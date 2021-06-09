Chace Lake woman tries to take hard work out of home decorating

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Anna Davidson, owner of Homzie Designs, stands in one of the renovated spaces in her home in the Chace Lake community. Homzie Designs is an online interior design and decorating service to help individuals upgrade and create spaces in their homes.

Anna Davidson considers herself more of an entrepreneur than a designer.

With a background in ministry, the Chace Lake resident spent six years working at a church, where part of her job was to make the environment less intimidating and more welcoming. She was also part of a major renovation project there.

During this time, she also began working on home designs for friends and family and created her company, Homzie Designs, just two years ago. Her goal is to work with her clients to take the hard work out of home decorating.

Wanting a unique name, Davidson said she wanted people to feel the experience when they thought of her brand and blended the words home and cozy with a unique spelling.

“Your home has to restore, inspire and help you gather the people you love together,” she said. “When doing designs for clients, I’m envisioning how family or individuals will be experiencing this space and creating something tangible.”

She knows decorating can be time-consuming, frustrating and expensive, but Davidson made a concept that is both convenient and affordable. She does everything online and doesn’t offer any in-person services.

“I am a Southern girl and was not going to sacrifice the opportunity to connect with people for efficiency,” she said. “I do Zoom calls with clients all day. They show me around their house and tell me what’s working and what’s not, and we establish a relationship and a sense of trust.”

She said her business has really taken off during the COVID-19 pandemic with everyone stuck at home.

“I’ve been able to help a lot of people transform their homes even if they can’t leave them,” she said.

There are two options depending on customers’ needs. One option is Homzie Express, which Davidson always recommends people start with as a way to get introduced into the online process.

The more she knows about the client’s desires, the more personalized her solutions will be. Clients provide details about a room, their design needs, budget and inspiration, and she will create a custom design plan for them.

“We take everything we’ve learned about you and turn it into a design plan perfectly tailored to you,” she said.

Homzie Design is the second option. Davidson will work with the client and give them a custom design plan based on their unique needs, style and budget that they can shop from online.

“The more we know, the more tailored our response will be,” Davidson said. “Providing photos and giving a 360-degree view of your space can help give insight into the problems people want help solving.”

Davidson focuses on the Birmingham area market, but she has also had clients from all over the United States and even Canada. She said referrals have been amazing, and she is always surprised how people find her.

One of her clients in Chelsea, Keaghan Hinson, said she used Homzie Designs after she got married to help combine her items with her husband’s items in their new home.

“We were trying to combine girlie with bachelor pad, and it was very difficult, and I was too indecisive for my own good,” Hinson said. “Anna made the process simple, painless and enjoyable. She helped narrow down the choices and make the process not overwhelming. Now when you come over to our house it feels like who we are and what we believe.”

Davidson believes that once people experience a Homzie Design project, they won’t want to go back to the old way again. The turnaround for a Homzie Express is less than 24 hours, and for a Homzie Design project can be as quick as three to five days.

For more information, visit homziedesigns.com or find them on social media on Facebook and Instagram @homziedesigns.