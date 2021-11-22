Business Happenings - December 2021

Now Open

Sabzi Mandi Market, a Pakistani and Indian grocery store, is now open at 3633 Lorna Road in the former location of Deluxe Cleaners. Owner Ramsha Gowani plans to add a restaurant in the same location in the first quarter of 2022.

205-502-7322, Sabzi Mandi Market on Facebook

Kristine Robertson has opened Valleydale Village Nutrition at 5184 Valleydale Road, Suite, 206, in the former location of The Neighborhood Brew coffee shop at the Valleydale Village shopping center. The business offers nutritional shakes and teas and is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 205-645-9074

The Hoover Southtown used car dealership has opened a second location at 1850 Southpark Drive. The first location at 1570 Montgomery Highway remains open. 205-822-3996

Mike Patel has opened Tobacco +++, 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 209, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center. 205-502-7190

Box Drop Mattresses and Furniture, 1853 Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, is now open. 205-341-8621

Trappin’ Apparel, 3736 Lorna Road in the River Oaks Village shopping center, is now open. The store sells apparel for men, women and children.

Brad and Kaye Tompkins have ended their franchise relationship with City Bowls and opened Fab Fruit, a similar business, in the same location at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 112, in the Stadium Trace Village shopping center. Fab Fruit offers made-to-order fruit bowls and smoothies. 205-502-7373

Coming Soon

The Power Brands Hospitality Group plans to open a franchise location of Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, in The Village at Brock’s Gap in the spring of 2022. The menu includes a variety of biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, biscuit-style French toast, pancakes, fresh fruit, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, milk, tea, coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and breakfast cocktails. 205-559-1892

The former Pier I Imports building, 1727 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center, has been torn down to make way for a Whataburger.

Camp Bow Wow, a national chain that offers day care, boarding, grooming and training services, on Nov. 15 received approval from the Hoover City Council to open a location in the Hoover Fitness building at 2153 Clearbrook Road, just south of Bluff Park Village and across from Shades Mountain Plaza. Hoover Fitness plans to remain in one-third of the existing building there, while Camp Bow Wow will take up two-thirds of the building. The facility is not allowed to have more than 55 animals and no more than 20 dogs outside at the same time. No dogs will be allowed outside at all between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Allesha Rowser on Nov. 15 received approval from the Hoover City Council to open a home day care with a maximum of five children at 3599 Deerfield Drive. 205-223-8529

Vella Bella Furniture plans to open at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 211, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, in the former Isabelle’s Thrifty Boutique location.

Relocations and Renovations

Oakview Animal Hospital opened Sept. 27 at its new location, 1810 Southpark Drive,, relocating from Pelham. Veterinarians include Dr. Elizabeth Robinson, Dr. Jay Price, Dr. Tricia Blake, Dr. Morgan Early and Dr. Bill Whitfield. 205-988-3559

New Ownership

Simon-Williamson Clinic has joined the Complete Health family of primary care practices at One-Nineteen Health and Wellness, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 300, as the organization continues its growth in Birmingham and across the Southeast. Simon-Williamson is the largest primary care company by patients and providers to join the Complete Health group. Simon-Williamson has been caring for patients in Birmingham for more than 80 years and accounts for an additional 34 providers joining the Complete Health team. 205-628-9167

Phoenix Senior Living has purchased assisted living center Morningstar of Riverchase, 2184 Parkway Lake Drive, from Five Star Senior Living and renamed the facility The Bungalows at Riverchase. 205-403-7400

Desi Brothers Farmers Market has purchased the India Spices Indian and Pakistani market, 1853 Montgomery Highway, Suite 109, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center. The market has been renamed, and the new owners plan to renovate the store and expand merchandise offerings. Desi Brothers has five other locations, including Atlanta, Memphis, Minneapolis, Houston and Austin, said Mayur Patel, one of three partners and the manager of the Hoover location. 205-733-7112

News and Accomplishments

Birmingham Fast Repair, 2929 Monte Deste Drive, a home service and repair company, has rebranded itself as Scout Home Services to better reflect its variety of services and to help the company expand outside the Birmingham-Hoover market, owner Seth Hamby said. Hamby started the company in 2016 while doing handyman work in between jobs. The company has grown to include an office staff, salesman and team of experienced handymen. Services include home improvements, odd jobs, home maintenance, assembly work and more. Potential future markets include Huntsville, Atlanta or Nashville, Hamby said. 206-687-0994

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of a 296-unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, called Sur Club Apartments. The 320,384-square-foot complex includes two resort-style pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, dog park and media rooms. The project was started in October 2019 with Phillips Development and Realty as the developer and Reese Vanderbilt and Associates as the architect. 205-803-5226

Harold Sumerford Jr., the CEO of the J&M Tank Lines trucking company, 1100 Corporate Parkway in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has been named the 77th chairman of the American Trucking Associations board of directors. The American Trucking Associations group is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry, with 50 affiliated state trucking associations. Sumerford has spent more than 40 years in the trucking industry, most in the tank truck sector. He and his brother, Peter Sumerford, president of J&M Tank Lines, took leadership of the company in 2008 following the retirement of their father, Harold Sumerford Sr. Sumerford Jr. is past chairman of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and National Tank Truck Carriers. In addition, he and J&M Tank Lines have been longtime members and supporters of the American Transportation Research Institute, Alabama Trucking Association and the Truckload Carriers Association. Sumerford succeeds Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, as ATA’s chairman. Under Sumerford’s leadership, J&M Tank Lines has won numerous state and national safety awards and an ATA Mike Russell Trucking Image Award for the company’s work during the pandemic. 800-456-8265

N. Brooks Greene, CFO of the Arc of Central Alabama, 6001 Crestwood Blvd., was recently recognized as one of the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2021 CFO Award winners. Greene is a resident of Shelby County and has been with the Arc of Central Alabama since 2013. Honorees were chosen from a field of nominations based on contributions to their company, the company’s track record of performance and the CFO’s role in his or her industry and impact in the community.

205-323-6383

The Hoover City Council on Nov. 1 approved a license for Kamali Creole Kitchen, 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 205, in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center, to sell alcoholic beverages. 205-573-6003

The Hoover City Council on Nov. 1 approved a license for the Riverchase BP, 3641 Lorna Road, to sell alcoholic beverages.

The Hoover City Council on Nov. 1 hired Gonzalez-Strength and Associates, Gresham Smith, Mott MacDonald, Nell-Schaeffer and A.G. Gaston Construction and Engineering to help assess complaints about stormwater flooding throughout the city.

Personnel Moves

T. Fox Salon, 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 7, has added cosmetologist Gracen Mitchell, who will be providing hair, skin and nail services. 205-403-8369

Dr. Adam Smith has joined the staff at Brookwood Baptist Health’s Hoover Medical Office Building, 5295 Preserve Parkway. Smith specializes in internal medicine for teens and adults, with an emphasis on diabetes, preventive health care and screenings, blood pressure and cholesterol management, acute care for illnesses and injuries, chronic condition management and annual physical exams. 205-682-6077

Closings

Isabelle’s Thrifty Boutique, 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 211, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, has closed.

Customs Cafe, 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 207, in the Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, has closed its location but continues to sell its wholesale food products at various retail outlets, including Piggly Wiggly and Foodland grocery stores, the Santos coffee shop in The Village at Brock’s Gap and various gasoline station/convenience stores. 205-987-0176