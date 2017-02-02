Jags’ Mary Katherine Tedder views clutch moments as just another chance ‘to be great’ more

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said building new sidewalks will be a priority for his administration. more

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more

Anna Bates Brown and Amber Glenn Tolbert grew up less than a mile from each other in Hoover and, as they went through elementary, middle and high school together, always said it would be fun to open a coffee shop together one day. more

Professional fisherman Behrle uses platform of bass fishing to raise money for childhood cancer. more