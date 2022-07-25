Hoover Small Business Alliance to address recruiting and retaining employees

× Expand Photo from Fi Plan Partners website Greg Powell is the president and CEO of Fi Plan Partners.

The president and CEO of Fi Plan Partners is scheduled to be the next guest speaker for the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The breakfast meeting will be at Aldridge Gardens from 8 to 9 a.m.

Greg Powell, the president and CEO of Fi Plan Partners, plans to talk about recruiting and retaining employees in today’s job market.

Powell is a member of the national board of directors for the National Federation of Independent Business and is a member and former chairman of the board of directors for the NFIB Alabama chapter. The NFIB also named Powell the 2009 Small Business Champion for the Southern Region of the country.

He is a member and former president of the board of directors for Aldridge Gardens and a board member for the Business Council of Alabama and PangeaTwo executive search, consulting and staffing firm. He also is the former president and a current member of the advisory board for Special Equestrians, a member of the Samford University board of overseers and a member and former chairman of Samford University’s Brock School of Business Advisory Board.

A light breakfast will be served at the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting. To RSVP or for more information, call Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.