Business Happenings - July 2022

Now Open

Richard and Paris Rabenau on June 3 opened an additional franchise location of Marco’s Pizza at 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center. The restaurant offers pizzas, pizza bowls, oven-baked sub sandwiches, cheese bread, chicken dippers and wings, salads and desserts, and it is expected to employ 20 people. 205-775-1655

Forte Dance Essentials, 1960 Braddock Drive in the Hoover Place (Publix) shopping center, opened in late May. Owned by Erin Kraebber, the store offers dancewear, accessories and gifts for dancers of all ages. 205-639-1267

Pizza Hut, 2312 John Hawkins Parkway, has reopened after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. 205-403-9187

Urgent Care For Children, a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, in May opened its fourth clinic in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, 11th clinic in Alabama and 20th clinic overall at 1001 Brock’s Gap Parkway in The Village at Brock’s Gap. The clinic is in a 2,500-square-foot spot next to the Medical West Brock’s Gap Health Center at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway. The clinic is open 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. On-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for non-life-threatening needs for children from birth to age 21. The clinic features an on-site laboratory, X-ray machine and pharmacy. 205-961-2834

The Riverchase Food Mart has opened as a convenience store and BP gasoline station at 3641 Lorna Road. The business also offers check cashing and money order services and expects to open a restaurant that serves taco and wings by the end of July, manager Noor Dharani said.

Coming Soon

A restaurant called Paradise Grill plans to open at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, in the new Cahaba Market strip shopping center between Eyelab and Five Guys.

Rausch Sturm, a Wisconsin-based law firm that specializes in debt collection, is building out about 9,000 square feet of space on the 11th floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase, according to the Hoover Building Inspections Department.

Hilton Home 2 Suites plans to build a hotel in between the Home Depot and Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute on the Riverchase Galleria campus.

Relocations and Renovations

Tameron Hyundai has started a $10 million project to demolish and replace or renovate its buildings at 1595 Montgomery Highway, General Manager Blake Braden said. The plan is to tear down the main 12,238-square-foot sales and service building and rebuild it with 38,372 square feet and in phases to allow operations to continue during construction. The other 3,440-square-foot building that has been for sales of used vehicles, formerly a Longhorn Steakhouse, will be remodeled and probably will be converted for use as a wholesale parts department, Braden said. Demolition of part of the main building began in December. Construction of the new building is underway, including the first phase of a new service department in the rear, Braden said. The plan is to have the first half of the new service department completed by the end of August and the entire project completed by the end of 2023, but hopefully sooner, Braden said. The sales team is operating out of a double-wide trailer and the used vehicle building in the interim. 205-380-6250

Taco Bell is relocating from 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center to a stand-alone location on Valleydale Road next to Domino’s and across from the Sherwin Williams paint store.

AFLAC is expanding its space in the Chase Corporate Center Building 2 from about 1,200 square feet on the second floor to about 2,700 square feet on the fourth floor at 2 Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 460, said Jamie Justice, the leasing agent for the building. The new space is expected to be finished by the end of July, Justice said.

Cash World Pawn & Jewelry has relocated from 5354 U.S. 280 across from Walmart Supercenter to 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 117, in the Greystone Park Retail Center. 205-995-1018

News and Accomplishments

MoveWell Mobile Therapy & Performance, a mobile physical therapy service designed to bring pain relief on demand, now offers a new platform through which people can book appointments with any of three available PTs. 256-479-1597

The Birmingham office of accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, was recently recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work. The Best Places to Work distinction identifies and honors employers in Birmingham whose companies are the ideal places to work and who have gone above and beyond to create outstanding workplace environments. 205-715-8329

Capstone Building Corp., headquartered at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has opened an office in Huntsville. 205-803-5226

The broadband division of C Spire, a telecommunications and technology company, has started expanding its underground fiber lines in Hoover and Homewood, in addition to ongoing work in Pelham and Helena. The company is investing more than $500 million over three years to put fiber in the ground in Alabama. 866-455-9628

Astrape Consulting is expanding its space at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase from about 2,600 square feet to more than 4,100 square feet, according to J.H. Berry & Gilbert, which provides leasing services for the office tower. Astrape Consulting provides resource planning consulting services to utilities, regulators and developers nationwide. The company was founded in 2005 by Kevin Carden. Nick Wintermantel joined as a partner in 2009, and the firm has grown to 12 consultants and engineers. 205-988-4404

Joyful, an online custom apparel and merchandise company owned by Ross Bridge residents Chandra and Patrick Harvey, started offering merchandise in a brick-and-mortar retail business for the first time at the new Forte Dance Essentials, 1960 Braddock Drive, Suite 100, in the Hoover Place (Publix) shopping center. The dancewear store is carrying apparel and other merchandise with logos for both the Hoover Bucs and Spain Park Jags. Joyful also was certified as an official merchandise partner for The World Games 2022. 205-242-9203

Personnel Moves

Accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, in June announced numerous promotions in its Birmingham office. Edie Sullivan was promoted to principal and serves as a director, managing the administrative services team, facilitating internal professional development training, and overseeing buildings and facilities. Jess Brawner was promoted to principal and serves as director of operations. Monica Fischer was promoted to principal and serves as general counsel. Angela Akerman was promoted to principal in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Rusty Pickering was promoted to principal and serves as director of recruiting. Dana Schmidt was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of professional development in the learning division. Missy Marlow was promoted to senior manager and serves as the operations and recruiting manager. Lauren Keet was promoted to senior manager and serves as a controller in the finance department. Justin Headley was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Sarah Beth Clement Magette was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Daniel Reyer was promoted to senior manager in the tax department. 205-715-8329

Closings

Kaffeeplas closed its location in the Riverchase Galleria food court June 7 and was actively looking for a place to relocate.

Kirkland’s has closed its furniture and decor store in the Riverchase Galleria.