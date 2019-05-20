Catering to kids, new salon makes haircuts fun

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cookie Cutters. Cookie Cutters salon franchise includes elements such as a play area to help kids enjoy the experience.

Taking a child for haircut can be a stressful experience for both the parent and the child. Vestavia Hills resident Todd Hengst is opening a new business to make things easier and to fill a void in the Birmingham area.

When searching for a new business opportunity, Hengst came across Cookie Cutters, a hair salon franchise for kids, and knew immediately it would be a good fit for the Birmingham area.

“There just aren’t any options for places to get your children’s hair cut,” Hengst said. “We are happy to bring it in and are very excited about it. This is something Birmingham really needs, especially for the special needs community, which is near and dear to our hearts.”

The state’s first Cookie Cutters location will be in the new development at Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover. The salon will be 1,200 square feet and located in between Wrapsody and Mooyah.

“It was just a good fit for us, both from a location standpoint and a demographic standpoint,” Hengst said. “There are a lot of folks with kids in that area. The space has plenty of parking and will be convenient to get in and get out.”

Hengst compared the salon to visiting a pediatric dentist rather than a regular dentist, saying there’s a reason for the differences. Both can be scary experiences, but Cookie Cutters’ motto is to make it a stress-free experience for the parents and make it fun for the kids. They also strive to provide a quick turnaround.

“Our goal is to get you in and out in 15 minutes,” Hengst said. “The greatest gift we can give parents is time.”

The fun starts at the front door. Upon entering the salon, there is an indoor play area with a slide. There will be six stations, each with a different themed chair, where the kids can watch a video or play a game while getting their haircut. Stylists have bubbles, suckers and balloons to keep them at ease during the process. When they open, Hengst said they will have two full-time and two part-time stylist and will ramp up as needed.

What sets Cookie Cutters apart is their specialization in cuts for children with special needs. They train their stylists to do work with each child’s needs to give them a great haircut and do what it takes to make them comfortable.

The franchise, which began in Indiana in 1994, has seen an increase in growth in the past four to five years since being acquired by the current owners.

All the parents that Hengst has told about the salon have had positive feedback. His 11-year-old-daughter is excited and couldn’t wait to start spreading the news. They have already amassed a social media following, as they were trying to create excitement before the salon opens.

“After we created our Facebook page, we had almost 1,000 followers within a week,”he said.

Services include first cuts, shampoo, teen cuts for 13 and up, bang trims, braiding, styling and adult cuts. Hair products will also be available for purchase.

Hengst said they hope to open in July at 1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 108, just in time for back to school. Appointments are helpful, but walk-ins are welcome. He bought franchising for the entire Birmingham metro area and said his goal is to open several more locations once this one is up and running.

For updates, follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/cookiecuttershoover.