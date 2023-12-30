Hoover Business Happenings - January 2024

Now Open

Options Massage Studio has opened in the Clearbrook office building at 2170 Clearbrook Road, Suite 211. The massage studio, which also has a location in Jasper, offers deep tissue, Swedish, hot stone and post-op lymphatic massages. 205-292-8132

Boot Barn, a retailer offering cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion and outdoor gear, is planning to open in an 11,295-square-foot space in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center, formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning, by mid-December. This is the fourth location of Boot Barn in Alabama, with others in Huntsville, Mobile and Trussville.

Night Shift Taxes recently opened at 4000 Eagle Point Corporate Dr., Suite 550. The company offers evening appointments for in-person or online tax services from 4 to 10 p.m. 855-387-3453

× Expand Saffron Indian Kitchen

Saffron Indian Kitchen is now open at its newest location at 5426 U.S. 280. The restaurant serves Indian cuisine and offers a full-service bar. A lunch buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a dinner menu is available from 5 to 9:30 p.m. 205-453-2351

× Expand Baba Java

Baba Java has opened its newest location in Meadowbrook, 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 121A. The shop serves specialty-grade coffees from farms around the world. 205-777-5984

Crave Hair Studio, owned and operated by John McCombs, is now open at 910 Inverness Corners. The salon is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 205-490-6490

Coming Soon

Hoover natives Elizabeth Rae Chapman and Everett Chapman are opening a Cookie Fix location in The Village at Brock's Gap, in the former storefront of CakEffect at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 109.

× Expand Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon open its second location near Alabama 119, in the new Windsor Court retail center.

Southern Immediate Urgent Care plans to open its seventh Alabama location in metro Birmingham. The new facility will be a 3,000-square-foot space near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road. Locations are open seven days a week with extended hours (except major holidays) to provide immediate care for after-hours and weekend injuries, along with primary and occupational services. The practice is expected to open this summer. Other nearby locations are in Chelsea and Hoover.

Relocations and Renovations

Baumhower's Victory Grille has chosen not to renew its lease in The Village at Lee Branch at 1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 112, and plans to relocate in 2024, according to a message on the restaurant's voicemail. 205-995-5151

New Ownership

Gold & Silver Loans & Jewelry (formerly Cash World) is now under new ownership. Anthony Prince takes over the business from his cousin, Eddie Sharit. The company is located at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 117, and has been in business for over 28 years. 205-995-1018

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Apex Roofing & Restoration

Apex Roofing & Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway, has expanded into Colorado, opening new offices in Denver and Aurora. Apex, which does residential, commercial and multi-family roofing, saw a 21% increase in revenue from 2021 to 2022 and was ranked by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the eighth largest residential roofing company in the nation and 17th largest of any roofing company for 2023. The company, founded in 2010, plans to continue expanding its presence into new markets across the country. 205-846-3973

× Expand Full Moon Bar-B-Que

The Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association on Oct. 30 presented David and Joe Maluff, co-owners of the Full Moon Bar-B-Que restaurant chain, with the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award during the Stars of the Industry Awards ceremony at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The Maluff brothers over the years have been involved in a wide range of philanthropic initiatives and partnerships. 205-822-0300

Life Care Services, the management company for the Galleria Woods senior living community at 3850 Galleria Woods Drive, has been ranked as the No. 1 company for independent senior living for the fifth consecutive year in the 2023 J.D. Power customer satisfaction study. Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all six categories of resident satisfaction: dining, community building and grounds, resident apartments, price paid for services received, community staff and resident activities. The company also ranked No. 1 in assisted living/memory care communities in 2023, the first year that J.D Power surveyed Life Care’s residents and families in this area. 205-277-6915

× Expand Dr. Rod Sones (left) and Dr. Brad Russell (right)

ProHealth Hoover Chiropractic and Rehab has merged with another Birmingham-area chiropractic practice, Hug Chiropractic Clinic, to form Pillar Chiropractic and Rehab. The two founders of the new practice are Dr. Rod Sones and Dr. Brad Russell. In addition to its Hoover office at 2116 Rocky Ridge Road, Pillar Chiropractic and Rehab also has offices in Cahaba Heights, Clay/Chalkville and Gardendale, with additional locations planned for the near future. Dr. Ted Dower works alongside Sones in the Hoover clinic. 205-537-7463

Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed the $13.45 million West Point Village housing development in West Point, Georgia. The village covers 79,389 square feet, with 72 multifamily units that include floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. The complex also has a community garden, clubhouse, meeting/community room, wellness clinic, computer center, off-street parking and on-site management. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

April Newman (205-718-6259) has joined as a real estate agent at RealtySouth's Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza, and Ronnisha Croom (205-229-2114) has joined as an agent at RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.

Anniversaries

Teriyaki Madness is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Hoover location at 4741 Chace Circle, Suite 113. Menu items including spicy chicken, steak teriyaki, Yakisoba noodles, stir-fry veggies, chicken eggrolls and house-made sauces are available in-store or for pickup or delivery. 205-502-7924

Lifeline Children's Services has celebrated its one-year anniversary at their international headquarters in Birmingham, 200 Missionary Ridge Dr. 205-967-0811

Precision Tactical Arms Company has been at its U.S. 280 location, 105 Inverness Corners, Suite 100, for one year. The company specializes in tactical equipment and firearms. 205-848-8212

Birmingham Wellness Massage has been open for one year at its Greystone location, 2236 Cahaba Valley Dr. #101. The business offers specialty massages, massage packages and other related services. 770-977-6192

Capella Pizzeria has been at its Inverness Village shopping center location, 5445 Patrick Way, for one year. The restaurant offers pizzas made from scratch and baked in an Italian wood-fire oven. A new location is also set to open in Trussville. 205-438-6108

Burn Boot Camp's Meadowbrook location, 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., is celebrating its one-year anniversary. 205-903-8154