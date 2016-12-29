Shining stars
Two tenacious boys were chosen to light Hoover’s Christmas tree. more
They will be considered among teachers from school districts across the state. more
Dec 29, 2016 5:15 PM Schools
Growth in the band program and budget cuts have made it difficult to purchase the more expensive instruments that most students' families can't afford, the band booster president said. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM High Schools
The plan is to put a convenience store and small strip shopping center on the property, which is next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:17 AM News 2 Comments
Many street lights were eliminated when parts of the highway were widened recently. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:30 AM News
It will be the first time in years the council has held budget hearings with department heads. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:18 AM News
City offices are closed Friday through Monday, but some buildings have different hours. more
Dec 28, 2016 9:49 AM News
Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams are making the rounds in this year's holiday events. more
Dec 26, 2016 8:30 PM Sports
She hopes to make the library even more of a community hub and wants to consider the idea of library branches again. more
Dec 26, 2016 1:43 PM People
Alabama Power plans to use the trees for habitat enhancement in lakes. more
Dec 26, 2016 12:28 PM News
The 30,000-square-foot facility, to be built off Alabama 119, will replace the Airwalk trampoline park in The Village at Lee Branch. more
Dec 23, 2016 5:25 PM Businesses
The toys were donated by individuals, families, neighborhood associations and businesses and collected at Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire stations. more
Dec 23, 2016 2:58 PM News
Many offer communion and/or candlelight services. more
Dec 22, 2016 5:10 PM News
If there is inclement weather, he plans to accept visits from children at Hoover fire stations. more
Dec 22, 2016 4:05 PM News 1 Comments
The Hoover City Council is scheduled to vote on Carmike Motion Pictures' request at its Jan. 17 meeting. more
Dec 21, 2016 5:46 PM News 7 Comments
There are a few exceptions, however. more
Dec 20, 2016 3:51 PM News
Hoover and Oak Mountain are among the local girls teams playing in the tournament. more
Dec 20, 2016 9:06 PM Sports
Spain Park is hosting 16 girls varsity teams in the three-day event. more
Dec 20, 2016 3:08 PM Sports
General fund revenues rose by $1.5 million to $111.4 million in fiscal 2016, according to unaudited financial figures. more
Dec 19, 2016 10:35 PM News
The property is between South Shades Crest Road and Interstate 459, and city officials say they want to use part of it to build a new I-459 interchange. more
Dec 19, 2016 9:44 PM News 1 Comments
Meuse, who plays a mix of Southern rock, alternative music and rock 'n' roll, placed fourth in season 13 of "American Idol." more
Dec 19, 2016 12:12 PM People
The arrest was made by the Montgomery office of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. more
Dec 18, 2016 3:53 PM News 1 Comments
The former Spain Park star joined the Tigers last week. more
Dec 18, 2016 10:37 PM Sports
Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more
Dec 15, 2016 7:15 PM Schools
New Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his first state-of-the-city address today to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. more
Dec 15, 2016 3:13 PM News 1 Comments
Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy's Advisory Council shared its recommendations Tuesday night after six months of study. more
Dec 13, 2016 9:56 PM Schools
Some people are all for it, but others say it will ruin the movie experience for children and families. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:33 PM News 8 Comments
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval tonight, but now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council. more
Dec 12, 2016 9:45 PM Businesses 6 Comments
More than 77 percent of survey respondents chose a calendar option with a full week out of school for Thanksgiving. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:41 PM Schools
A large crowd gathered in the mall's center court for the celebration. more
Dec 11, 2016 7:19 PM Sports 1 Comments
Fulton was active in the effort to save Hoover school buses and get new people elected to office in Hoover. more
Dec 11, 2016 6:00 AM News
Subcommittees have been meeting for months to do strategic planning. more
Dec 11, 2016 12:30 PM Schools
The incident happened Thursday night on Southpark Drive. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:49 PM News
Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more
Dec 8, 2016 2:58 PM People
On Nov. 11, a man reportedly purchased two Kitchen Aid mixers from the Walmart on U.S. 280 using five counterfeit $100 bills. more
Dec 8, 2016 8:18 PM News
The celebration will be in the Library Plaza and is open to the public. more
Dec 7, 2016 5:14 PM News
Brocato is scheduled to address the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15. more
Dec 7, 2016 11:42 AM News
The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to attend. more
Dec 6, 2016 5:11 PM Sports 1 Comments
Michael Krawcheck, who has served on the board for 20 years, is stepping down at age 77 to allow someone new to learn the ropes. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM News 2 Comments
The council went with Monty Jones Jr., who most recently managed the Macon Centreplex in Macon, Georgia. more
Dec 5, 2016 9:38 PM News 1 Comments
Vendors will sell art, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods and Hoover Bucs merchandise to help send the cheerleaders to their national competition in Orlando. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:10 PM High Schools
The parade featured local organizations, churches and schools, and it served as a way to bring the local community closer together during the start of the holidays. more
Dec 4, 2016 9:04 PM News
There have been four vehicles with shattered windows in the past three days, police say. more
Dec 2, 2016 5:38 PM News
The interchange would be just east of the South Shades Crest Road overpass. Brocato wants the city to pay $2 million to USS Real Estate to buy 31.3 acres to help with the project. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:54 PM News 2 Comments
The entire Hoover community is invited. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:03 PM News
Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves, snow, Christmas tunes and hot chocolate and cookies helped add to the atmosphere. more
Dec 1, 2016 9:52 PM News
The plan is to widen Alabama 150 to five lanes between Shades Crest Road and the entrance to Lake Cyrus and to replace two bridges over Shades Creek and a railroad track. more
Dec 1, 2016 3:18 PM News 1 Comments
Hoover's defense carried the Bucs all season, and the state championship game was no exception. more
Dec 1, 2016 5:47 AM Sports
Hoover High captured its 12th football state championship in school history on Wednesday night, defeating McGill-Toolen. more
Dec 1, 2016 5:14 AM Sports
The award comes from the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:19 PM Schools 1 Comments
Hoover plays McGill-Toolen in the Class 7A state championship game on Wednesday. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:16 PM Sports 2 Comments
Detectives said the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County district attorney's office is not issuing charges at this time and will present evidence to a grand jury. more
Nov 28, 2016 5:36 PM News
The 25th anniversary edition of Southern Voices will include more authors than usual. more
Nov 28, 2016 2:52 PM People
Hoover and Spain Park are off and running on the hardwood. more
Nov 28, 2016 7:54 PM Sports
Hoover police will work with the Bessemer Division of the District Attorney's office to determine charges, said Capt. Gregg Rector. more
Nov 27, 2016 9:51 PM News
Randy Lott, who has served on the park board for 11 years, has resigned with five years left on his current six-year term. more
Nov 23, 2016 12:42 PM News
Jamey Carroll, chairman of the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants, has joined the firm. more
Nov 23, 2016 11:32 AM Businesses
Bob Jones High School won first place, while Vestavia Hills High School came in second. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:44 PM Sports
Most public buildings are closed both Thursday and Friday. more
Nov 22, 2016 12:50 PM News
"I got my family. That's all that matters to me," David Buchanan said. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:17 PM News 1 Comments
Melinda Lopez, who has been director of information management and reporting, now will be chief financial and information officer for the city. more
Nov 21, 2016 10:16 PM News
The council also approved new car washes near Greystone and off John Hawkins Parkway across from The Grove shopping center. more
Nov 21, 2016 9:57 PM News
Hoover exploded for 35 second half points to seal a trip to the Class 7A state final. more
Nov 19, 2016 5:07 AM Sports
Murphy said she is pleased with academic and financial progress, but challenges and goals for improvement still are ahead. more
Nov 17, 2016 4:57 PM Schools
Yancey is the officer manager for the student services department at the school district's central office. more
Nov 17, 2016 3:00 PM Schools 1 Comments
The event is a joint Thanksgiving service for six Bluff Park churches. more
Nov 16, 2016 4:00 PM News
The man, dressed in all black, had a mask over his face but was caught on video. more
Nov 15, 2016 5:03 PM News
Hoover takes its first road trip of the playoffs to Gadsden City in the Class 7A semifinals. more
Nov 15, 2016 6:48 PM Sports
The school board voted to pay off some debt issued in 2010, refinance what's left of a 2005 bond issue and shift $50 million into U.S. treasury bonds. more
Nov 14, 2016 10:31 PM Schools 1 Comments
Cuts in staffing, delayed capital expenditures and unexpected increases in property tax revenues helped erase the school system's projected $10.4 million deficit. more
Nov 14, 2016 9:45 PM Schools
The cell tower is proposed to be built in the Blackridge community, just south of Trace Crossings and Lake Wilborn. more
Nov 14, 2016 11:30 AM News
The Clydesdale team have been a Budweiser tradition since the 1930s. more
Nov 14, 2016 7:57 AM People
Hoover earned a hard-fought, 14-7 victory over James Clemens in Friday night's state quarterfinal at the Hoover Met. more
Nov 12, 2016 5:07 AM Sports
Murphy is scheduled to discuss the state of the school system and identify the 2016-17 Hoover City Schools Employee of the Year. more
Nov 10, 2016 5:20 PM Schools
The public is invited to drop off items for the homeless between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. more
Nov 9, 2016 6:21 PM People
The suspect admitted to smoking marijuana before handling the gun, according to police. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:10 PM News
Spain Park's Jamal Johnson officially signed with the University of Memphis on Wednesday morning. more
Nov 9, 2016 2:57 PM Sports
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital late Tuesday night. more
Nov 9, 2016 1:03 AM News
Borden, who has been an assistant director at the Hoover Public Library the past 10 years, will replace Linda Andrews when she retires at the end of this year. more
Nov 8, 2016 9:24 PM News
Hoover and James Clemens have yet to meet on the field. more
Nov 8, 2016 7:46 PM Sports
Council members ran into a problem with the top choice among voters. more
Nov 8, 2016 10:30 AM News 4 Comments
Councilman Derrick Murphy also was nominated. more
Nov 7, 2016 10:31 PM News 1 Comments
The retired Hoover fire marshal and all seven Hoover City Council members had a standing-room-only crowd at the Hoover Municipal Center to watch them take their oaths of office. more
Nov 7, 2016 9:39 PM News
The arbor, which stretches across the dam at Aldridge Gardens, honors veterans who have served in all U.S. armed forces. more
Nov 7, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments
With a smart living marketplace, a variety of artists, The Beer Garden and The Sweetery, there was something for everyone at the Moss Rock Festival this year. more
Nov 6, 2016 4:53 PM People
Hoover forced four turnovers and used a big second half to defeat Bob Jones 31-10 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday night at the Hoover Met. more
Nov 5, 2016 3:16 AM Sports
Spain Park never led and lost 21-12. more
Nov 5, 2016 3:56 AM Sports
Jim Lawrence was designated by former Gov. George Wallace as the "first Alabama veteran of the Vietnam War." more
Nov 4, 2016 3:00 PM News
That means even tighter restrictions and higher surcharges for excessive water usage. more
Nov 4, 2016 12:43 PM News 2 Comments
Police have made a second arrest in an armed robbery that took place at the Chace Drive CVS in October. more
Nov 4, 2016 1:50 PM News
Mayor Gary Ivey and NBC 13 news anchor Brooke Smith will lead the festivities to kick off the Christmas shopping season. more
Nov 3, 2016 10:00 PM News
Special recognition was given for Mayor Gary Ivey, Council President Jack Wright and Councilman Joe Rives. more
Nov 3, 2016 9:46 PM News
The tower will be just south of the Lake Wilborn community being built at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway. more
Nov 3, 2016 9:16 PM News
Hoover's Tommy McDonough owned his final race at Veterans Park. The Bucs' senior captured a 15-second victory and propelled his team to a seven-point triumph over Mountain Brook. more
Nov 4, 2016 1:04 AM Sports
The meeting between USS Corp. and residents concerned about the rezoning was scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, but USS Corp. does not yet have a revised plan ready to present. more
Nov 2, 2016 11:14 AM News
Spain Park takes a lengthy road trip to open the postseason. more
Nov 1, 2016 8:44 PM Sports
After not advancing to the state championship last year for the first time since 2007, Hoover begins its playoff journey this week. more
Nov 1, 2016 9:47 PM Sports
Fourteen Hoover public schools have programs planned to honor veterans in the week or so preceding Veterans Day. more
Nov 1, 2016 4:10 PM Schools
Hoover Sun LLC