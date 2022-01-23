Business Happenings - February 2022

Now Open

Kaffeeplas, a European coffee house, has opened in the Riverchase Galleria food court. The shop sells handcrafted espresso, coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as freshly made pastries, desserts and sandwiches. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays. 205-829-1770

Grand Ticino by Amore is now open at 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 109, across U.S. 280 from its parent restaurant, Amore Ristorante Italiano. The new dining spot is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The market is open the same days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers takeaway meals. Grand Ticino will host special events and plans on opening for dinner in the future. 205-437-1005

Cool Shots Selfie Museum has opened at 4421 Creekside Ave., Suite 157, in the Patton Creek shopping center near Sport Clips.

205-761-8778

Popshelf, a division of Dollar General, on Jan. 14 opened a new store at 5537 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center in the former 8,000-square-foot location of Shoe Carnival. The store offers home decor, kitchen merchandise, health and wellness items, beauty and body goods and toys, among other things. Another Popshelf opened in Vestavia Hills in January, and a third location is planned for Alabaster. The Popshelf concept was introduced in late 2020, and there now are more than 45 stores spread across the Southeast. 205-502-2206

Coming Soon

Urban Suburban Antiques, 5514 Crestwood Blvd. in Birmingham, plans to open another antique store in the mostly vacant Shades Mountain Plaza in Bluff Park. The space in Shades Mountain Plaza is nearly 20,000 square feet, according to information on the company’s Facebook page. The company has another “sister” antique store called Hoover Antiques Gallery, 3411 Old Columbiana Road. 205-592-0777

Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar plans to open a third location in a 2,800-square-foot space in part of the former location of Harvest Market in The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway. The other locations are in Five Points South in Birmingham and 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 14. 205-777-3070

Dr. Tim Ansley of Alabama Eye Partners plans to open a second location in a 3,000-square-foot space in the medical office building in The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway. He currently runs an optometry clinic called Inverness Eye Care in Inverness. The new clinic will be called Brock’s Gap Eye Care, according to Patrick Denney of eds-America, the development company for The Village at Brock’s Gap. 205-991-0020

Urgent Care for Children, a chain of pediatric urgent care clinics headquartered in north Shelby County on U.S. 280, plans to open a new 2,500-square-foot clinic in the medical office building at The Village at Brock’s Gap at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway sometime between March and May, according to Anna Peacock, vice president of communications and marketing. The clinic will be open either 2-10 p.m. or noon-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and will have an on-site lab, X-rays and pharmacy, Peacock said. Urgent Care for Children currently operates 17 clinics across the Southeast, including in north Shelby County on U.S. 280, Vestavia Hills and Trussville. The Hoover location is scheduled to be the company’s 20th clinic to open. 205-848-2273

The Hoover City Council on Dec. 20 gave Aqua Tots Swim Schools permission to open a swim school at 1694 Montgomery Highway, Suite 144, in The Centre at Riverchase shopping center across from Hoover City Hall, with the condition that no blasting be done in the excavation for the pools.

Relocations and Renovations

Civitan International recently sold its building at 1 Civitan Place just off Montclair Road in Birmingham to Beatty Construction and leased about 6,200 square feet at 500 Corporate Parkway in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park in Hoover. It is a downsizing move from 18,000 square feet and is designed to help the nonprofit be better stewards of its money, Executive Vice President Scarlet Thompson said. The new location was expected to be operational in the first week in February, Thompson said. Civitan International is the first tenant in the newly renovated building, she said.

205-591-8910

The Megan Scabrorough State Farm Insurance Agency, 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 101, has expanded its space in the Lorna Brook Village shopping center from about 1,200 square feet to about 2,500 square feet. 205-987-0945

News and Accomplishments

The Hoover City Council on Jan. 18 rejected a request by Walmart Supercenter, 2780 John Hawkins Parkway, to allow the store to accept deliveries beginning at 4 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. and to remove a prohibition against drive-thru restaurants on the property. Some neighbors in the Cahaba River Estates neighborhood opposed the changes to restrictions that were put in place in 1999. A Jefferson County judge recently ruled the city had authority to change the restrictions, but the council chose not to do so. 205-733-0303

The Hoover City Council on Jan. 18 voted to allow The Universal Church to locate to 3133 Lorna Road, Suite 109, in the Lorna Town Square shopping center (next to the Golden Corral restaurant) as long as no assemblies are held unless at least 25% of the businesses in the shopping center are closed, with the exception of Wednesdays after 5 p.m. and all day on Sundays. 602-278-8850

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders in December named Dwight Sandlin, CEO of Signature Homes, 3545 Market St., as one of the recipients of the association’s 2021 Vondal Gravlee Award for his work in organizing a lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., to give representatives of the construction industry an opportunity to discuss with federal legislators the impact of high lumber prices on housing affordability. Sandlin has been in the construction industry for 30 years and was the first recipient of the Vondal Gravlee Award in 1995. The other recipient for 2021 was Phil Webb of Webb Concrete and Building Materials. 205-989-5588

Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and consulting firms, was listed on two of Forbes’ annual lists: America’s Best Tax Firms and America’s Best Accounting Firms for 2022. 205-979-4100

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission in December did not approve a request by Sam Memdani and Kris Patel to put a gasoline station and convenience store in the former Dale Serrano Dance building at 2144 Clearbrook Road, which is at the entrance to Shades Mountain Plaza and directly across from one of the entrances to Bluff Park Village. Dale Serrano Dance sold the .75-acre parcel to Dreamstar Wholesale Distributions for $349,000 in December 2020, according to a deed submitted to the city of Hoover. Memdani and Patel wanted to tear down the existing building and build a new 5,100-square-foot convenience store with six gasoline pump stations, records show. However, city staff members who reviewed the application recommended the zoning board not approve the gas station because of its proximity to nearby homes, and the zoning board did not vote on the matter because no one made a motion on the case. 678-677-9820

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 13 agreed to vacate a portion of a cul-de-sac on Adena Lane between the Cavender’s western wear store and the Dunkin’ doughnut and coffee shop to allow more usable land for a planned retail development that has yet to be named. The property is owned by Dantract and CWD. 205-879-0902

Personnel Moves

TV station ABC 33/40, 800 Concourse Parkway in Riverchase, in January introduced two new members to its weekday evening newscasts. Muriel Bailey and Stephen Quinn joined Brenda Ladun and Pam Huff. The change came six months after the death of weekday evening anchor Christopher Sign. Bailey joined ABC 33/40 in November 2019 as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. She came from sister TV station WPMI in Mobile. She also has worked at TV stations in Dothan and Huntsville and started her career as a producer in her hometown of New Orleans. Quinn joined ABC 33/40 in August 2015 as a reporter for Good Morning Alabama. He also came from WPMI, which is where he started his professional TV career. The new evening anchor lineups at ABC 33/40 are Huff and Quinn at 4 p.m., Huff and Bailey at 5 p.m., Ladun and Quinn at 6 p.m. and Ladun and Bailey at 10 p.m. 205-403-3340

The Randy Brooks Team with the Avast Realty Hoover office, 5336 Stadium Trace Parkway, Suite 106, recently added Rachel Swain, Chris Creel, Michelle Pohl and Trinity Hollis. The team specializes in both new construction and existing home sales and works with buyers and sellers, including investors. Avast Realty is in the top 4% in sales in the Birmingham area and has been in business since 2012. 205-965-6645

× Expand Dr. Selwyn Vickers

Dr. Selwyn Vickers assumed the role of CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan. 1, while also continuing to serve as dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Following the recent retirement of former CEO Will Ferniany, UAB Health System strategically chose to adopt the CEO/dean model that several academic medical centers have implemented, including Emory University School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins Medicine and University of Michigan Medical School. The UAB Health System includes numerous locations such as the Hoover Primary-Specialty Care Center at 501 Emery Drive West, UAB Medicine Inverness Clinic at 1250 Inverness Corners and UAB Medicine Neurology at Greystone clinic at 7500 Hugh Daniel Drive, Suite 200.

Anniversaries

OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports, 118 Mars Hill Road, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The practice — established by Dr. Perry Savage in 1987 — offers advanced diagnostics, orthopedic urgent care, a pharmacy, occupational and physical therapy and in-office procedures. The practice is now home to 15 doctors who offer musculoskeletal care for injuries and conditions of the back, neck, and spine; elbow; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip; knee; and shoulder. They are also experts in interventional pain management, joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma, physical medicine and rehabilitation, rheumatology and sports medicine. There is a second office at 1801 Gadsden Highway in Trussville. 205-228-7600

Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry, 6496 Quail Run Drive, and Dr. Crawford McKendall are celebrating the eighth anniversary of the pediatric dental clinic. 205-739-7773

Closings

Synovus is closing its branch at 2020 Patton Chapel Road on March 4. The bank has other branches at 5290 Preserve Parkway near Trace Crossings, 102 Inverness Corners, 2304 Pelham Parkway in Pelham and 550 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.