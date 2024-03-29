Business Happenings - April 2024

Coming Soon

× Expand Five Guys

Five Guys, a fast-food chain that serves made-to-order hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, plans to open in the former location of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Stadium Trace Village at 1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 100.

Hyderabad House, an Indian restaurant, will be opening soon at 1694 Montgomery Highway, Suite 118, in the Centre at Riverchase shopping center. 205-238-5491

Now Open

Glass Panda, an Asian street food restaurant, has opened in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 151. The menu features Japanese, Korean and other Asian street food, including Japanese A5 wagyu, ramen, shareable plates and an original strawberry bao dessert. The restaurant also serves bubble tea, a spiked green tea cocktail and an American craft beer infused with ginger and plum wine. Owner Kiran Sunkavalli worked with SpeedPro Direct, a large-format printing company, to provide custom event décor for parties and events. 205-378-7847

Chase Bank has opened new offices in the Stadium Trace Village development at 1021 Marble Terrace and in the River Oaks Village shopping center at 3740 Lorna Road. 659-903-6350

Relocations and Renovations

The Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, 4000 Grand Ave., has completed a renovation of its spa. 205-949-3041

GGA Accounting, owned by Tabby Duncan, has relocated to 520 Mineral Trace Drive, Suite B. 205-767-6617

The Plenty of Vino wine shop has relocated from its location in the Hoover Square shopping center to 2202 Second Ave. N. in Birmingham. 205-874-9463

New Ownership

TrueWealth Advisors, 2000 Southlake Park, Suite 200, is merging with another financial services business in Trussville. 205-588-4800

News and Accomplishments

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Dr., Suite 350, has completed a $45 million resort-style residential development in Alcoa, Tennessee, called Vital at Springbrook Farms. This project was developed in a joint venture by StoneRiver Co. and Bluedog Capital Partners and covers 311,996 square feet with 300 units, including 32 studio units, 176 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units. 205-803-5226

Warren Averett, an accounting firm with an office at 2500 Acton Road, #200, has received ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award. This award is based exclusively on client ratings, citing the firm's excellent level of customer service. 205-979-4100

Michael Gee, president and co-owner of The Pants Store, is the 2024 chairman of the Alabama Retail Association board of directors. The Pants Store, based in Leeds, also has locations in Hoover, Mountain Brook, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa and Auburn. Other businesses in Hoover with representatives on the association’s board of directors are Alabama Goods (Beth Staula), Best Buy (Scott Zinda), CVS Health (Catherine Raynor) and Moe’s Southwest Grill (Kealon Drake). 205-829-1188

Broad Metro, the development company for Stadium Trace Village, in mid-February released a proposal for a second phase of the development that would include a 1,000-seat performing arts center owned and operated by the city of Hoover. The proposal for the 82-acre project, which was still being negotiated with the city in mid-March, also includes a Golf Suites tiered golf bay and entertainment center similar to Top Golf, a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings, a 120,000-square-foot furniture store with a dining space and 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on March 18 presented a proposed $22 million incentive package for the City Council to consider, but Will Kadish, the developer, said it was a bad deal. Councilman Curt Posey, the council’s liaison to the Hoover Arts Council, said the council would review it and possibly amend it before taking a vote. Negotiations were ongoing about things such as the price of the land for a performing arts center, the amount of the incentive package, the road network and who would pay for the main access road. 516-456-6599

Sports Facilities Companies has been chosen as the management partner and food and beverage provider for the 2.5-acre Village Green amphitheater and entertainment area at Stadium Trace Village. Sports Facilities Companies is the parent company of Sports Facilities Management, which manages the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The company will collaborate with a company called Village Green Presents to handle music programming for the amphitheater. Village Green Presents is led by Wes Keith, who has more than 20 years of experience in concert production and promotion, including the New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival, Bayou Country Super Fest at LSU’s Tiger Stadium and the Superdome, the Florida Country Music Fest at the Everbank Field in Jacksonville and the Country 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Birmingham musician Matt Devine of “Downright” will work with Keith.

Jackson Renfro & Associates, based at 31 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 300, and MW Davis Dumas & Associates, based at 4500 Southlake Park, Suite 200, have been hired to work on a three-story, 28,500-square-foot addition to Brasfield & Gorrie's headquarters building in Birmingham's Lakeview District at 3021 Seventh Ave. S. Jackson, Renfro & Associates is providing the electrical engineering, and MW Davis Dumas & Associates is providing mechanical engineering. 205-995-1078

Personnel Moves

OS1 Orthopedic & Sports Injury Clinic, with locations at 1031 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 185, in Hoover and in Trussville, has appointed Dustin Taylor as its new CEO. Dustin brings more than 10 years of experience to the company and helped open the clinic in Trussville. 205-352-2911

Keller Williams Hoover has several new additions to its office at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 125, at The Village at Brock’s Gap, including Angela Owens on the leadership team, Tara Respinto as an associate broker and Sarah Fisk, Robert Mardis III, Jennifer Brown and Molly Giddens as Realtors. 205-822-2272

× Expand Kristin Harris

Kristin Harris is stepping into the role of executive director of the Hoover YMCA, 2250 Alabama 150, effective April 8. Harris replaces Tim DeViese, who has served as the Hoover YMCA executive director since summer 2021 and is retiring. Harris has been with the YMCA for two decades and most recently served as the executive director of the Greystone YMCA. 205-682-1399

RealtySouth has added Linda Ponder, Lindsey Lester and Suzanna Jones to its Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, and Jena McIntire, Danny Turner and Mike Elsokari to its Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza #4800. Linda Ponder: 205-777-1906, Lindsey Lester: 601-201-8068, Suzanne Jones: 205-492-0598, Jena McIntire: 205-253-0654, Danny Turner: 205-837-4097, Mike Elsokari: 205-365-4230;

Apex Roofing & Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway, has hired Cathy Hulsey as its new head of human resources. Hulsey brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources in the public and private sectors and has held executive leadership roles in Fortune 50 corporations and local and state governments. 866-716-3347

Anniversaries

Birch Tree Day Spa in Ross Bridge, 3601 Market St. #103, celebrated its fifth anniversary on March 15. The spa offers skin care, waxing, massage, salt scrub, tinting and bronzing services. 205-989-0001

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe has been open for 26 years, with several locations in the Hoover area. The restaurant is known for fresh, healthy Greek fare, including gyros, pitas, hummus and salads. 205-980-6063

Element Wellness Center has been open at 6600 Tattersall Lane for one year. The practice uses eight elements of wellness to give patients natural healing and balance. Massage therapy, infrared sauna, IV vitamin infusions and nutritional guidance are among the services offered. 205-326-7333

Closings

Rack Room Shoes in the Brook Highland shopping center has recently closed its doors. The signs were removed and doors locked permanently. While there are other stores nearby, a representative for the footwear chain says that they are considering opening in another location in the future. 205-980-5750

Orangetheory Fitness Hoover has closed its location at 4441 Creekside Ave., Suite 441 in the Patton Creek shopping center.