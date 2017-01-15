Greystone Elementary, Hoover High educators named 2016-17 Hoover Teachers of the Year
Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more
Spain Park High School alum Daniel Nixon ran his first race as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Friday, Jan. 13, at the UAB Blazer Invite, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more
Jan 15, 2017 7:24 PM Sports
The Spain Park High School boys and girls basketball teams each picked up Class 7A, Area 6 victories over Huffman Friday night. more
Jan 14, 2017 5:12 AM Sports
The Hoover Recreation Center and Aldridge Gardens will be open, and garbage pickup will continue as normal Monday. more
Jan 12, 2017 1:12 PM News
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more
Jan 11, 2017 11:31 PM Restaurants 7 Comments
Budget hearings were interrupted due to wintry weather. more
Jan 11, 2017 4:18 PM News
Morgan is the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company. more
Jan 11, 2017 4:36 PM Businesses
Jamal Johnson scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter. more
Jan 11, 2017 3:10 AM Sports
The grades are based on students’ achievement on test scores, learning gains made from year to year, graduation rates and individual goals that school systems set for themselves. more
Jan 10, 2017 9:14 PM Schools 1 Comments
Spain Park scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. more
Jan 11, 2017 1:27 AM Sports
Tickets for the Saturday authors conference at the 2017 Southern Voices Festival also are selling briskly. more
Jan 10, 2017 11:13 AM News
The owner of the property took six 50-foot-wide lots and two smaller ones to create three larger lots. more
Jan 9, 2017 6:44 PM News
The school board is expected to vote on the 2017-18 school calendar. more
Jan 7, 2017 9:00 PM Schools
Hoover improved to 17-4 on the season with the big win. more
Jan 6, 2017 12:52 PM Sports
The mayor plans to deliver similar speeches to numerous groups over the next few months. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:54 PM News
The festival is a celebration of writing, music and art. This year's headliner is author and actress Rebecca Wells. more
Jan 5, 2017 12:52 PM News
Ross Bridge residents have been asking for a grocery store in or near their community for years, and that part of Birmingham has been considered a "food desert" due to lack of grocery options. more
Jan 4, 2017 5:41 PM Businesses
Mayor Frank Brocato requested the delay, saying he wants to do more research on potential options. more
Jan 3, 2017 7:11 PM News
The two appointees have a long history of service to the Hoover community. more
Jan 3, 2017 7:54 PM People
The hearings will be held Thursday and Friday at the Hoover Municipal Center. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:33 PM News
Fire Chief Chuck Wingate said the department needs to replace the 100-foot ladder truck at Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. more
Jan 2, 2017 4:42 PM News
The nonprofit has leased space at the Hoover Public Safety Center for six years and wants to extend its lease for three more years. more
Jan 2, 2017 4:47 PM News
They will be considered among teachers from school districts across the state. more
Dec 29, 2016 5:15 PM Schools
Growth in the band program and budget cuts have made it difficult to purchase the more expensive instruments that most students' families can't afford, the band booster president said. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM High Schools
The plan is to put a convenience store and small strip shopping center on the property, which is next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. more
Dec 29, 2016 9:17 AM News 2 Comments
Many street lights were eliminated when parts of the highway were widened recently. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:30 AM News
It will be the first time in years the council has held budget hearings with department heads. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:18 AM News
City offices are closed Friday through Monday, but some buildings have different hours. more
Dec 28, 2016 9:49 AM News
Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams are making the rounds in this year's holiday events. more
Dec 26, 2016 8:30 PM Sports
She hopes to make the library even more of a community hub and wants to consider the idea of library branches again. more
Dec 26, 2016 1:43 PM People
Alabama Power plans to use the trees for habitat enhancement in lakes. more
Dec 26, 2016 12:28 PM News
The 30,000-square-foot facility, to be built off Alabama 119, will replace the Airwalk trampoline park in The Village at Lee Branch. more
Dec 23, 2016 5:25 PM Businesses
The toys were donated by individuals, families, neighborhood associations and businesses and collected at Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire stations. more
Dec 23, 2016 2:58 PM News
Many offer communion and/or candlelight services. more
Dec 22, 2016 5:10 PM News
If there is inclement weather, he plans to accept visits from children at Hoover fire stations. more
Dec 22, 2016 4:05 PM News 1 Comments
The Hoover City Council is scheduled to vote on Carmike Motion Pictures' request at its Jan. 17 meeting. more
Dec 21, 2016 5:46 PM News 7 Comments
There are a few exceptions, however. more
Dec 20, 2016 3:51 PM News
Hoover and Oak Mountain are among the local girls teams playing in the tournament. more
Dec 20, 2016 9:06 PM Sports
Spain Park is hosting 16 girls varsity teams in the three-day event. more
Dec 20, 2016 3:08 PM Sports
General fund revenues rose by $1.5 million to $111.4 million in fiscal 2016, according to unaudited financial figures. more
Dec 19, 2016 10:35 PM News
The property is between South Shades Crest Road and Interstate 459, and city officials say they want to use part of it to build a new I-459 interchange. more
Dec 19, 2016 9:44 PM News 1 Comments
Meuse, who plays a mix of Southern rock, alternative music and rock 'n' roll, placed fourth in season 13 of "American Idol." more
Dec 19, 2016 12:12 PM People
The arrest was made by the Montgomery office of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. more
Dec 18, 2016 3:53 PM News 1 Comments
The former Spain Park star joined the Tigers last week. more
Dec 18, 2016 10:37 PM Sports
Dec 15, 2016 7:15 PM Schools
New Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his first state-of-the-city address today to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. more
Dec 15, 2016 3:13 PM News 1 Comments
Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy's Advisory Council shared its recommendations Tuesday night after six months of study. more
Dec 13, 2016 9:56 PM Schools
Some people are all for it, but others say it will ruin the movie experience for children and families. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:33 PM News 8 Comments
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval tonight, but now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council. more
Dec 12, 2016 9:45 PM Businesses 6 Comments
More than 77 percent of survey respondents chose a calendar option with a full week out of school for Thanksgiving. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:41 PM Schools
A large crowd gathered in the mall's center court for the celebration. more
Dec 11, 2016 7:19 PM Sports 1 Comments
Fulton was active in the effort to save Hoover school buses and get new people elected to office in Hoover. more
Dec 11, 2016 6:00 AM News
Subcommittees have been meeting for months to do strategic planning. more
Dec 11, 2016 12:30 PM Schools
The incident happened Thursday night on Southpark Drive. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:49 PM News
Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more
Dec 8, 2016 2:58 PM People
On Nov. 11, a man reportedly purchased two Kitchen Aid mixers from the Walmart on U.S. 280 using five counterfeit $100 bills. more
Dec 8, 2016 8:18 PM News
The celebration will be in the Library Plaza and is open to the public. more
Dec 7, 2016 5:14 PM News
Brocato is scheduled to address the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15. more
Dec 7, 2016 11:42 AM News
The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to attend. more
Dec 6, 2016 5:11 PM Sports 1 Comments
Michael Krawcheck, who has served on the board for 20 years, is stepping down at age 77 to allow someone new to learn the ropes. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM News 2 Comments
The council went with Monty Jones Jr., who most recently managed the Macon Centreplex in Macon, Georgia. more
Dec 5, 2016 9:38 PM News 1 Comments
Vendors will sell art, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods and Hoover Bucs merchandise to help send the cheerleaders to their national competition in Orlando. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:10 PM High Schools
The parade featured local organizations, churches and schools, and it served as a way to bring the local community closer together during the start of the holidays. more
Dec 4, 2016 9:04 PM News
There have been four vehicles with shattered windows in the past three days, police say. more
Dec 2, 2016 5:38 PM News
The interchange would be just east of the South Shades Crest Road overpass. Brocato wants the city to pay $2 million to USS Real Estate to buy 31.3 acres to help with the project. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:54 PM News 2 Comments
Hoover's defense carried the Bucs all season, and the state championship game was no exception. more
Dec 1, 2016 5:47 AM Sports
Hoover High captured its 12th football state championship in school history on Wednesday night, defeating McGill-Toolen. more
Dec 1, 2016 5:14 AM Sports
