SNF_9743.jpg

Casting for cancer

Professional fisherman Behrle uses platform of bass fishing to raise money for childhood cancer. more

HSUN-BIZ-East-59-1.jpg

Spain Park grads open new café at Hoover library

Anna Bates Brown and Amber Glenn Tolbert grew up less than a mile from each other in Hoover and, as they went through elementary, middle and high school together, always said it would be fun to open a coffee shop together one day. more

MossRockTaco-1.jpg

Owners of Vecchia to open new restaurant in Boot location

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more

HSUN-COVER-Sidewalks-Preserve-3.jpg

Building community, 1 step at a time

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said building new sidewalks will be a priority for his administration. more

ToddLester_Cover.jpg

Uncommon star

Jags’ Mary Katherine Tedder views clutch moments as just another chance ‘to be great’ more

Hoover track and field

Sam Chandler

The Hoover High school boys and girls indoor track and field teams captured first-place finishes at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Feb. 3-4 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more

Feb 5, 2017 4:34 PM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team coughed up an 18-point lead to Hoover, but a late challenge from coach Donnie Quinn gave the Jags the boost they needed to hang on. more

Feb 4, 2017 6:42 AM Sports

Hoover school board 1-10-17

Photo by Jon Anderson

Applications will be due by March 10. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:01 PM Schools

Hoover Metropolitan Complex Jan 2017

Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone

The new design proposals are linked to new access roads for Hoover High and Trace Crossings Elementary, new nearby residential development and donated park land, city officials say. more

Feb 2, 2017 4:50 PM News

Stephen Todd Huddleston

Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

Police said the 45-year-old Calera man used school system accounts to order more than $37,000 worth of copper pipe that was not used in school projects. more

Feb 2, 2017 3:02 PM News

Hoover Signing Day 2017

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover and Spain Park High Schools held ceremonies on Tuesday morning to celebrate the student-athletes planning to pursue sports at the college level. more

Feb 1, 2017 10:10 PM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover will host both area tournaments, along with Spain Park's girls team. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:13 AM Sports

Spain Park Bowling Championships 2017

Sarah Finnegan

Spain Park defeated Vestavia Hills in the state final on Friday afternoon. more

Jan 28, 2017 1:00 AM Sports

Cops We Care

Sydney Cromwell

The toys can be used by officers to comfort children they meet on duty. more

Jan 26, 2017 5:11 PM Businesses 1 Comments

Daniel Wesley Brown.jpg

Courtesy of Shelby County Jail

Police responded to a call regarding a car theft around 8:30 p.m., and a suspect was arrested around 9:15 p.m. more

Jan 26, 2017 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

9mm Glock handgun

Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The 9mm Glock handgun had been inadvertently left there by its legal owner, police said. more

Jan 25, 2017 11:36 AM News

Spain Park Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Spain Park's girls defeated Huffman to clinch the area title, while the boys faltered in the final quarter and fell on Tuesday night. more

Jan 25, 2017 4:16 AM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams improved to 5-0 in Class 7A, Area 5 play. more

Jan 25, 2017 3:44 AM Sports

Lake Purdy 10-25-16

Photo by Ron Burkett

Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more

Jan 25, 2017 12:08 AM News

Lego - 1 (8).jpg

ERICA TECHO

Building Across America, the LEGO Americana Roadshow, is being held this year from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. more

Jan 24, 2017 9:15 PM News 3 Comments

Claire Moore

Photo courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

Claire Moore is expected to announce a new curriculum tool for special education students. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:57 PM Schools

oakleaf hydrangea 1-23-17

Photo by Jon Anderson

The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25. more

Jan 23, 2017 3:02 PM News

Hoover Event Center exterior 3

Sketch by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood

The meeting was requested by the company hired to manage the facility. more

Jan 21, 2017 10:25 PM News

Chip Lindsey

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Chip Lindsey, former coach at Spain Park High School, was announced as Auburn's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. more

Jan 21, 2017 5:33 PM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams were perfect on Friday evening. more

Jan 21, 2017 5:28 AM Sports

Santek leaf pickup 1-18-17

Photo by Jon Anderson

The head of Santek's Alabama operations said he hoped to be fully caught up with leaf pickup by the end of this weekend. more

Jan 19, 2017 7:40 PM News

Graffeo Levine and Ray

Photos by Jon Anderson

The chamber's 2017 officers and board of trustees also were installed. more

Jan 19, 2017 3:49 PM Businesses

Kim Hinds

Sydney Cromwell

The presidential inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20. more

Jan 18, 2017 10:15 PM People

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover did not have an easy road on Tuesday night, but the Bucs prevailed. more

Jan 18, 2017 5:16 AM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team held on to beat Mountain Brook 66-62 in a raucous Spartan Arena on Tuesday night. The Spain Park girls won 62-36. more

Jan 18, 2017 4:24 AM Sports

4670 Valleydale Road (1)

Photo by Jon Anderson

The plan is to put a gasoline station/convenience store and a small shopping center on the property, across the street from the North Shelby Fire Department's Station No. 1. more

Jan 17, 2017 7:47 PM News

Carmike Cinemas Patton Creek

Photo by Jon Anderson

The proposal has stirred debate in the Hoover community. more

Jan 16, 2017 4:26 PM News 3 Comments

Military collectibles at Simmons 1-17-17 (8)

Photo by Jon Anderson

Two Marines from Georgia and a retired Air Force major from Eclectic have thousands of military items, dating from the Spanish-American War in 1898 to the Vietnam War in the 1950s and 1970s. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:33 PM News

First Edition Jazz Band 2016-17

Photo courtesy of Hoover High School

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham. more

Jan 16, 2017 5:27 PM Schools

Daniel Nixon

Sam Chandler

Spain Park High School alum Daniel Nixon ran his first race as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Friday, Jan. 13, at the UAB Blazer Invite, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more

Jan 15, 2017 7:24 PM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photos by Ted Melton / ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

The Spain Park High School boys and girls basketball teams each picked up Class 7A, Area 6 victories over Huffman Friday night. more

Jan 14, 2017 5:12 AM Sports

Hoover Public Library sign

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Recreation Center and Aldridge Gardens will be open, and garbage pickup will continue as normal Monday. more

Jan 12, 2017 1:12 PM News

MossRockTaco-1.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more

Jan 11, 2017 11:31 PM Restaurants 7 Comments

City of Hoover logo - council chambers

Photo by Jon Anderson

Budget hearings were interrupted due to wintry weather. more

Jan 11, 2017 4:18 PM News

Jerome Morgan Jr. Dec 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

Morgan is the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company. more

Jan 11, 2017 4:36 PM Businesses

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Jamal Johnson scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter. more

Jan 11, 2017 3:10 AM Sports

Hoover school bus Dec 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

The grades are based on students’ achievement on test scores, learning gains made from year to year, graduation rates and individual goals that school systems set for themselves. more

Jan 10, 2017 9:14 PM Schools 2 Comments

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Spain Park scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. more

Jan 11, 2017 1:27 AM Sports

Rebecca Wells

Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Tickets for the Saturday authors conference at the 2017 Southern Voices Festival also are selling briskly. more

Jan 10, 2017 11:13 AM News

Ivy Lane resubdivision photo and map

Photo by Jon Anderson/Map provided by city of Hoover

The owner of the property took six 50-foot-wide lots and two smaller ones to create three larger lots. more

Jan 9, 2017 6:44 PM News

Hoover school board 9-12-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The school board is expected to vote on the 2017-18 school calendar. more

Jan 7, 2017 9:00 PM Schools

Hoover Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover improved to 17-4 on the season with the big win. more

Jan 6, 2017 12:52 PM Sports

Frank Brocato 11-7-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The mayor plans to deliver similar speeches to numerous groups over the next few months. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:54 PM News

Rebecca Wells 2015

Photo courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University

The festival is a celebration of writing, music and art. This year's headliner is author and actress Rebecca Wells. more

Jan 5, 2017 12:52 PM News

Publix Food &amp; Pharmacy logo

Ross Bridge residents have been asking for a grocery store in or near their community for years, and that part of Birmingham has been considered a "food desert" due to lack of grocery options. more

Jan 4, 2017 5:41 PM Businesses

Hoover fire dept ladder trucks

Photo from Hoover Fire Department website

Mayor Frank Brocato requested the delay, saying he wants to do more research on potential options. more

Jan 3, 2017 7:11 PM News

Paul Sanford and Ruth Cole

Photos by Jon Anderson

The two appointees have a long history of service to the Hoover community. more

Jan 3, 2017 7:54 PM People

Hoover City Council 11-7-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The hearings will be held Thursday and Friday at the Hoover Municipal Center. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:33 PM News

Hoover fire ladder trucks 2015

Photo from Hoover Fire Department website

Fire Chief Chuck Wingate said the department needs to replace the 100-foot ladder truck at Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. more

Jan 2, 2017 4:42 PM News

Hoover Public Safety Center

Photo from Hoover Police Department

The nonprofit has leased space at the Hoover Public Safety Center for six years and wants to extend its lease for three more years. more

Jan 2, 2017 4:47 PM News

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
See our full February issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours