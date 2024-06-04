BioHorizons celebrates 30 years in dental implant business

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson BioHorizons 12-18-18 (3) Daniel Senko, a lab technician for BioHorizons Impant Systems, polishes and removes imperfections from a piece of a custom dental prosthetic at the company's offices in the Riverchase Office Park in Hoover, Alabama.

BioHorizons, a company based in Riverchase Office Park that is one of the largest dental implant companies in the world, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

The business launched in 1994 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Institute for Innovation with just three employees and moved to Hoover about 17 years ago. Since then, BioHorizons has grown within the community and worldwide. Today, BioHorizons has more than 200 employees in Hoover and a total of 700 employees throughout the United States, Canada, Chile, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

In its corporate headquarters in the Riverchase Office Park, the team currently occupies more than 100,000 square feet and is continuing to expand. The company also has a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in southern California.

BioHorizons’ first implant was sold in 1997, and in 1998, the company began its first international distribution of dental implants. The company in 2018 was acquired by Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners.

Steve Boggan, the president and CEO of BioHorizons, and Todd Strong, the executive vice president and chief operating officer, both have been with the company since its founding.