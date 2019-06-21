Enterprise moving South Central US operations to Valleydale Road

× Expand Jon Anderson Enterprise Holdings Enterprise Holdings is combining its South Central U.S. operations office in Vestavia Hills and its north Alabama regional office in Riverchase into 2 1/2 floors of this three-story building on Valleydale Road in Hoover. They, along with Enterprise Fleet Management, will occupy 30,885 square feet of the 39,806 square feet in the building.

The Enterprise Holdings car rental company is consolidating its South Central U.S. operations and north Alabama regional office into a new office building on Valleydale Road.

Enterprise Holdings’ South Central operations office, which oversees car and truck rentals and sales in Alabama, Mississippi, southern Georgia and the northwest Florida panhandle, has been located on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills by Pizitz Middle School, said Carol Burnett, the group property development and facilities manager for the company.

Enterprise’s north Alabama regional office has been in Riverchase Office Park, she said.

In August, the two offices plan to merge into 2½ floors of a new three-story building on Valleydale Road, just east of Southlake and across from Alabama Oral and Facial Surgery.

Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings, also has been in Vestavia Hills with the South Central operations office and will be moving to Valleydale Road, Burnett said.

Together, the two companies have taken up about 25,000 square feet in their Riverchase and Vestavia Hills offices, she said. Now, they will take up 30,885 square feet of a 39,806-square-foot building developed by Moiz Foulad of Foulad Properties, said Glenn Ponder, president and managing partner of Ponder Properties Commercial Real Estate.

Half of the third floor was still available for lease as of mid-June.

Burnett said Enterprise needed to move to gain more space and create efficiencies by having both offices under one roof.

The holding company provides training, support and management for the regional offices. The South Central team has other regional offices in Montgomery, Pensacola and Jackson, Mississippi.

They chose the location on Valleydale Road because it has ample parking and is close to the existing offices, Burnett said. They took their employees’ commute times into consideration when making the decision, she said.

About 100 people will work for Enterprise Holdings’ South Central subsidiary in the Hoover office, while 20 will work for the Birmingham area Enterprise Fleet Management team, Burnett said.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Enterprise Holdings supports operations for several rental car brands — Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car — through a network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises.

Enterprise Holdings also supports Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise Car Sales and its Commute with Enterprise line of business.

Enterprise Fleet Management provides full-service fleet management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. The office in Hoover will cover territory in Alabama, Mississippi, northern Florida and western Georgia.

Enterprise signed a 10-year-lease for the space on Valleydale Road, Ponder said.

Ponder and Foulad already have a two-story, 32,820-square-foot building right next to the Enterprise building. The first floor is occupied by the Cahaba Dermatology and Skin Health Center, and Therapy South has signed a lease for part of the second floor. There are plans for a third building with 22,400 square feet, but Ponder said his company and Foulad want to fill up more of their first building before beginning construction on the third one. They are marketing the building for medical and office use, he said.