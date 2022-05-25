Business Happenings - June 2022

Now Open

BenchMark Physical Therapy on May 9 opened a new clinic at 2659 Valleydale Road — the company’s 10th location in the Birmingham area. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. BenchMark offers in-person and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return-to-performance therapy, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Clinic Director Vincent Stephens earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Alabama State University and is certified in dry needling for the lower quarter. He specializes in treating general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers and post-operative conditions and in the comprehensive management of the lumbopelvic region. BenchMark’s other Birmingham-area clinics are in Riverchase, Bluff Park, Morgan Road Plaza, Lakeshore Pavilion, Broadway Park, downtown Homewood, Chelsea, Crestline and Moody. 205-905-6922

The Copper Leaf Dental Co. opened a new office at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 100, in a small shopping center attached to Jubilee Joe’s Cajun and Seafood Restaurant in May. The dentist is Dr. Jordan Hebert. 205-417-7778

The Juicy Crab restaurant chain, 2740 John Hawkins Parkway, which started in Duluth, Georgia, in 2015, in April opened a location in the former Logan’s Roadhouse at an outparcel in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center at 2740 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-238-5130

Mark Spain Real Estate, 3000 Galleria Circle, Suite 1500, which has been named the No. 1 real estate team in the United States for closed transactions each of the last four years by Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal, has expanded into Alabama by opening an office in the Werkplas coworking space on the 15th floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower attached to the Riverchase Galleria. The office was scheduled to open May 16. This will be the 10th major Southeastern metropolitan market and sixth state for Mark Spain Real Estate. It already has 14 offices in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Nashville, Chattanooga, Charlotte, Raleigh and Greenville. The company said it expects to add more than 50 jobs to the area once the office is fully staffed. Spain Park High School graduate Colby Burk will lead the office and sales team and serve as director of sales for the metro Birmingham market.

Coming Soon

Blue Pearl, a national chain of 24-hour emergency and specialty veterinary clinics, plans to open a clinic in the former Guadalajara Grill outparcel at 3470 Galleria Circle. Construction has already started. Rives Construction Co. is adding nearly 5,000 square feet of space to the existing building to accommodate a surgery center, construction superintendent Chris Chancellor said. Exterior construction is expected to be complete by July, Chancellor said.

Progress Bank is adding a third Birmingham area office in Meadowbrook slated to open in fall 2022. The new location will be at 2000 Meadow Lake Drive. It will be located in a previous PNC Bank building. According to President and CEO David Nast, “Opening a location on Highway 280 to better serve clients is a perfect fit. We’ve hired some excellent bankers to run the new office and lead our expansion in Jefferson and Shelby counties. 888 403-4783

Smoothie King plans to open a location in the Hoover Crossings shopping center at 1539 Montgomery Highway, next to ATI Physical Therapy.

Hamburger chain Fuddruckers plans to open a location in the Riverchase Galleria food court in an 1,100-square-foot space next to Popeye’s that formerly housed a pizza restaurant, Galleria General Manager Mike White said. Fuddruckers should be open by this summer, White said.

Lids, an athletic headwear retailer, plans to open a Lids U location on the second floor of the Riverchase Galleria in a 3,500-square-foot spot overlooking the food court, Galleria General Manager Mike White said. The new store, which at one point was home to Henig Furs, will focus on college apparel and hats and should be open this summer, White said. The existing Lids store in the Galleria also will remain open, he said. 877-833-7397

News and Accomplishments

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, and partner Dobbins Group have completed construction of the 204-unit Easterwood Apartments complex in Gardendale. 205-803-5226

The Chick-fil-A at 1609 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Commons shopping center has been torn down, and the owner of the franchise plans to rebuild at the same spot with a new design. 205-979-9990

Deo Gloria Wood Works, a Bluff Park-based home business owned and run by Matthew Allen, has opened a booth at the Shades Mountain Mercantile store at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza. 205-617-9609

The Hoover City Council on May 2 gave the Popshelf store in The Grove shopping center at 5537 Grove Blvd. permission to sell alcoholic beverages. 205-502-2206

New Ownership

The IberiaBank at 2765 John Hawkins Parkway has completed its conversion to First Horizon Bank following a merger. However, First Horizon Bank, based in Memphis, since has been acquired by the Toronto-Dominion Bank Group in Toronto, Ontario. 205-803-5940

Personnel Moves

John Collier has joined Progress Bank, 2121 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, as senior lender | market leader for Shelby County at the Meadow Brook office, which is scheduled to open in June. “We are thrilled to have John take on this new role to lead our expansion into Shelby County with our new Meadow Brook office, slated to open this fall,” said Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson. “With his strong background in business lending from major financial institutions and involvement in the local community, we are excited about our ability to provide a superior banking experience to this market. 205-822-5500

Regions Bank, with an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and multiple branches in Hoover, has hired Dan Massey as chief enterprise operations and technology officer, effective May 9.

Directly reporting to Regions Financial Corp. President and CEO John Turner, Massey will lead teams that oversee several critical functions of the company, including enterprise operations, application development, information technology, information security, data and analytics, and corporate computing. Massey joins Regions following nearly 30 years with Truist Bank and predecessor companies, including SunTrust Bank. He has deep experience in leading teams focused on modernizing banking technologies while working closely with business groups to provide differentiated products and services to clients. Massey began his financial services career with Crestar Mortgage Corp., another predecessor of Truist Bank, before joining SunTrust in 2001. At Truist,

Massey served as head of enterprise technology strategic services and most recently as head of digital and contact center banking. Massey, a 1992 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, will serve as a member of Regions’ executive leadership team.800-734-4667

Angela Priola has joined the real estate team at Keller Williams at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 125. 205-601-7072

Relocations & Renovation

Dale’s Southern Grill has completed a renovation of its restaurant in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center at 1843 Montgomery Highway, Suite 107. The renovation includes a new bar, new booths with stainless steel tabletops, flat-screen TVs and a new epoxy floor. 205-987-4757

Krch Realty has purchased and moved into a 4,800-square-foot building formerly known as the Trowbridge Building at 2108 Rocky Ridge Road. Krch Realty, based in Reno, Nevada, has about 25 people in about 3,600 square feet of the building, including offices for acquisitions, property management and real estate sales, managing broker Tom Jackson said. Krch Realty previously had been renting space in a building next door at 2112 Rocky Ridge Road, Jackson said. Trowbridge Wealth Management now is renting about 1,200 square feet of office space from Krch Realty, he said. 205-543-5303

Skin Wellness Center of Alabama on May 5 held a ribbon cutting after relocating its office in Chelsea to 5406 U.S. 280, Suite A-100 in the Greystone area of Hoover. The office offers medical and cosmetic dermatology services. 205-871-7332

Van Gogh Window Fashions has relocated its showroom from 4500 Valleydale Road, Suite 500, to 2402 Valleydale Road. The store offer a wide variety of shades, shutters and blinds, professionally measured and installed. 205-987-3711

Anniversaries

The Lee Branch location of Express MRI, 250 Doug Baker Blvd, Suite 100, is celebrating its two-year anniversary. They offer $399 all inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-736-0764

Abundance Yoga, the yoga studio located in Bazaar 280 shopping center, 5631 U.S. 280, Suite 106-A, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-540-5842

Diamond Golf Cars, the golf car store is celebrating its two-year anniversary at its Inverness Plaza location at 160 Inverness Plaza. Diamond Golf Cars offers one of the largest golf car selections in the state. 206-769-6335