Business Happenings - November 2021

Now Open

Realtors Mary Milton, Gail Hutton and Carl Davis have left RE/MAX Advantage, formed a new company called All Star Realty and opened a new office at 2030-A Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills. All three formerly were in the RE/MAX Advantage office about 1.5 miles south on Columbiana Road, which in October closed and relocated to another RE/MAX Advantage office on Valleydale Road in Hoover. 205-276-2022 (Mary Milton); 205-222-4335 (Gail Hutton); 205-563-2321 (Carl Davis)

The Electric sandwich shop and bar is now open at 2146 Tyler Road, Suite 212, in the Bluff Park Village shopping center. 205-407-4601

Innovative Fertility Specialists is now open at 1 Inverness Center Parkway. Established by Nicholas A. Cataldo, MD, MPH, and Karen R. Hammond, DNP, WHNP-BC, Innovative Fertility Specialists works to address an unmet need in fertility treatment: exceptional fertility care without high-priced fees. 205-509-0700

Deavonna and Antawan Powell have opened Uplift Nutrition at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, in The Village at Lee Branch. The cafe serves items such as smoothies, healthy shakes, energy-boosting teas, protein iced coffees and protein doughnuts. 205-899-0023

R.P. Patel has opened a franchise location of Charley’s Philly Steaks inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2780 John Hawkins Parkway in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center. 205-502-7301

Relocations and Renovations

RE/MAX Advantage has closed its office at 2964 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills and relocated many of the Realtors and staff to the RE/MAX Advantage office at 2635 Valleydale Road, Suite 200, in Hoover.205-991-1500

News and Accomplishments

The Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial trial law firm recently signed a renewal of its lease for five years in a 7,063-square-foot space in the McLeod Software building at 100 Corporate Parkway in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park. The Atlanta-based firm entered the Birmingham-Hoover market with Jonathan Head in 2018 and added Stephen Walsh as a partner in March 2019. Other partners in the Birmingham office include Jonathan Hooks, NIck Panayotopoulus and Josh Wood. Ethan Wilkinson is an associate attorney. The firm has more than 100 lawyers and five offices in Georgia, Florida, Nevada and Alabama. 205-572-4100

The Hoover City Council on Oct. 4 gave Bumpers Billiards, 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane, approval to sell alcoholic beverages. 205-460-1113 @BumpersBilliardsHoover on Facebook

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3226 Lorna Road, opened its first out-of-state restaurant in Madison, Mississippi. This is the company’s 17th restaurant. All the others are in Alabama. 205-822-0300

Regions Bank, 2090 Parkway Office Circle, in October announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners, an Irvine, California-based diversified financial services company that leverages a technology-driven origination and servicing platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market for clients nationwide. Sabal is one of the top originators of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac small-balance commercial real estate loans and has a growing presence in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities loan origination. Regions plans to incorporate Sabal into its growing real estate capital markets division. 800-734-4667

Camp Bow Wow, a national chain that offers dog day care, boarding, grooming and training services, is seeking permission from the Hoover City Council to open a location in the Hoover Fitness building at 2153 Clearbrook Road, just south of Bluff Park Village and across from Shades Mountain Plaza. Hoover Fitness plans to remain in one-third of the existing building there, while Camp Bow Wow would take up two-thirds of the building. The facility would be limited to 55 animals, with no more than 20 dogs outside at the same time and no dogs outside at all between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. The Hoover City Council is scheduled to have a public hearing and vote on the request Nov. 15.

Allesha Rowser is seeking approval from the Hoover City Council to open a home day care with a maximum of five children at 3599 Deerfield Drive. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the request at its Nov. 15 meeting.

Broad Metro is seeking permission from the Hoover City Council to alter its plans for a Village Green entertainment district in Stadium Trace Village to include an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 600 to 800 people, a 4,500-square-foot restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot retail center, artisan market, playground and game area. The Hoover City Council is scheduled to have a public hearing and to vote on the request Nov. 15. 205-563-2321

Personnel Moves

Rachael Arledge is the new general manager at the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at 301 Doug Baker Blvd. in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center. She started with Freddy’s in January 2019 as the assistant manager at The Grove location and was named general manager at the Lee Branch location Sept. 30 of this year. She has an associate’s degree in business management from Jefferson State Community College and is a former manager of the Great American Cookie store in the Riverchase Galleria and also worked at Chili’s a number of years while in college. Arledge also spent a couple of years as the office manager and closing coordinator for Stratford Real Estate in Leeds. 205-739-2282

Neil Buffington is the new general manager of the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Riverchase Galleria. Buffington worked about 7.5 years with Marriott Hotels, serving most recently as the general manager for the Richmond Marriott Downtown in Richmond, Virginia, and formerly as the general manager of the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place in the greater Pittsburgh area. He also spent about 1.5 years as the assistant general manager for the Hilton Nashville Downtown and more than nine years with Embassy Suites as the assistant general manager for Embassy Suites Nashville South and director of food and beverage for the Embassy Suites Charleston. Buffington has a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant administration from Missouri State University. 205-705-1234

× Expand Jeremy Clark

Brookwood Baptist Health, 5295 Preserve Parkway, has appointed Jeremy Clark as chief executive officer, replacing Tim Puthoff. Clark started his career in health care more than 15 years ago at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and served as an associate administrator there. Most recently, for the past six years, he served as the market CEO for Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, a 150-bed, two-hospital system in South Carolina. Clark also has served as CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, a 196-bed acute care hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee, and as the chief operating officer at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and provide oversight and leadership at all five hospitals in the Brookwood Baptist Health system. 205-682-6077

× Expand Richard Busby

Avadian Credit Union, headquartered at 1 Riverchase Parkway South and with offices at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old Highway 280, has named Richard Busby as its new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. A native of Birmingham, Busby has spent his entire career in the financial industry, working as a branch manager, in business lending, in community development lending and community relations. Most recently, he worked for Wells Fargo, where he was a community relations senior consultant and managed and championed projects that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee while partnering with nonprofits that focused on underserved communities. Busby also currently sits on the boards of the Alabama Small Business Development Initiative, the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Community Development Corporation and Red Mountain Theatre. He has previously served on the boards of the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and Operation HOPE, an organization that works to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion through financial literacy and economic education. 205-985-2828

Medical West OB/GYN Health Center, 5310 Medford Drive, has now started seeing patients at the Hoover Health Center in addition to the main location at Medical West Hospital in Bessemer. The two OB/GYN physicians seeing patients there are Dr. Cynthia Brown and Dr. Richard Stephen. 205-820-8440

The board of directors for Altec, headquartered at 210 Inverness Center Drive, has elected Allen Ritchie as the company’s president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board of directors. Ritchie joined Altec as its senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2007. He has broad and deep experience in manufacturing and distribution, financial services and service technology organizations. Prior to joining Altec, Ritchie served as chief financial officer of Protective Life Corp., a financial services company headquartered in Birmingham. Before that, he held several executive management positions, including chief financial officer and president of AGCO Corp., a publicly traded global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment headquartered in Atlanta; and was president and chief executive officer of Per-Se Technologies, a publicly traded health care services and technology company headquartered in Atlanta. He started his career with the Arthur Andersen accounting firm, where he was a partner in the Atlanta office. 205-991-7733

Closings

The oral surgery office of Dr. Lisa Miller, 1 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 200, is closing April 30, 2022, due to Dr. Miller relocating her practice to Foley.

Mandarin House, 1550-0 Montgomery Highway, has closed.

Firehouse Subs, 181 Main St., Suite 213, in the Patton Creek shopping center, has closed.