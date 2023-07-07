Full Moon Bar-B-Que launches 4th annual Backpack Blessings giveback program

× Expand Graphic courtesy of Full Moon Bar-B-Que.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is taking nominations of children to benefit with its fourth annual Backpack Blessings program.

Backpack Blessings is an initiative designed to provide food, supplies and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations. Full Moon Bar-B-Que will be accepting nominations through an online nomination form from July 6-16.

This year, Full Moon Bar-B-Que has pledged to give 50 more backpacks than last year’s initiative, making it possible for 150 recipients to receive a Backpack Blessing just in time for school to start back in early August. Each Nike backpack will be filled with a Full Moon Bar-B-Que gift card, a Walmart gift card and an array of school supplies, totaling a value of $200.

“We started Backpack Blessings back in 2020, and it has been an initiative near and dear to our hearts ever since,” said Joe Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon Bar-B-Que, in a press release. “This fourth year is extra special because we are giving out more backpack blessings than we ever have before.”

“This is a tradition that the entire Full Moon Bar-B-Que team looks forward to every year,” said David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon Bar-B-Que. “Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year off prepared and confident. We’re thankful to have the resources and abilities to provide the children of Alabama and Mississippi with the tools they need to succeed.”

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama or Mississippi, please visit the online entry form and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of a Backpack Blessing. There will be 150 winners, and each backpack will be available for pick-up at the Full Moon Bar-B-Que location selected through the nomination form.

For more information about the Fall 2023 Backpack Blessings initiative and Full Moon Bar-B-Que, please visit fullmoonbbq.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net.