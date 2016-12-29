Andrew Fambrough Lucas Dunigan

Shining stars

Two tenacious boys were chosen to light Hoover’s Christmas tree. more

SUN-280-SH-People-of-Greystone1.jpg

‘People of Greystone’ introduced through teacher’s photography

There’s a story behind each face that walks through the halls of Greystone Elementary. By the end of the school year, art teacher Blue Horn hopes to know all of them. more

SUN-FEAT---OnAShoestring-JamieThursby.jpg

Christmas: Hoover style

Your guide to holiday happenings scheduled across the city this month. more

Hoover JSU nominees 2016-17

Photos courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

They will be considered among teachers from school districts across the state. more

Dec 29, 2016 5:15 PM Schools

Hoover High Band Dec 2016

Photo courtesy of Hoover HIgh School Band Boosters.

Growth in the band program and budget cuts have made it difficult to purchase the more expensive instruments that most students' families can't afford, the band booster president said. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM High Schools

4670 Valleydale Road map

Map provided by city of Hoover

The plan is to put a convenience store and small strip shopping center on the property, which is next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:17 AM News 2 Comments

U.S. 31 near Ala 150 12-27-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Many street lights were eliminated when parts of the highway were widened recently. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:30 AM News

Hoover City Council Nov 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

It will be the first time in years the council has held budget hearings with department heads. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:18 AM News

Hoover Public Library Oct 2015

Photo by Jon Anderson

City offices are closed Friday through Monday, but some buildings have different hours. more

Dec 28, 2016 9:49 AM News

Spain Park Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams are making the rounds in this year's holiday events. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:30 PM Sports

Amanda Borden 11-8-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

She hopes to make the library even more of a community hub and wants to consider the idea of library branches again. more

Dec 26, 2016 1:43 PM People

Christmas tree recycling

Photo from dutourdumonde/bigstockphoto

Alabama Power plans to use the trees for habitat enhancement in lakes. more

Dec 26, 2016 12:28 PM News

CircusTrix Ninja Course 3

Courtesy of CircusTrix

The 30,000-square-foot facility, to be built off Alabama 119, will replace the Airwalk trampoline park in The Village at Lee Branch. more

Dec 23, 2016 5:25 PM Businesses

Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 4

Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department

The toys were donated by individuals, families, neighborhood associations and businesses and collected at Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire stations. more

Dec 23, 2016 2:58 PM News

Valleydale Christmas Eve candlelight 2015

Photo courtesy of Valleydale Church

Many offer communion and/or candlelight services. more

Dec 22, 2016 5:10 PM News

Hoover Fire Department Santa

Photo courtesy of Hoover Fire Department

If there is inclement weather, he plans to accept visits from children at Hoover fire stations. more

Dec 22, 2016 4:05 PM News 1 Comments

beer and wine

Photo by fotek61/bigstock

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to vote on Carmike Motion Pictures' request at its Jan. 17 meeting. more

Dec 21, 2016 5:46 PM News 7 Comments

Hoover Municipal Center Dec 2015

Photo by Jon Anderson

There are a few exceptions, however. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:51 PM News

Hoover Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Oak Mountain are among the local girls teams playing in the tournament. more

Dec 20, 2016 9:06 PM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Spain Park is hosting 16 girls varsity teams in the three-day event. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:08 PM Sports

City of Hoover logo

General fund revenues rose by $1.5 million to $111.4 million in fiscal 2016, according to unaudited financial figures. more

Dec 19, 2016 10:35 PM News

I-459 interchange map 12-5-16

Map provided by city of Hoover

The property is between South Shades Crest Road and Interstate 459, and city officials say they want to use part of it to build a new I-459 interchange. more

Dec 19, 2016 9:44 PM News 1 Comments

Jessica Meuse

Photo courtesy of Jessica Meuse

Meuse, who plays a mix of Southern rock, alternative music and rock 'n' roll, placed fourth in season 13 of "American Idol." more

Dec 19, 2016 12:12 PM People

Dontaz Jamark Kelly-Lawery

Photo provided by Hoover Police Department

The arrest was made by the Montgomery office of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. more

Dec 18, 2016 3:53 PM News 1 Comments

Austin Wiley

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

The former Spain Park star joined the Tigers last week. more

Dec 18, 2016 10:37 PM Sports

Melody Greene Paul McEwan

Photos courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more

Dec 15, 2016 7:15 PM Schools

Frank Brocato chamber 12-15-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

New Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his first state-of-the-city address today to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. more

Dec 15, 2016 3:13 PM News 1 Comments

Supt Advisory Council Travis Bryant 12-13-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy's Advisory Council shared its recommendations Tuesday night after six months of study. more

Dec 13, 2016 9:56 PM Schools

Carmike Cinemas

Photo by Jon Anderson

Some people are all for it, but others say it will ruin the movie experience for children and families. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:33 PM News 8 Comments

Carmike Cinemas Patton Creek

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval tonight, but now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council. more

Dec 12, 2016 9:45 PM Businesses 6 Comments

Thanksgiving turkey

Photo by jbreeves/bigstock

More than 77 percent of survey respondents chose a calendar option with a full week out of school for Thanksgiving. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:41 PM Schools

Bucs Galleria 12-11-16

Photo by Ron Burkett

A large crowd gathered in the mall's center court for the celebration. more

Dec 11, 2016 7:19 PM Sports 1 Comments

Dan Fulton 1-12-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Fulton was active in the effort to save Hoover school buses and get new people elected to office in Hoover. more

Dec 11, 2016 6:00 AM News

Kathy Murphy 11-14-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Subcommittees have been meeting for months to do strategic planning. more

Dec 11, 2016 12:30 PM Schools

HV police shooting suspect 12-8-16 (2)

Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The incident happened Thursday night on Southpark Drive. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:49 PM News

Donald Sweeney

Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more

Dec 8, 2016 2:58 PM People

Demaraaron Cordarriucs Johnson.jpg

Courtesy of Shelby County Jail

On Nov. 11, a man reportedly purchased two Kitchen Aid mixers from the Walmart on U.S. 280 using five counterfeit $100 bills. more

Dec 8, 2016 8:18 PM News

Linda Andrews Library Plaza

Photo by Jon Anderson

The celebration will be in the Library Plaza and is open to the public. more

Dec 7, 2016 5:14 PM News

Frank Brocato 12-1-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Brocato is scheduled to address the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15. more

Dec 7, 2016 11:42 AM News

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to attend. more

Dec 6, 2016 5:11 PM Sports 1 Comments

Michael Krawcheck

Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Michael Krawcheck, who has served on the board for 20 years, is stepping down at age 77 to allow someone new to learn the ropes. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM News 2 Comments

Monty Jones Jr. 12-1-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The council went with Monty Jones Jr., who most recently managed the Macon Centreplex in Macon, Georgia. more

Dec 5, 2016 9:38 PM News 1 Comments

Hoover HIgh cheerleaders 2016 title game

Photo by Barry Stephenson

Vendors will sell art, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods and Hoover Bucs merchandise to help send the cheerleaders to their national competition in Orlando. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:10 PM High Schools

HV COMM BluffParkParade-14.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The parade featured local organizations, churches and schools, and it served as a way to bring the local community closer together during the start of the holidays. more

Dec 4, 2016 9:04 PM News

Vehicle rock damage 12-2-16

Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department

There have been four vehicles with shattered windows in the past three days, police say. more

Dec 2, 2016 5:38 PM News

I-459 interchange map 12-5-16

Map provided by city of Hoover

The interchange would be just east of the South Shades Crest Road overpass. Brocato wants the city to pay $2 million to USS Real Estate to buy 31.3 acres to help with the project. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:54 PM News 2 Comments

Bluff Park Christmas Parade logo

The entire Hoover community is invited. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:03 PM News

Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2016-45

Photo by Jon Anderson

Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, snow, Christmas tunes and hot chocolate and cookies helped add to the atmosphere. more

Dec 1, 2016 9:52 PM News

Alabama 150 widening Sept 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

The plan is to widen Alabama 150 to five lanes between Shades Crest Road and the entrance to Lake Cyrus and to replace two bridges over Shades Creek and a railroad track. more

Dec 1, 2016 3:18 PM News 1 Comments

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover's defense carried the Bucs all season, and the state championship game was no exception. more

Dec 1, 2016 5:47 AM Sports

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover High captured its 12th football state championship in school history on Wednesday night, defeating McGill-Toolen. more

Dec 1, 2016 5:14 AM Sports

Carrie Busby

Photo from Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools

The award comes from the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:19 PM Schools 1 Comments

Hoover Football

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

Hoover plays McGill-Toolen in the Class 7A state championship game on Wednesday. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:16 PM Sports 2 Comments

Hoover police badge

Detectives said the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County district attorney's office is not issuing charges at this time and will present evidence to a grand jury. more

Nov 28, 2016 5:36 PM News

Rebecca Wells

Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The 25th anniversary edition of Southern Voices will include more authors than usual. more

Nov 28, 2016 2:52 PM People

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Hoover and Spain Park are off and running on the hardwood. more

Nov 28, 2016 7:54 PM Sports

Hoover police

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover police will work with the Bessemer Division of the District Attorney's office to determine charges, said Capt. Gregg Rector. more

Nov 27, 2016 9:51 PM News

Hoover Parks and Recreation

Image from city of Hoover website

Randy Lott, who has served on the park board for 11 years, has resigned with five years left on his current six-year term. more

Nov 23, 2016 12:42 PM News

Jamey Carroll

Jamey Carroll, chairman of the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants, has joined the firm. more

Nov 23, 2016 11:32 AM Businesses

Hoover High cheer team Nov 2016

Photo courtesy of Kevin Brooks

Bob Jones High School won first place, while Vestavia Hills High School came in second. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:44 PM Sports

Happy Thanksgiving

Image courtesy of Becris at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Most public buildings are closed both Thursday and Friday. more

Nov 22, 2016 12:50 PM News

Buchanan house fire 1

Photo courtesy of David Buchanan

"I got my family. That's all that matters to me," David Buchanan said. more

Nov 21, 2016 11:17 PM News 1 Comments

Melinda Lopez

Photo by Jon Anderson

Melinda Lopez, who has been director of information management and reporting, now will be chief financial and information officer for the city. more

Nov 21, 2016 10:16 PM News

HSUN-CITY Planco Bluff Park subdivision map.jpg

Map courtesy of the city of Hoover.

The council also approved new car washes near Greystone and off John Hawkins Parkway across from The Grove shopping center. more

Nov 21, 2016 9:57 PM News

Hoover Football

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

Hoover exploded for 35 second half points to seal a trip to the Class 7A state final. more

Nov 19, 2016 5:07 AM Sports

Kathy Murphy 11-17-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Murphy said she is pleased with academic and financial progress, but challenges and goals for improvement still are ahead. more

Nov 17, 2016 4:57 PM Schools

Lisa Yancey 11-17-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Yancey is the officer manager for the student services department at the school district's central office. more

Nov 17, 2016 3:00 PM Schools 1 Comments

Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church April 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

The event is a joint Thanksgiving service for six Bluff Park churches. more

Nov 16, 2016 4:00 PM News

Circle K robbery 11-15-16

Still shot from video provided by Hoover Police Department

The man, dressed in all black, had a mask over his face but was caught on video. more

Nov 15, 2016 5:03 PM News

Hoover Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

Hoover takes its first road trip of the playoffs to Gadsden City in the Class 7A semifinals. more

Nov 15, 2016 6:48 PM Sports

stacks of cash

Image courtesy of yodiyim at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The school board voted to pay off some debt issued in 2010, refinance what's left of a 2005 bond issue and shift $50 million into U.S. treasury bonds. more

Nov 14, 2016 10:31 PM Schools 1 Comments

Hoover school bus

Photo from Hoover City Schools website

Cuts in staffing, delayed capital expenditures and unexpected increases in property tax revenues helped erase the school system's projected $10.4 million deficit. more

Nov 14, 2016 9:45 PM Schools

Blackridge cell tower map

Map courtesy of city of Hoover

The cell tower is proposed to be built in the Blackridge community, just south of Trace Crossings and Lake Wilborn. more

Nov 14, 2016 11:30 AM News

Clydesdales-10.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

The Clydesdale team have been a Budweiser tradition since the 1930s. more

Nov 14, 2016 7:57 AM People

Hoover Football

Photos by Barry Stephenson

Hoover earned a hard-fought, 14-7 victory over James Clemens in Friday night's state quarterfinal at the Hoover Met. more

Nov 12, 2016 5:07 AM Sports

Kathy Murphy 8-8-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Murphy is scheduled to discuss the state of the school system and identify the 2016-17 Hoover City Schools Employee of the Year. more

Nov 10, 2016 5:20 PM Schools

Bluff Park youth homeless campout 2015

Still shot from video by Cherie Olivier

The public is invited to drop off items for the homeless between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. more

Nov 9, 2016 6:21 PM People

Entin.png

Courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The suspect admitted to smoking marijuana before handling the gun, according to police. more

Nov 9, 2016 9:10 PM News

Spain Park Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Spain Park's Jamal Johnson officially signed with the University of Memphis on Wednesday morning. more

Nov 9, 2016 2:57 PM Sports

Hoover police badge

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital late Tuesday night. more

Nov 9, 2016 1:03 AM News

Amanda Borden 11-8-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Borden, who has been an assistant director at the Hoover Public Library the past 10 years, will replace Linda Andrews when she retires at the end of this year. more

Nov 8, 2016 9:24 PM News

Hoover Football

TCI Sports/Barry Stephenson

Hoover and James Clemens have yet to meet on the field. more

Nov 8, 2016 7:46 PM Sports

Hoover sports complex

Sketch by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood

Council members ran into a problem with the top choice among voters. more

Nov 8, 2016 10:30 AM News 4 Comments

Gene Smith council president

Photo by Jon Anderson

Councilman Derrick Murphy also was nominated. more

Nov 7, 2016 10:31 PM News 1 Comments

Frank Brocato swearing in

Photo by Jon Anderson

The retired Hoover fire marshal and all seven Hoover City Council members had a standing-room-only crowd at the Hoover Municipal Center to watch them take their oaths of office. more

Nov 7, 2016 9:39 PM News

Veterans Memorial Arbor 16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The arbor, which stretches across the dam at Aldridge Gardens, honors veterans who have served in all U.S. armed forces. more

Nov 7, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments

HV COMM MossRock-6.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

With a smart living marketplace, a variety of artists, The Beer Garden and The Sweetery, there was something for everyone at the Moss Rock Festival this year. more

Nov 6, 2016 4:53 PM People

Hoover Football

TCI Sports/Barry Stephenson

Hoover forced four turnovers and used a big second half to defeat Bob Jones 31-10 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday night at the Hoover Met. more

Nov 5, 2016 3:16 AM Sports

Spain Park Football

Photo by Ted Melton

Spain Park never led and lost 21-12. more

Nov 5, 2016 3:56 AM Sports

Jim Lawrence

Jim Lawrence was designated by former Gov. George Wallace as the "first Alabama veteran of the Vietnam War." more

Nov 4, 2016 3:00 PM News

Lake Purdy 10-25-16

Photo by Ron Burkett

That means even tighter restrictions and higher surcharges for excessive water usage. more

Nov 4, 2016 12:43 PM News 2 Comments

Billups.png

Courtesy of Hoover PD

Police have made a second arrest in an armed robbery that took place at the Chace Drive CVS in October. more

Nov 4, 2016 1:50 PM News

Riverchase Galleria 2016 tree lighting setup

Photo by Jon Anderson

Mayor Gary Ivey and NBC 13 news anchor Brooke Smith will lead the festivities to kick off the Christmas shopping season. more

Nov 3, 2016 10:00 PM News

Ivey Wright proclamations 11-3-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Special recognition was given for Mayor Gary Ivey, Council President Jack Wright and Councilman Joe Rives. more

Nov 3, 2016 9:46 PM News

Blackridge cell tower map

Map courtesy of city of Hoover

The tower will be just south of the Lake Wilborn community being built at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway. more

Nov 3, 2016 9:16 PM News

Cross Country

Sam Chandler

Hoover's Tommy McDonough owned his final race at Veterans Park. The Bucs' senior captured a 15-second victory and propelled his team to a seven-point triumph over Mountain Brook. more

Nov 4, 2016 1:04 AM Sports

Trace Crossings restricted industrial zoning map

Map courtesy of city of Hoover

The meeting between USS Corp. and residents concerned about the rezoning was scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, but USS Corp. does not yet have a revised plan ready to present. more

Nov 2, 2016 11:14 AM News

Spain Park Football

Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

Spain Park takes a lengthy road trip to open the postseason. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:44 PM Sports

Hoover Football

TCI Sports/Barry Stephenson

After not advancing to the state championship last year for the first time since 2007, Hoover begins its playoff journey this week. more

Nov 1, 2016 9:47 PM Sports

Green Valley Veterans Day 2015

Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools

Fourteen Hoover public schools have programs planned to honor veterans in the week or so preceding Veterans Day. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:10 PM Schools

