Your guide to holiday happenings scheduled across the city this month. more

There’s a story behind each face that walks through the halls of Greystone Elementary. By the end of the school year, art teacher Blue Horn hopes to know all of them. more

Two tenacious boys were chosen to light Hoover’s Christmas tree. more

Sarah Finnegan Welcome home Hoover High captured its 12th football state championship in school history on Wednesday night, defeating McGill-Toolen. more 5:14 AM KYLE PARMLEY Sports