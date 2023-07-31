Hoover Business Happenings - August 2023

Now Open

Hero Doughnuts & Buns has opened its fourth location in the Birmingham-Hoover area in the Stadium Trace Village development, at 1013 Marble Terrace. It is a breakfast and brunch restaurant that serves doughnuts, coffee, sandwiches, burgers and salads. This is the company's eighth location overall, with other locations in Nashville, Atlanta and Charleston.

Coming Soon

Aqua-Tots Swim School plans to open its first location in Alabama at 1694 Montgomery Highway, in The Centre at Riverchase shopping center, in September. The 6,000-square-foot swim school, to be owned and operated by Dave Dunlap, plans to offer swim lessons to children 4 months to age 12. Pre-enrollment is now open. Aqua-Tots Swim School, headquartered in Phoenix, has more than 130 locations in 25 states and 14 countries, plus 90 more locations in development. 205-882-7776

Andrews Sports Medicine has leased space at the Lake Crest Center, at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, for a new office that is expected to open at the earliest by mid-to-late September, spokesman Ron Rickel said. The practice is finalizing contract details with two new doctors, one of whom will be an orthopedic surgeon and the other will be a non-surgical physician, Rickel said. 205-939-3699

Dermatology Care of Alabama, founded in 2017 by former Alabama Gov. Dr. Robert Bentley, has leased space at the Lake Crest Center at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 201, for a satellite office. Bentley graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in 1968 and served as a general medical officer and captain in the U.S. Air Force, as well as a hospital commander at Pope Air Force Base. He entered private practice and founded Alabama Dermatology Associates in Tuscaloosa and later was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives and served as governor from 2010 to 2017. He resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance violations. 205-759-1519

KYURAMEN is set to open in early 2024 in the former Newk’s location at 950 Inverness Corners. This will be the restaurant’s first location in Alabama. The menu features a variety of ramen, appetizers, omurice, rice and ramen burgers, desserts and more. The restaurant will cover 4,635 square feet, said Jessica Demarino, the commercial real estate marketing manager for First National Realty Partners.

Fuku Ramen is planning to open at The Village at Lee Branch this month. Their menu features rice bowls, ramen, bubble tea and a variety of other dishes.

The Huntsville-based Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot plans to open another location in the former spot of On Tap Sports Cafe, at 3340 Galleria Circle in Hoover. 256-489-3157

Relocations and Renovations

Nordstrom Rack has relocated from River Ridge off U.S. 280 to The Summit at 339 Summit Blvd. 205-578-3100

The Fish Market Restaurant at 1681 Montgomery Highway in Hoover was closed for at least a week in late June and early July for a remodeling project. The kitchen had to be shut down for the addition of new kitchen equipment and a new floor. The project also included painting of the dining room and installation of ceiling fans in the dining room, said Robin Drakos, a family member in the family-run business. Some work was still being done in mid-July. 205-823-3474

The UAB Medicine Lee Branch Primary & Specialty Care, 220 Doug Baker Blvd., plans to open in early 2024. The new location will replace the current 1250 Inverness Corners location.

News and Accomplishments

Phil Boozer, the senior vice president and chief sales officer for America's First Federal Credit Union, which has an office 3312 Old Columbiana Road, was selected by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions as Alabama's Credit Union Professional of the Year. 205-823-3985

Karen Bruce, the annual gift officer for Faulkner University, which has a campus at 4524 Southlake Parkway in Hoover, recently was named to the Top 50 Over 50 by Positive Maturity. 205-879-5588

The Maxam Insurance Group has changed its name to Moss Rock Insurance Group and is located at 3229 Lorna Road. 205-874-9030

Personnel Moves

Lindsey Byrd has joined Burn Boot Camp Hoover, 1021 Brocks Gap Parkway #121, as the co-lead trainer alongside Olivia Stringer, as Stringer begins her graduate studies at Samford University. 205-335-1884

Mary Margaret Chapman has joined the Burn Boot Camp Meadow Brook location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. as a member of the ambassador team. 205-903-8154

Dr. Jeremy Dornier has joined the staff at the Medical West Hoover Health Center at 5310 Medford Drive. Dornier is a board-certified family medicine physician. He has a bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and doctorate in medicine from Louisiana State University, and he completed his family medicine residency there. 205-820-8440

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, 2500 Acton Road #200, recently announced promotions in the Birmingham office. Annie McCarter was promoted to principal and serves as director of payroll; Scott Pruitt was promoted to principal in the firm’s security, risk & controls group; Alex Ezelle was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s audit division; and Chris Branch, Harry Waugh and Scott Wiseman were promoted to senior manager in the firm’s tax division. 205-979-4100

Sharp Wellness, 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, has welcomed Drew Richard. Richard specializes in working with individuals and couples dealing with caregiver guilt, self-esteem, postpartum-related mental health issues (anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder), parenting/co-parenting issues and couples’ issues, including lack of intimacy and connection. Richard meets with clients both in person and virtually. 205-383-6650

Anniversaries

The Strauss Financial Group, a full-service financial advisory firm at 2201 Cahaba Valley Drive #200, is celebrating its 35th year in business. John and Heidi Strauss opened the firm in 1988 and sold the business to their son, Arthur, upon their retirement in 2020. 205-967-9595

M&M Jewelers at 440 Inverness Corners recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. 205-991-0593