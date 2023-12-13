Greystone Crumbl location to open Dec. 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crumbl Crumbl Greystone store owners Jason and Rebecca Dickey

The U.S. 280 corridor is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Dec. 15, when locally owned and operated Greystone Crumbl opens its doors.

The store is at 5403 U.S. 280, at the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280 and is owned by Jason and Rebecca Dickey. The location will provide more than 35 jobs, and hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the more than 250 weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.

Future weekly lineups will be posted every Sunday at 5 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening, or choose from delivery, curbside pickup, cateringc or nationwide shipping options available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com.