Chorus SmartSecure wins top Hoover Commercial Beautification Award for 2022

Photo provided by Hoover Beautification Board

Chorus SmartSecure won the top 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Chorus SmartSecure won the top 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board. Here, Chorus SmartSecure President Rob Hardman and Aaron Sanders of Acre Landscape receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Chorus SmartSecure won the top 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Meadow Brook Corporate Park won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the large office complex category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Meadow Brook Corporate Park won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the large office complex category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

St. Vincent's One Nineteen won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the professional offices category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

St. Vincent's One Nineteen won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the professional offices category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

The Mapco convenience store on U.S. 280 in Inverness won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the service station and convenience store category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Mapco convenience store on U.S. 280 in Inverness won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the service station and convenience store category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Galleria Woods won the 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the retirement community category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Galleria Woods retirement community won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the retirement community category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board

The Hyatt Place hotel on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, won the 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the hotels and motels category.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Stadium Trace Village won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the shopping mall, shopping strip and mixed use center category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Stadium Trace Village won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the shopping mall, shopping strip and mixed use center category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the fire station category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the fire station category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

The Chick-fil-A at The Grove won the 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the restaurant category.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Prince of Peace Catholic Church won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the church category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Prince of Peace Catholic Church won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the church category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

Prince of Peace Catholic School won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the educational facility category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

Prince of Peace Catholic School won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the educational facility category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Image courtesy of Hoover Beautif

The America's First Federal Credit Union branch in Hoover won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the financial institution category.

Photo by Jon Anderson

The America's First Federal Credit Union branch in Hoover won a 2022 Commercial Beautification Award from the Hoover Beautification Board in the financial institution category. Here, representatives receive the award from Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Chorus SmartSecure, a Riverchase-based home security and smart home automation company, snagged the Hoover Beautification Board’s top award for commercial beautification this year, the board announced Monday night.

The company was the overall winner among 32 companies nominated for a commercial beautification award this year, Beautification Board President Christine Hofmann announced at Monday night’s meeting of the Hoover City Council.

The Beautification Board gives out its commercial awards every two years.

Each property nominated was judged on five criteria, including first impression, creative design, plant selection, maintenance and hardscape design maintenance, Hofmann said.

This year’s judges were: Chuck Kelly, an expert in land planning and landscape architecture; Jennafer Collins, a a registered landscaped architect; and Kim Marlin, a horticulturist with the city of Hoover.

Acre Landscape takes care of the landscaping for Chorus SmartSecure’s property at 2183 Parkway Lake Drive in the Riverchase office park, which first won in the single-tenant business category before being declared the overall winner with the highest score from judges, Hofmann said.

The other categories and winners were:

  • Large office complex — Meadow Brook Corporate Park
  • Professional office — St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road
  • Service stations and convenience stores — Mapco, 200 Inverness Center Drive
  • Retirement community — Galleria Woods, 3850 Galleria Woods Drive
  • Hotels and motels — Hyatt Place, 2980 John Hawkins Parkway
  • Shopping malls, shopping strips and mixed use centers — Stadium Trace Village
  • Fire stations — Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings
  • Restaurants — Chick-fil-A at The Grove, 5658 Grove Blvd.
  • Churches — Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway
  • Educational facilities — Prince of Peace Catholic School, 4650 Preserve Parkway
  • Financial institutions — America’s First Federal Credit Union, 3312 Old Columbiana Road