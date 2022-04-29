Hoover Business Happenings - May 2022

Now Open

Hamburger restaurant chain Five Guys opened its location at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 105, in the Cahaba Market shopping center April 13. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with delivery ending at 9:30 p.m. 205-407-4301

Neil Patel has opened a Saw’s BBQ franchise at 3780 Riverchase Village in a 3,300-square-foot spot formerly home to IronStone Pizza and right next to Chicken Salad Chick. The restaurant has about 100 seats inside and 10-15 patio seats, said Amy Cain, who handles franchise development for Saw’s BBQ. This is Saw’s BBQ’s third franchise location and sixth overall. 205-315-4637

Riverchase residents Quinton and Amy Coker and their business partner, Perry Davison, have started a company called HatDefender that sells washable, reusable and waterproof hat sweat liners that protect against stains and odors in hats. The company has a patent pending for the product and is selling it through its website at hatdefender.com. The company also was accepted as an Amazon vendor on April 6 and is trying to connect with larger sports apparel companies, Quinton Coker said. 205-296-7814

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based casual fast food restaurant chain that is known for its butterburgers, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, in mid-March opened a restaurant at 6222 Tattersall Blvd. in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 next to Greystone. 205-541-4376

Shades Mountain Mercantile, an antique and vintage store that is a sister store to Hoover Antique Gallery and Urban Suburban Antiques, has opened in the former Piggly Wiggly location at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza. The store has nearly 15,000 square feet of showroom space and is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday. 205-936-2822

What’s Your Flav Funstation has opened a shaved ice and funnel cake shop in The Plaza at Riverchase at 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suite 107, in the former location of CiCi’s Pizza. 205-229-6880

Cardinal Yoga has started offering yoga and meditation classes at the Cardinal Wellness office at 3055 Lorna Road, Suite 200, with Brooke Smith of Brooke Smith Yoga and Raven Holloway of Wellness WorX leading the classes. 205-202-9893

Smith/Packett or Roanoke, Virginia, has opened The Crossings at Riverchase senior living community at 2171 Parkway Lake Drive in the Riverchase office park between U.S. 31 and Parkway River Road. On U.S. 31, the property is between Riverchase Parkway and Parkway Lake Drive. The development plan called for 90 independent living units, 66 assisted living units and 38 memory care units. 205-650-1429

Coming Soon

Urgent Care for Children plans to open its fourth clinic in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area and 20th clinic overall in The Village at Brock’s Gap at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway. The clinic will take up 2,500 square feet in an outparcel building next to the Medical West Brock’s Gap Health Center and plans to open by May.

Blue Pearl, a national chain of 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary clinics, plans to open a clinic in the former Guadalajara Grill outparcel at 3470 Galleria Circle. Construction has already started. Rives Construction Co. is adding nearly 5,000 square feet of space to the existing building to accommodate a surgery center, construction superintendent Chris Chancellor said. Exterior construction is expected to be complete by July, Chancellor said.

Smoothie King plans to open a location in the Hoover Crossings shopping center at 1539 Montgomery Highway, next to ATI Physical Therapy.

Hamburger chain Fuddruckers plans to open a location in the Riverchase Galleria food court in an 1,100-square-foot space next to Popeye’s that formerly housed a pizza restaurant, Galleria General Manager Mike White said. Fuddruckers should be open by this summer, White said.

Lids, an athletic headwear retailer, plans to open a Lids U location on the second floor of the Riverchase Galleria in a 3,500-square-foot spot overlooking the food court, Galleria General Manager Mike White said. The new store, which at one point was home to Henig Furs, will focus on college apparel and hats and should be open this summer, White said. The existing Lids store in the Galleria also will remain open, he said. 877-833-7397

News and Accomplishments

The Hoover City Council recently appointed seven people — Damian Gilbert, Regis Ramos, Robin Gregory, Bryan Pate, James Robinson, Kristi Driver and Ken Cox Jr. — to the newly created Hoover Downtown Redevelopment Authority, five people — Robert Holman, Heather Harvill, Jeff Pomeroy, Scott Underwood and Beth Kornegay — to the newly created Hoover Commercial Development Authority and two people — Wendy Boyen and Don Irwin — to the Hoover Industrial Development Board.

The Hoover City Council on March 21 approved a franchise agreement that allows Spectrum Southeast, 5543 Grove Blvd., to operate a cable television service in the city for five years. Spectrum, also sometimes known as Charter Communications, and the city for many years operated off one-year agreements while new terms of the company’s franchise have been worked out. The last one-year agreement expired in December 2020, and Spectrum has been operating on a month-to-month agreement until this five-year agreement was approved, said Jason Cope, director of the city’s Technology Department. 866-874-2389

The Hoover City Council on April 18 gave approval for a new 5,400-square-foot commercial building to be built at 2154 Clearbrook Road and 775 Shades Mountain Plaza, to include a 3,000-square-foot office space and two 1,200-square-foot retail spaces. The building is to be built right next to the eastern portion of Shades Mountain Plaza. The property is owned by Shades Mountain LLC, of which John Lemak is the principal.

ERA King Real Estate, 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite B, recently received ERA Real Estate’s Circle of Light Award for its outstanding commitment and service to its communities. The award is given to the top ERA franchise company for giving back in the communities where the ERA King Real Estate agents, managers and brokers live and work. The company invests in its local community by providing charitable support through volunteering time, fundraising and providing resources to worthy causes, like East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy, Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention, local soup kitchens and more. In 2021, ERA King Real Estate employees supported more than 50 organizations, volunteered nearly 600 hours of time and raised more than $75,000 with their 12 Months of Giving program. 205-979-2335

Red Rock Realty has acquired the 22,000-square-foot Lake Crest Center office building at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway from Lake Crest Partners and is renovating the building. 205-324-3383

Personnel Moves

Dave Taylor has formed a new real estate team at ARC Realty, 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124, in honor of his late wife, Patti Schreiner, who died Feb. 16. Schreiner was in real estate for 27 years until her death. The new Patti Schreiner team consists of Taylor, who has been in real estate more than 20 years (including more than a year with ARC Realty), Carter Ross (Schreiner’s grandson who is new to the real estate business) and Carrie Richardson (an ARC Realty agent who has been in the business for more than 10 years). 205-222-5651

Anniversaries

Haven Space Salon, 5291 Valleydale Road, Unit 125, is celebrating its first anniversary. Owner Haley Hays and her stylists believe that the hair industry is about so much more than hair and that they can make a difference in the lives of the guests that sit in our chairs. 205-582-2600

The Anvil Pub & Grill, 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-637-7100