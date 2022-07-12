AccuRX clinic opens in Meadow Brook

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Beverly Thomas, a nurse at the AccuRX Infusion Center in Meadow Brook, prepares an IV at the new location May 25, 2022.

A lot has changed in the pharmacy industry since David Bush graduated from Samford University in 1991.

Bush, who grew up in Hoover and graduated from Briarwood Christian School, has now been a pharmacist for more than 30 years. He serves as the vice president of business development for AccuRX and has seen an evolution in medicine since he first opened AccuRX Pharmacy on Valleydale Road in 2011.

He added an infusion center to the business in 2017. Until that time, Bush said there were really no independently owned infusion centers. Most were located in a hospital, cancer center or physician's office, and they were not tailored to provide comfort, convenience and cost effectiveness for the patient.

“When we opened an infusion center, we weren’t really sure if there was a need, but in the past five years, that market segment has kind of exploded,” Bush said. “Until we started this business, I had never really seen people walk in our doors and be on a cane or in a wheelchair and the next time you see them they’re different,” he said. “These therapies truly are life-changing.”

While chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Crohn’s disease, colitis and migraines cannot be cured, Bush said the infusions help and provide symptom relief.

“Even though it’s not a cure, with routine therapy, each of these are specifically drugs targeted for disease, and with routine therapy, it can really improve the quality of people’s lives,” he said.

In 2021, Bush was approached by Palmetto Infusion out of South Carolina and decided to partner with them. He has since opened four infusion centers in the state. His new AccuRX location in Meadow Brook opened in May of this year, and his Huntsville center opened one day later. The other two locations are in Daphne and Dothan.

The new AccuRX location at 4000 Meadow Lake Drive replaces the former one on Valleydale Road. The 4,975-square-foot infusion clinic adds 19 additional chairs to accommodate patients, who can have access to close parking and a bright, open-air office with private rooms.

Reclining chairs, warm blankets, complimentary Wi-Fi, snacks and televisions are available for patient comfort, while services include emotional consolation with Palmetto Infusion’s patient advocate, insurance coordination, financial assistance programs, treatment education and 24/7 clinical support.

“Patients can turn off the light and take a nap while getting their infusion,” Bush said.

“Some take 30 minutes, and others can take several hours.”

When drugs are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, many are only available in an intravenous form because they can’t be processed through the stomach. These IV drugs must be administered under the supervision of a health care provider and monitored afterward to make sure there isn’t a reaction.

“Doctors write an order and send it directly to us electronically,” Bush said. “We bill the insurance and walk patients through everything, so when they come in, they will know the cost and how long their infusion will take. It’s very well orchestrated. … Our goal is to make their life easier.”

Bush said the real shining star of AccuRX centers is their staff. The nurse practitioners, nurses and medical director physicians make the patients feel comfortable, like part of a family, Bush said. He describes their approach as a highly personal, concierge-level service.

AccuRX also has a nurse who meets with area specialists to let them know they can refer patients to AccuRX instead of sending them to a hospital. While some of the drugs are expensive, Bush said their office works to assist with co-pay assistance.

Bush said he is proud of what AccuRX is doing and has had a front-row seat to see the difference these therapies can make.

“It's kind of the future, at least for now, where things are heading,” Bush said “It's been that way for the past five or six years. This is kind of on the ramp up, but it hasn't quite reached its peak of coverage. A big need is getting all these drugs out there for patients who can benefit from them and specialists writing the prescriptions.”