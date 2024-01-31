Hoover Business Happenings - February 2024

Now Open

A2 Pharmacy Solutions has opened a pharmacy at 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 102, filling prescriptions and offering wellness screenings and flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. 205-326-7601

Laila Virani and her daughter, Shaheen Virani, on Dec. 4 opened a new salon called Total Looks in Bluff Park Village at 2146 Tyler Road, Suite 202. The 1,000-square-foot salon offers threading, waxing (face to full body), facials, facial massages, individual and strip lashes, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, eyebrow lamination, eyelash perms, eye boosting and temporary henna tattoos. 205-659-8680

Aqua-Tots Swim School has opened a new location in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center at 1694 Montgomery Highway. The school offers group, private and semi-private swimming lessons for children 4 months old and older. 205-882-7776

Night Shift Taxes is a full-service tax firm that offers virtual and in-person consultations for individuals and small businesses during evening hours, 4-10 p.m. Night Shift Taxes is located at 4000 Eagle Point Corporate Drive, Suite 550. 855-387-3453

The newly opened Hemp House Smoke Shop is located in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center at 120 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 110. The business offers a wide range of products that promote wellness, relaxation and enjoyment, including hemp, CBD, vape, delta and other smoking accessories. 205-326-7888

Crave is a full-service salon specializing in cuts, color, specialty styles and more. The salon staff takes pride in providing a comfortable atmosphere with unbeatable salon services. The salon is at 910 Inverness Corners and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-525-8684

Coming Soon

Neil Thompson, a former golf instructor at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, plans to open Magic City Indoor Golf at 1218 Alford Ave. in mid-February. The indoor golf studio will feature four golf simulator bays and a putting area for practice. It will offer classes for both juniors and adults, golf bay rentals, birthday parties, corporate events and memberships for individuals, corporations and teams. 205-283-0871

El Jalisco, a Mexican restaurant with locations in Florida and Georgia, plans to open its first Alabama location at 2673 Valleydale Road, in the shopping center with the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Caldwell Mill Road. This is the 16th location of El Jalisco. 205-637-0014

Relocations and Renovations

Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has completed construction of a new two-story, nearly 21,000-square-foot building at 1624 Montgomery Highway after tearing down its former building. The new building includes a showroom, sales support offices, a parts boutique, service lounge and an expansion to three service lanes. The dealership also expanded its service bays from 31 to 37 bays. 205-545-8074

Benton Nissan of Hoover has nearly completed $3 million worth of renovations to its exterior, showroom, offices and service department customer lounge at 1640 Montgomery Highway, along with new Nissan design signage. The dealership was still awaiting a new building sign in January. 205-979-5420

News and Accomplishments

Avadian Credit Union, based in Hoover at 1 Riverchase Parkway South and with branches at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, in December was named by Business Alabama as one of the 40 best companies to work for in Alabama. In addition to comprehensive insurance plans, 401k, medical leave and holiday pay, Avadian offers a student loan repayment program, tuition reimbursement, flexible work hours and a relaxed dress code, the magazine said. 205-985-2828

The Warren Averett accounting firm, with its Birmingham area office at 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, was the second-place winner in the large company division of Business Alabama’s list of the 40 best companies to work for in Alabama. According to Business Alabama, collaboration, diversity, integrity and kindness are all held in high regard at Warren Averett. The firm also offers flexible benefits, innovative perks and open communication. In addition, with 10 years of service and every five years thereafter, workers may take a four-week sabbatical. Off-site time includes no emails, work contact or business phone calls. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Fancy Fur, 5291 Valleydale Road #139, has been providing grooming services for 16 years. The business offers grooming services for all dog breeds. It also carries a wide array of pet apparel and other boutique items. 205-408-1693

Sonic Drive-In has been open at its location at 30 Meadowview Drive on U.S. 280 for one year. It is a fast food restaurant offering a wide range of food and drink items in a drive-in setting. 205-637-6769

Pizza Hut is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its location in the Publix shopping center on Valleydale Road. The restaurant offers freshly made pizzas for delivery or carry out. 205-778-1905

Mavis Tires and Brakes is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its location in Tattersall Park. Mavis specializes in tires, brakes, oil changes and many other auto repair or service needs. You can schedule a service appointment online. 205-408-2720

Sherwin-Williams is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its location at 6309 Adena Lane in Tattersall Park. The store carries a wide range of paints, stains and painting supplies for indoor and outdoor projects. The staff will help customers decide the right colors and supplies needed for the job. 205-734-4547