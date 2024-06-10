Bojangles partners with ezCater to start offering catering services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bojangles

Bojangles, which has a location in Hoover at 485 Southland Drive, has started offering catering through a new partnership with ezCater.

This is Bojangles’ first venture into catering as a company, though select franchises previously have offered the service. Customers can choose items from the Bojangles menu and schedule a delivery or pickup. There is a $50 delivery minimum, and items are portioned to feed crowds, with

descriptions indicating how much food comes with each order.

Bojangles has 27 locations in Alabama, including locations in Chelsea, Trussville, Fultondale and McCalla in Jefferson County.

To place an order for breakfast, lunch or dinner, go to ezcater.com/brand/pvt/Bojangles.

