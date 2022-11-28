Business Happenings - December 2022

Now Open

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

Mandy Davenport has opened her first full-service hair salon called Smoke & Mirrors Parlor at 710 Inverness Corners. The salon is open Monday through Saturday. 205-813-2391

The Pants Store has opened its new location in Stadium Trace Village at 1005 Marble Terrace, Suite 101, and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 205-829-1188

Vinny Chiaramonte has opened the Bluff Park Vintage store at 736C Shades Mountain Plaza, offering vintage merchandise such as furniture, clothing, comics, vinyl, books, magazines and decorations. He also does restoration and refinishing work. 205-419-8763, Bluff Park Vintage on Facebook

StoreEase has opened as a climate-controlled storage facility with 24/7 access at 2175 Alabama 150. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. 205-964-9660

Gail and John Kirkpatrick have opened B Photo, Supplies, Framing, Printing & Studio Rental in The Village at Lee Branch at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 109. They held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 3. 205-968-1234

Coming Soon

K & J’s Elegant Pastries in Birmingham’s Uptown District plans to open a second location in Ross Bridge in the former location of Dreamcakes Cafe at 3601 Market St., Suite 101 by the end of this year. 205-663-4827

Relocations and Renovations

The Hyatt Place hotel at 2980 John Hawkins Parkway has completed a renovation that included an overhaul of guestrooms, public space and the exterior of the hotel. The hotel has 126 suites, a free hot breakfast buffet, free wifi, full bar, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and 1,200 square feet of meeting space spread over three rooms. 205-988-8444

Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has torn down its sales and office buildings at 1624 Montgomery Highway and plans to build a two-story, nearly 21,000-square-foot building in the same spot. The new building will include a showroom and sales support offices, an expansion to three service lanes, a new service lounge and parts boutique. The facility also is expanding from 31 to 37 service bays. Construction is estimated to be complete the third quarter of 2023. 205-545-8074

Vapor Thrift Store’s Greystone location is back open after recently undergoing a remodel. The Westover location at 11271 U.S. 280 will remain open. Store hours and drop offs are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with Westover staying open until 7 p.m.) 205-639-1077

New Ownership

Glennis Tillman of Douglasville, Georgia, has bought the Painting with a Twist franchise with locations in The Village at Lee Branch in Hoover and in Pell City from Hemen Patel. Her daughter and son-in-law, Kiondre and Eriel Dunman are managing the locations. They held a ribbon cutting for the Hoover location on Nov. 15. 205-637-7777

News and Accomplishments

Werkplas, a coworking space in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower, has opened an event space called The Horizon Room on the 14th floor of the tower at 3000 Galleria Circle. 205-578-8505

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama won a 2022 BMC Innovation Award from BMC, a software solutions company, for spearheading a digital modernization strategy focused on becoming more agile to improve customer experiences. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama realized immediate cost reductions through increased automation and efficiency gains to help attract the next generation of developers to support the business, according to BMC. 205-220-2100

Robert and Lulu Regard say they would like to sell their Crazy Cajun’s Boiling Pot restaurant at 125 Inverness Plaza and retire from the restaurant business after 25 years. 205-408-0630

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, which has its headquarters at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and branches in Hoover at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, has expanded its business services lending team. The team will be led by Larry Uptain, who was promoted to commercial lending manager, and includes Blake Watkins, Clint Phillips and Quintin Milton. Uptain has been at Avadian since 2019 and has nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry. Watkins was hired as senior business loan officer and Phillips as a business loan officer, while Milton was promoted to business loan officer. Watkins will serve the Birmingham market, while Phillips will serve the Huntsville and north Alabama markets and Milton will serve south Alabama. Watkins, who has 15 years of business services experience, previously was at Avadian as a business loan officer from 2014 to 2019. Most recently, he was the vice president of commercial banking for CommerceOne Bank in Birmingham. Phillips has worked in both consumer and commercial lending since beginning his career in the financial services industry in 2019. Most recently, he was the assistant vice president of commercial lending for Listerhill Credit Union in Muscle Shoals. Milton has been with Avadian for four years. 205-985-2828

× Expand Photo courtesy of Apex Roofing & Restoration. Timothy Burke

Apex Roofing & Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway, has hired Timothy Burke as its chief financial officer. Burke started his career as an investment banker and has since managed a family office, sat on boards, facilitated private equity investments and served in executive management roles such as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Apex Roofing & Restoration has operations in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. 205-685-0040

Dr. Erin Nelson plans to join Kasey Davis Dentistry at 589 Shades Crest Road A in January. Nelson graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School in 2000, the University of Alabama in 2004 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2009. She has been practicing general dentistry for 12 years and will be working at Kasey Davis Dentistry on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-822-7277

× Expand Madison Gaines

Madison Gaines in September joined Starnes Media as a business development representative. Gaines graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in May. She previously worked as a social media marketing specialist and sales representative for the Gaines Family Farmstead in Birmingham and a part-time leasing agent for College Station Properties in Tuscaloosa. Starnes Media, based in Homewood, publishes the Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, 280 Living and Cahaba Sun newspapers and websites and other publications such as The Birmingham Bar Bulletin. 205-313-1780

Dr. Jonathan Isbell has joined Southlake Orthopaedics and will see patients at both the MedPlex office at 4517 Southlake Parkway and Grandview office at 3686 Grandview Parkway. His specialties are sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery. He offers expertise in adolescent and adult sports medicine, including complex shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, as well as cartilage restoration procedures. He also offers hip arthroscopy. Isbell is a graduate of the UAB School of Medicine and did his residency at UAB Hospital and a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder and elbow injuries at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, North Carolina. 205-985-4111

Real estate agent Anita Kilpatrick has moved her real estate license to Lake Homes Realty and will specialize in lake homes and land on and around Lake George and Catoma Lake. 256-510-1984