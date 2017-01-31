Casting for cancer
Professional fisherman Behrle uses platform of bass fishing to raise money for childhood cancer. more
Hoover will host both area tournaments, along with Spain Park's girls team. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:13 AM Sports
Spain Park defeated Vestavia Hills in the state final on Friday afternoon. more
Jan 28, 2017 1:00 AM Sports
The toys can be used by officers to comfort children they meet on duty. more
Jan 26, 2017 5:11 PM Businesses 1 Comments
Police responded to a call regarding a car theft around 8:30 p.m., and a suspect was arrested around 9:15 p.m. more
Jan 26, 2017 5:05 PM News 1 Comments
The 9mm Glock handgun had been inadvertently left there by its legal owner, police said. more
Jan 25, 2017 11:36 AM News
Spain Park's girls defeated Huffman to clinch the area title, while the boys faltered in the final quarter and fell on Tuesday night. more
Jan 25, 2017 4:16 AM Sports
The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams improved to 5-0 in Class 7A, Area 5 play. more
Jan 25, 2017 3:44 AM Sports
Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more
Jan 25, 2017 12:08 AM News
Building Across America, the LEGO Americana Roadshow, is being held this year from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. more
Jan 24, 2017 9:15 PM News 2 Comments
Claire Moore is expected to announce a new curriculum tool for special education students. more
Jan 23, 2017 4:57 PM Schools
The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25. more
Jan 23, 2017 3:02 PM News
The meeting was requested by the company hired to manage the facility. more
Jan 21, 2017 10:25 PM News
Chip Lindsey, former coach at Spain Park High School, was announced as Auburn's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. more
Jan 21, 2017 5:33 PM Sports
Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams were perfect on Friday evening. more
Jan 21, 2017 5:28 AM Sports
The head of Santek's Alabama operations said he hoped to be fully caught up with leaf pickup by the end of this weekend. more
Jan 19, 2017 7:40 PM News
The chamber's 2017 officers and board of trustees also were installed. more
Jan 19, 2017 3:49 PM Businesses
The presidential inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20. more
Jan 18, 2017 10:15 PM People
Hoover did not have an easy road on Tuesday night, but the Bucs prevailed. more
Jan 18, 2017 5:16 AM Sports
The Spain Park High School boys basketball team held on to beat Mountain Brook 66-62 in a raucous Spartan Arena on Tuesday night. The Spain Park girls won 62-36. more
Jan 18, 2017 4:24 AM Sports
The plan is to put a gasoline station/convenience store and a small shopping center on the property, across the street from the North Shelby Fire Department's Station No. 1. more
Jan 17, 2017 7:47 PM News
The proposal has stirred debate in the Hoover community. more
Jan 16, 2017 4:26 PM News 3 Comments
Two Marines from Georgia and a retired Air Force major from Eclectic have thousands of military items, dating from the Spanish-American War in 1898 to the Vietnam War in the 1950s and 1970s. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:33 PM News
The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham. more
Jan 16, 2017 5:27 PM Schools
Spain Park High School alum Daniel Nixon ran his first race as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Friday, Jan. 13, at the UAB Blazer Invite, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more
Jan 15, 2017 7:24 PM Sports
The Spain Park High School boys and girls basketball teams each picked up Class 7A, Area 6 victories over Huffman Friday night. more
Jan 14, 2017 5:12 AM Sports
The Hoover Recreation Center and Aldridge Gardens will be open, and garbage pickup will continue as normal Monday. more
Jan 12, 2017 1:12 PM News
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more
Jan 11, 2017 11:31 PM Restaurants 7 Comments
Budget hearings were interrupted due to wintry weather. more
Jan 11, 2017 4:18 PM News
Morgan is the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company. more
Jan 11, 2017 4:36 PM Businesses
Jamal Johnson scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter. more
Jan 11, 2017 3:10 AM Sports
The grades are based on students’ achievement on test scores, learning gains made from year to year, graduation rates and individual goals that school systems set for themselves. more
Jan 10, 2017 9:14 PM Schools 2 Comments
Spain Park scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. more
Jan 11, 2017 1:27 AM Sports
Tickets for the Saturday authors conference at the 2017 Southern Voices Festival also are selling briskly. more
Jan 10, 2017 11:13 AM News
The owner of the property took six 50-foot-wide lots and two smaller ones to create three larger lots. more
Jan 9, 2017 6:44 PM News
The school board is expected to vote on the 2017-18 school calendar. more
Jan 7, 2017 9:00 PM Schools
Hoover improved to 17-4 on the season with the big win. more
Jan 6, 2017 12:52 PM Sports
The mayor plans to deliver similar speeches to numerous groups over the next few months. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:54 PM News
The festival is a celebration of writing, music and art. This year's headliner is author and actress Rebecca Wells. more
Jan 5, 2017 12:52 PM News
Ross Bridge residents have been asking for a grocery store in or near their community for years, and that part of Birmingham has been considered a "food desert" due to lack of grocery options. more
Jan 4, 2017 5:41 PM Businesses
Mayor Frank Brocato requested the delay, saying he wants to do more research on potential options. more
Jan 3, 2017 7:11 PM News
The two appointees have a long history of service to the Hoover community. more
Jan 3, 2017 7:54 PM People
The hearings will be held Thursday and Friday at the Hoover Municipal Center. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:33 PM News
Fire Chief Chuck Wingate said the department needs to replace the 100-foot ladder truck at Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. more
Jan 2, 2017 4:42 PM News
The nonprofit has leased space at the Hoover Public Safety Center for six years and wants to extend its lease for three more years. more
Jan 2, 2017 4:47 PM News
Hoover Sun LLC