 1999. The company makes dental implants and biologics products. BioHorizons was acquired by Henry Schein in 2013. Boggan recently was named co-CEO of Henry Schein’s Global Oral Reconstruction Group, along with Bianka Wilson. Boggan will lead Henry Schein’s commercial operations in North and South America and the Middle East, as well as global marketing. He and Wilson join Tom Popeck, CEO of Henry Schein’s Healthcare Specialties Group, as new members of the executive management committee. 888-246-8338

Two long-standing board members of Regions Corp. have retired. They are Charles McCrary, who joined the board 23 years ago and has served as board chairman since 2019, and John Johns, who joined the board in 2011 and has served as chairman of the risk committee since 2016. Regions CEO John Turner has been appointed chairman of the board, and Jim Prokopanki is now chairman of the risk committee. Ruth Ann Marshall has been named as the lead independent director. Regions has an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and numerous branches in Hoover. 800-734-4667

Anniversaries

Mellow Mushroom, which has a location at 920 Inverness Corners, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has more than 160 locations across 17 states. 205-981-9914

Closings

Walgreens has closed its pharmacy and store in the Hoover Commons shopping center at 1615 Montgomery Highway.