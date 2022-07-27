Full Moon Bar-B-Que doubles Backpack Blessing initiative

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is asking the public to nominate children in Alabama and Mississippi to receive free food and school supplies for the coming school year.

The Hoover-based company, in the third year of its “Backpack Blessings” initiative, for 2022 plans to double the number of backpacks being given out this year to 100 and expand the effort to include children in Mississippi.

Each backpack given out will be valued at more than $250 and include a $40 Full Moon Bar-B-Que gift card, a $40 Walmart gift card, school supplies and an array of Full Moon Bar-B-Que swag items.

People can nominate children to receive the backpacks anonymously via an online entry form at fullmoonbbq.com/backpackblessings through Thursday, July 28, with detailed and specific information explaining why the child is deserving of a “backpack blessing.”

“We started Backpack Blessings in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and served a wide range of children across the state of Alabama,” Full Moon Bar-B-Que co-owner Joe Maluff said in a press release. “Our team at Full Moon Bar-B-Que knew there was a need that we could meet in the lives of students through a warm meal and a backpack filled with school supplies.”

David Maluff, another owner, said the company’s hope is that these backpacks set the tone for each child’s upcoming school year by not only providing tools for success, but most importantly, the confidence every child deserves.

The company plans to ship backpacks to the home of each child selected.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has 16 locations in Alabama and last year opened its first Mississippi restaurant in Madison, Mississippi.

For more information about the Backpack Blessings initiative, visit fullmoonbbq.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@kcprojects.net.