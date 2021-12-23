Business Happenings - January 2022

Now Open

Daniel Manofsky and Tami Manofsky on Nov. 20 opened a 1,200-square-foot store called Anatole’s, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, that specializes in bicycle, skateboard and surfing merchandise and apparel, as well as repairs. The shop is in the new Cahaba Market strip center next to Cavender’s western wear store on U.S. 280. Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf on Facebook

Dunkin’ has opened a new doughnut and coffee shop at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 100, in the new Cahaba Market strip center next to the Cavender’s western wear store.

Phillip Duchock has opened Iron City CBD at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite J, in The Galleries at Riverchase shopping center. 205-593-9014

ATI Physical Therapy has opened a new location at 1539 Montgomery Highway in a 2,250-square-foot spot in the Hoover Crossings shopping center. 205-510-7032

Sunoco Hwy 31 has opened a gasoline station and convenience store at the vacant gas station and convenience store site at 1537 Montgomery Highway.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opened a location at 5249 Peridot Place in the Stadium Trace Village shopping center at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway on Dec. 13. 205-224-9810

Coming Soon

Proveer at Grande View plans to open as a senior living facility at 700 Corporate Ridge Road in the Meadow Brook area. 205-307-5500

Bonita Riddle and Bobby Reuse plan to open a franchise of I Heart Mac & Cheese at 2503 John Hawkins Parkway.

Smith/Packett of Roanoke, Virginia, plans to open its new senior living community in Riverchase called The Crossings at Riverchase in early 2022. The four-story community will house 194 people and be in the Riverchase office park along Parkway Lake Drive between U.S. 31 and Parkway River Drive. On U.S. 31, the property is between Riverchase Parkway and Parkway Lake Drive. The plan is for 90 independent living units, 66 assisted living units and 38 memory care units. 205-203-8467

Glam Diamonds plans to open at 3049 John Hawkins Parkway in the Sam’s Club Plaza.

Jennifer Pidgeon in mid-January plans to open Jenny’s Corner in the former Lazenby’s Decorative Arts Studio building at 738 Shades Mountain Plaza. The business will sell items left over from estate sales. Pidgeon for the past four years has been selling items recovered from estate sales on Facebook Marketplace and will continue doing that, but she soon will have this 4,000-square-foot building where people can come and shop as well, she said. Prior to leasing this building, she was keeping the items at her Rocky Ridge home until she sold them. She has expanded her inventory since starting to lease space this past summer, she said. 205-381-6737

Relocations and Renovations

Piggly Wiggly has relocated its store in Bluff Park from Shades Mountain Plaza to a newly constructed 26,000-square-foot store at 2184 Tyler Road, Suite 104, in the adjacent Bluff Park Village. The new store opened Dec. 1 and includes a fresh seafood and meat department, a deli with a hot bar, and a wine center. 205-822-5361

Mills Pharmacy has relocated from its spot in Shades Mountain Plaza to a newly constructed 3,000-square-foot space next to the new Piggly Wiggly in Bluff Park Village at 2148 Tyler Road. The new pharmacy location opened Dec. 6. 205-823-9500

News and Accomplishments

Vivian Mora’s State Farm insurance agency, 3253 Lorna Road, in December was named the Alabama Small Business of the Year for companies with 11-50 employees by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama. Mora opened the office in Hoover in 2009 and has grown the business to include 10 employees in Hoover and eight employees at a second location in Irondale that opened in 2020. Her agency has assisted more than 5,000 families over 13 years with protection plans that include auto, homeowners, renters, life and disability insurance, home loans and refinancing, college funds and retirement accounts. Her agency, which is multilingual and serves mostly non-English-speaking people, sold more than 3,000 new policies in 2020 and has achieved State Farm’s President’s Club in the bank, health and life category, putting her among the top 50 out of 19,000 agents in the country. 205-822-5023

T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda, 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 7, was named among 10 finalists for Alabama Small Business of the Year for companies with 10 or fewer employees by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Business Council of Alabama. Owner Traci Fox opened the salon in 2009 and in 2020 was named one of the top 200 salons in the nation by Salon Today. 205-403-8369

The Hoover City Council on Nov. 18 gave approval for Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. to sell alcoholic beverages at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Hoover City Council on Dec. 6 gave approval for Lorna Food Mart, 3137 Lorna Road, to sell beer and table wine for consumption off the premises.

Personnel Moves

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in Chicago recently announced that Tim Vines, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, has been elected chair of the BCBSA Board of Directors. As chair, Vines will assume leadership of the governing body that provides strategic guidance and oversight for a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that provide health care coverage, according to a news release. A 27-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama veteran, Vines was appointed president and CEO in 2018. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is headquartered in Birmingham.

Bluff Park resident Spenser Bradley in November joined Whitetail Properties Real Estate as the company’s land specialist and real estate agent for Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Fayette, Walker and Winston counties. Whitetail Properties specializes in farms, ranches, timberland and hunting and recreational properties. Bradley has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Tennessee, with a minor in forestry, and a master’s degree in natural resources from Auburn University. He worked eight years with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and more recently about a year with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service (a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture). He also has worked for the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 205-913-7181

AT&T has named Hoover resident Cara Fields as vice president and general manager for AT&T’s Gulf States market. In her new role, Fields will manage more than 2,100 employees and more than 100 AT&T retail locations. In addition, she partners with and supports more than 200 national retail partners and authorized resellers in this territory. With over 20 years in the business, Fields has hands-on experience in sales, operations and distribution, leading large, diverse teams of sales and service professionals. Prior to her current role, Fields was responsible for leading all of AT&T Mobility Customer Care Centers with an overall responsibility for more than 20,000 combined internal employees and external contact center professionals across various international locations for mobility customer care. She also served as chief of staff to the CEO of AT&T Communications. Fields is actively involved in the community and has a passion for fostering women in her industry. Fields will be based out of AT&T’s Birmingham office.

Regions, which has an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and at least seven branches in Hoover, recently announced Brad Kimbrough will retire Feb. 28 following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of risk shared services and analytics. Chadha will lead the bank’s broader controller group, which includes Karin Allen, who has been elevated by Regions to serve as assistant controller and chief accounting officer. In addition, James Eastman of the controller group has been named assistant controller and will manage business unit controller functions. Jon Harden will continue as accounting and treasury operations manager.

The Warren Averett accounting firm recently promoted 14 people to become members of the firm, including six at the Birmingham office at 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200. The new members who work in that office are Aaron Nelson, asset management; Jennifer Pemble, health care; Jim Lazenby, asset management; Michael Nix, audit; Michael Rebarchak, audit; and Ryan Grauel, audit. Nelson‘s responsibilities include developing client relationships, assisting with clients’ comprehensive financial planning and managing investment portfolios for investors. Pemble specializes in business consulting and tax planning for medical practices and health care facilities. Lazenby provides corporate, partnership, estate, trust and gift tax services, including individual and estate tax planning services. Nix acts as clients’ contact point throughout the financial statement audit process and manages team members within Warren Averett’s audit division. Rebarchak has experience serving clients across multiple industries, including health care facilities/hospitals, distribution, natural resources and technology. Grauel has experience serving clients across multiple industries, including manufacturing, private equity, technology and nonprofits. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, 5532 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center, celebrated its second anniversary in November. 205-968-1408

Closings

Curt Reamer has closed Tip Top Grill, 588 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park, after being unable to negotiate a mutually acceptable lease agreement with the property owner, Foresight Properties. Reamer in early December said he had no plans to reopen elsewhere but would take the month of December to consider his options. Reamer has operated Tip Top Grill for almost six years. The restaurant, with a popular scenic view off Shades Mountain, was started and run for nine years by Mike Wommack and Bob Hoeferlin and then sold to John Morris, who ran it for three years before selling to Reamer, Reamer said.