Hoover Business Happenings - July 2023

Now Open

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Carla Santoro

Carla Santoro has opened a hair salon called Luna Stylo in the former location of an AllState Insurance agency at 1633 Montgomery Highway, Suite 2. She has more than 30 years experience in the salon industry and most recently was a co-owner of the KBello Hair Salon in Homewood, which closed in January. She opened her new 1,250-square-foot shop, which has three hair cutting stations, on June 7. 205-422-7399

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The new Zaxby's restaurant at 2071 Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama, opened June 5, 2023.

The new Zaxby’s restaurant at 2071 Patton Chapel Road opened June 5. 706-353-8107

× Expand Salt Clothing Co.

Salt Clothing Co. opened its doors on June 16 and celebrated a grand opening on June 24. 205-238-5926

Urgent Team, a company that operates urgent and family care centers in 79 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, has opened two urgent care clinics in Hoover under its Physicians Care Walk-In Clinic brand. One takes up 2,600 square feet in the new Hoover Crossings shopping center at 1539 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, across from Ellis Piano. The other is in the 3,108-square-foot former Backyard Burgers location at 1989 Montgomery Highway, across from Southgate Village. The health care team is led by Sakeena Spencer, who has a doctorate in nursing, and physician assistant John Keeling. The clinics provide urgent care, family care and occupational health services seven days a week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 pm. Sundays. 659-599-9513

Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance Agency has opened a new office at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 200, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park. 205-995-9883

United Community Bank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its bank at 2000 Meadow Lake Drive, just off U.S. 280 near Sonic, on June 22. 205-705-1540

Coming Soon

Stix, a Japanese restaurant that had put a sign on the door of its Hoover location at 3250 Galleria Circle in the spring announcing it had closed permanently, now says it plans to reopen this summer. The restaurant was being renovated in June. 205-447-9737

Chase Bank plans to build a new branch in the former Pizza Hut location at 3740 Lorna Road in the River Oaks Village shopping center. The Pizza Hut was torn down. Chase Bank also is building a new branch in Stadium Trace Village.

Alabama Goods will be opening its third location in Hoover in October. The new location will be in Stadium Trace Village and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in November and December. 205-803-3900

Relocations and Renovations

Shun Black has relocated her women’s boutique from 263 Village Parkway in Helena to 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 127, in the Lorna Brook Village shopping center, in between We Mount TVs and Amigo’s Mexican restaurant. The shop offers women’s clothing, accessories and candles. Black started offering merchandise online about six years ago. She opened a warehouse for her business in Helena about two years ago and opened it for retail use about six months before needing more space and relocating to Hoover in April. 205-217-4023

Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf has moved out of its former location at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, in the Cahaba Market shopping center and in late June was negotiating for space in a nearby shopping center. The business is still operating online for now. 205-616-4099

The Walmart Supercenter at 5335 U.S. 280 held a "grand reopening" ceremony in May after undergoing a renovation. 205-980-5156

News and Accomplishments

T. Fox SalonSpa was named the Shelby County 2023 Small Business of the Year for companies with six to 10 employees, by a group that includes The Shelby County Chamber, Calera Main Street, the Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Main Street. 205-403-8369

The Cabela’s store at 3851 Chapel Lane has been converted into a Dick’s Warehouse Sale store, which is a discount outlet store for Dick’s. 205-421-9971

× Expand Capstone Building

Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has started construction on a $40 million, single-family rental cottage development project in Calabash, North Carolina, on behalf of developer EYC Companies. The development, called Heartsease at Calabash, will have 158 craftsman-style rental cottages on one lot. Rental options will include single-level floor plans, one- and two-bedroom duplex units and one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages. Units will range from 1,198 to 1,485 square feet and will be four units per acre on nearly 40 acres. The development also will have a leasing center/clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, fire pits, activity spaces, exterior home maintenance, picnic area and fitness center. Capstone Building Corp. and EYC Developers recently completed a similar development called Heartsease at Shallotte about 20 minutes away in Shallotte, North Carolina. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

× Expand Maddie Wilsin (left) and Peyton Harbin (right)

T. Fox SalonSpa at 2080 Valleydale Road #7 has added two employees. Maddie Wilson, who formerly worked at the salon as a stylist for five years and took a year off, has returned as the front desk coordinator. Peyton Harbin, who has 10 years in the beauty industry, including seven as an educator at the Aveda Institute, has joined the team as a stylist. She is a licensed cosmetologist and does haircuts, coloring, extensions, manicures, pedicures and skin care. 205-403-8369

OS1 Sports Injury Clinic, a walk-in orthopedic clinic at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 185, in The Village at Brock’s Gap, has added Randy Johansen, president of American Family Care, to its board of directors following the death of American Family Care CEO Dr. Bruce Irwin, who was a founder and board member of OS1 Holdings and its subsidiary, OS1 Management. Johansen joined American Family Care in 1992 as chief operating officer and became president in 2005. He has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare field, primarily in finance, business administration and operations. 205-352-2911

The Hoover office of ARC Realty has added at least 17 new agents in recent months, including Lynn Horne, Dan Burns, Tarah Binford, Stevie Earls, Leighton Harbuck, Francene Drexler, Hollie Higgins, Teresa Stahl, April Herring, Joey Brown, Gina Musser, Ashley Lemley, Terry Richardson, Pam Carpri, Sabrina Stephens, Jeff Davis and Meredith Tolleson. 205-969-8912

Anniversaries

T. Fox SalonSpa celebrated its 14th anniversary in June. 205-403-8369

Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen in June celebrated its fourth anniversary at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 145, in The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center. 205-538-5866

Closings

The CVS Pharmacy at 2901 Morgan Road, just outside Hoover, has closed.