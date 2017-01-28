Melody Greene Paul McEwan

Greystone Elementary, Hoover High educators named 2016-17 Hoover Teachers of the Year

Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more

Home Development

What's on the horizon in 2017: City projected to add at least 350 new homes

Most of the new houses coming are in the western part of the city, in communities such as Ross Bridge, Lake Wilborn and McGill Crossings. more

School rezoning

What's on the horizon in 2017: The year rezoning could become reality

There are two main goals of the plan: redistribute students to make better use of available space at schools and “undo” previous rezoning plans that forced minority populations to travel farther to school. more

Kathy Murphy 6-6-16

What's on the horizon for 2017: Property tax renewal coming up for a vote in March

Two of the taxes cover all of Jefferson County and will be voted on by all county voters. Together, they total 7.5 mills and brought in about $7.1 million for Hoover City Schools (plus additional money for other school districts) in fiscal 2015. more

Hoover 2017 city plans

What's on the horizon in 2017: City leaders plan education funding increase, master plan development

The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center, to be used for sports, entertainment, conventions, banquets and other events, is slated to open in May, more

Spain Park Bowling Championships 2017

Sarah Finnegan

Spain Park defeated Vestavia Hills in the state final on Friday afternoon. more

Jan 28, 2017 1:00 AM Sports

Cops We Care

Sydney Cromwell

The toys can be used by officers to comfort children they meet on duty. more

Jan 26, 2017 5:11 PM Businesses

Daniel Wesley Brown.jpg

Courtesy of Shelby County Jail

Police responded to a call regarding a car theft around 8:30 p.m., and a suspect was arrested around 9:15 p.m. more

Jan 26, 2017 5:05 PM News

9mm Glock handgun

Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The 9mm Glock handgun had been inadvertently left there by its legal owner, police said. more

Jan 25, 2017 11:36 AM News

Spain Park Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Spain Park's girls defeated Huffman to clinch the area title, while the boys faltered in the final quarter and fell on Tuesday night. more

Jan 25, 2017 4:16 AM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

The Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams improved to 5-0 in Class 7A, Area 5 play. more

Jan 25, 2017 3:44 AM Sports

Lake Purdy 10-25-16

Photo by Ron Burkett

Water usage restrictions are now voluntary, according to the drought management plan. more

Jan 25, 2017 12:08 AM News

Lego - 1 (8).jpg

ERICA TECHO

Building Across America, the LEGO Americana Roadshow, is being held this year from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. more

Jan 24, 2017 9:15 PM News

Claire Moore

Photo courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

Claire Moore is expected to announce a new curriculum tool for special education students. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:57 PM Schools

oakleaf hydrangea 1-23-17

Photo by Jon Anderson

The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25. more

Jan 23, 2017 3:02 PM News

Hoover Event Center exterior 3

Sketch by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood

The meeting was requested by the company hired to manage the facility. more

Jan 21, 2017 10:25 PM News

Chip Lindsey

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Chip Lindsey, former coach at Spain Park High School, was announced as Auburn's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. more

Jan 21, 2017 5:33 PM Sports

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams were perfect on Friday evening. more

Jan 21, 2017 5:28 AM Sports

Santek leaf pickup 1-18-17

Photo by Jon Anderson

The head of Santek's Alabama operations said he hoped to be fully caught up with leaf pickup by the end of this weekend. more

Jan 19, 2017 7:40 PM News

Graffeo Levine and Ray

Photos by Jon Anderson

The chamber's 2017 officers and board of trustees also were installed. more

Jan 19, 2017 3:49 PM Businesses

Kim Hinds

Sydney Cromwell

The presidential inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20. more

Jan 18, 2017 10:15 PM People

Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover did not have an easy road on Tuesday night, but the Bucs prevailed. more

Jan 18, 2017 5:16 AM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photos by Ted Melton/ ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team held on to beat Mountain Brook 66-62 in a raucous Spartan Arena on Tuesday night. The Spain Park girls won 62-36. more

Jan 18, 2017 4:24 AM Sports

4670 Valleydale Road (1)

Photo by Jon Anderson

The plan is to put a gasoline station/convenience store and a small shopping center on the property, across the street from the North Shelby Fire Department's Station No. 1. more

Jan 17, 2017 7:47 PM News

Carmike Cinemas Patton Creek

Photo by Jon Anderson

The proposal has stirred debate in the Hoover community. more

Jan 16, 2017 4:26 PM News

Military collectibles at Simmons 1-17-17 (8)

Photo by Jon Anderson

Two Marines from Georgia and a retired Air Force major from Eclectic have thousands of military items, dating from the Spanish-American War in 1898 to the Vietnam War in the 1950s and 1970s. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:33 PM News

First Edition Jazz Band 2016-17

Photo courtesy of Hoover High School

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham. more

Jan 16, 2017 5:27 PM Schools

Daniel Nixon

Sam Chandler

Spain Park High School alum Daniel Nixon ran his first race as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Friday, Jan. 13, at the UAB Blazer Invite, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more

Jan 15, 2017 7:24 PM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photos by Ted Melton / ActionSportsPix.SmugMug.com

The Spain Park High School boys and girls basketball teams each picked up Class 7A, Area 6 victories over Huffman Friday night. more

Jan 14, 2017 5:12 AM Sports

Hoover Public Library sign

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Recreation Center and Aldridge Gardens will be open, and garbage pickup will continue as normal Monday. more

Jan 12, 2017 1:12 PM News

MossRockTaco-1.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is slated for opening in late February or early March. more

Jan 11, 2017 11:31 PM Restaurants

City of Hoover logo - council chambers

Photo by Jon Anderson

Budget hearings were interrupted due to wintry weather. more

Jan 11, 2017 4:18 PM News

Jerome Morgan Jr. Dec 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

Morgan is the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company. more

Jan 11, 2017 4:36 PM Businesses

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Jamal Johnson scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter. more

Jan 11, 2017 3:10 AM Sports

Hoover school bus Dec 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

The grades are based on students’ achievement on test scores, learning gains made from year to year, graduation rates and individual goals that school systems set for themselves. more

Jan 10, 2017 9:14 PM Schools

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Spain Park scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. more

Jan 11, 2017 1:27 AM Sports

Rebecca Wells

Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Tickets for the Saturday authors conference at the 2017 Southern Voices Festival also are selling briskly. more

Jan 10, 2017 11:13 AM News

Ivy Lane resubdivision photo and map

Photo by Jon Anderson/Map provided by city of Hoover

The owner of the property took six 50-foot-wide lots and two smaller ones to create three larger lots. more

Jan 9, 2017 6:44 PM News

Hoover school board 9-12-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The school board is expected to vote on the 2017-18 school calendar. more

Jan 7, 2017 9:00 PM Schools

Hoover Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover improved to 17-4 on the season with the big win. more

Jan 6, 2017 12:52 PM Sports

Frank Brocato 11-7-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The mayor plans to deliver similar speeches to numerous groups over the next few months. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:54 PM News

Rebecca Wells 2015

Photo courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University

The festival is a celebration of writing, music and art. This year's headliner is author and actress Rebecca Wells. more

Jan 5, 2017 12:52 PM News

Publix Food &amp; Pharmacy logo

Ross Bridge residents have been asking for a grocery store in or near their community for years, and that part of Birmingham has been considered a "food desert" due to lack of grocery options. more

Jan 4, 2017 5:41 PM Businesses

Hoover fire dept ladder trucks

Photo from Hoover Fire Department website

Mayor Frank Brocato requested the delay, saying he wants to do more research on potential options. more

Jan 3, 2017 7:11 PM News

Paul Sanford and Ruth Cole

Photos by Jon Anderson

The two appointees have a long history of service to the Hoover community. more

Jan 3, 2017 7:54 PM People

Hoover City Council 11-7-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The hearings will be held Thursday and Friday at the Hoover Municipal Center. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:33 PM News

Hoover fire ladder trucks 2015

Photo from Hoover Fire Department website

Fire Chief Chuck Wingate said the department needs to replace the 100-foot ladder truck at Station No. 4 on Municipal Drive. more

Jan 2, 2017 4:42 PM News

Hoover Public Safety Center

Photo from Hoover Police Department

The nonprofit has leased space at the Hoover Public Safety Center for six years and wants to extend its lease for three more years. more

Jan 2, 2017 4:47 PM News

Hoover JSU nominees 2016-17

Photos courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

They will be considered among teachers from school districts across the state. more

Dec 29, 2016 5:15 PM Schools

Hoover High Band Dec 2016

Photo courtesy of Hoover HIgh School Band Boosters.

Growth in the band program and budget cuts have made it difficult to purchase the more expensive instruments that most students' families can't afford, the band booster president said. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:50 AM High Schools

4670 Valleydale Road map

Map provided by city of Hoover

The plan is to put a convenience store and small strip shopping center on the property, which is next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. more

Dec 29, 2016 9:17 AM News

U.S. 31 near Ala 150 12-27-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Many street lights were eliminated when parts of the highway were widened recently. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:30 AM News

Hoover City Council Nov 2016

Photo by Jon Anderson

It will be the first time in years the council has held budget hearings with department heads. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:18 AM News

Hoover Public Library Oct 2015

Photo by Jon Anderson

City offices are closed Friday through Monday, but some buildings have different hours. more

Dec 28, 2016 9:49 AM News

Spain Park Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Spain Park's basketball teams are making the rounds in this year's holiday events. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:30 PM Sports

Amanda Borden 11-8-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

She hopes to make the library even more of a community hub and wants to consider the idea of library branches again. more

Dec 26, 2016 1:43 PM People

Christmas tree recycling

Photo from dutourdumonde/bigstockphoto

Alabama Power plans to use the trees for habitat enhancement in lakes. more

Dec 26, 2016 12:28 PM News

CircusTrix Ninja Course 3

Courtesy of CircusTrix

The 30,000-square-foot facility, to be built off Alabama 119, will replace the Airwalk trampoline park in The Village at Lee Branch. more

Dec 23, 2016 5:25 PM Businesses

Fire Dept 2016 toy drive 4

Photo courtesy of Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire Department

The toys were donated by individuals, families, neighborhood associations and businesses and collected at Cahaba Valley, Hoover, North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire stations. more

Dec 23, 2016 2:58 PM News

Valleydale Christmas Eve candlelight 2015

Photo courtesy of Valleydale Church

Many offer communion and/or candlelight services. more

Dec 22, 2016 5:10 PM News

Hoover Fire Department Santa

Photo courtesy of Hoover Fire Department

If there is inclement weather, he plans to accept visits from children at Hoover fire stations. more

Dec 22, 2016 4:05 PM News

beer and wine

Photo by fotek61/bigstock

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to vote on Carmike Motion Pictures' request at its Jan. 17 meeting. more

Dec 21, 2016 5:46 PM News

Hoover Municipal Center Dec 2015

Photo by Jon Anderson

There are a few exceptions, however. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:51 PM News

Hoover Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Hoover and Oak Mountain are among the local girls teams playing in the tournament. more

Dec 20, 2016 9:06 PM Sports

Spain Park Basketball

Photo by Todd Lester

Spain Park is hosting 16 girls varsity teams in the three-day event. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:08 PM Sports

City of Hoover logo

General fund revenues rose by $1.5 million to $111.4 million in fiscal 2016, according to unaudited financial figures. more

Dec 19, 2016 10:35 PM News

I-459 interchange map 12-5-16

Map provided by city of Hoover

The property is between South Shades Crest Road and Interstate 459, and city officials say they want to use part of it to build a new I-459 interchange. more

Dec 19, 2016 9:44 PM News

Jessica Meuse

Photo courtesy of Jessica Meuse

Meuse, who plays a mix of Southern rock, alternative music and rock 'n' roll, placed fourth in season 13 of "American Idol." more

Dec 19, 2016 12:12 PM People

Dontaz Jamark Kelly-Lawery

Photo provided by Hoover Police Department

The arrest was made by the Montgomery office of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. more

Dec 18, 2016 3:53 PM News

Austin Wiley

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

The former Spain Park star joined the Tigers last week. more

Dec 18, 2016 10:37 PM Sports

Melody Greene Paul McEwan

Photos courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools

Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more

Dec 15, 2016 7:15 PM Schools

Frank Brocato chamber 12-15-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

New Mayor Frank Brocato delivered his first state-of-the-city address today to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. more

Dec 15, 2016 3:13 PM News

Supt Advisory Council Travis Bryant 12-13-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy's Advisory Council shared its recommendations Tuesday night after six months of study. more

Dec 13, 2016 9:56 PM Schools

Carmike Cinemas

Photo by Jon Anderson

Some people are all for it, but others say it will ruin the movie experience for children and families. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:33 PM News

Carmike Cinemas Patton Creek

Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval tonight, but now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council. more

Dec 12, 2016 9:45 PM Businesses

Thanksgiving turkey

Photo by jbreeves/bigstock

More than 77 percent of survey respondents chose a calendar option with a full week out of school for Thanksgiving. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:41 PM Schools

Bucs Galleria 12-11-16

Photo by Ron Burkett

A large crowd gathered in the mall's center court for the celebration. more

Dec 11, 2016 7:19 PM Sports

Dan Fulton 1-12-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Fulton was active in the effort to save Hoover school buses and get new people elected to office in Hoover. more

Dec 11, 2016 6:00 AM News

Kathy Murphy 11-14-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Subcommittees have been meeting for months to do strategic planning. more

Dec 11, 2016 12:30 PM Schools

HV police shooting suspect 12-8-16 (2)

Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The incident happened Thursday night on Southpark Drive. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:49 PM News

Donald Sweeney

Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more

Dec 8, 2016 2:58 PM People

Demaraaron Cordarriucs Johnson.jpg

Courtesy of Shelby County Jail

On Nov. 11, a man reportedly purchased two Kitchen Aid mixers from the Walmart on U.S. 280 using five counterfeit $100 bills. more

Dec 8, 2016 8:18 PM News

Linda Andrews Library Plaza

Photo by Jon Anderson

The celebration will be in the Library Plaza and is open to the public. more

Dec 7, 2016 5:14 PM News

Frank Brocato 12-1-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Brocato is scheduled to address the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15. more

Dec 7, 2016 11:42 AM News

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

The players, coaches, band and cheerleaders are expected to attend. more

Dec 6, 2016 5:11 PM Sports

Michael Krawcheck

Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Michael Krawcheck, who has served on the board for 20 years, is stepping down at age 77 to allow someone new to learn the ropes. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM News

Monty Jones Jr. 12-1-16

Photo by Jon Anderson

The council went with Monty Jones Jr., who most recently managed the Macon Centreplex in Macon, Georgia. more

Dec 5, 2016 9:38 PM News

Hoover HIgh cheerleaders 2016 title game

Photo by Barry Stephenson

Vendors will sell art, jewelry, apparel, specialty foods and Hoover Bucs merchandise to help send the cheerleaders to their national competition in Orlando. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:10 PM High Schools

HV COMM BluffParkParade-14.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The parade featured local organizations, churches and schools, and it served as a way to bring the local community closer together during the start of the holidays. more

Dec 4, 2016 9:04 PM News

Vehicle rock damage 12-2-16

Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department

There have been four vehicles with shattered windows in the past three days, police say. more

Dec 2, 2016 5:38 PM News

I-459 interchange map 12-5-16

Map provided by city of Hoover

The interchange would be just east of the South Shades Crest Road overpass. Brocato wants the city to pay $2 million to USS Real Estate to buy 31.3 acres to help with the project. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:54 PM News

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover's defense carried the Bucs all season, and the state championship game was no exception. more

Dec 1, 2016 5:47 AM Sports

Hoover Football State Championship 2016

Sarah Finnegan

Hoover High captured its 12th football state championship in school history on Wednesday night, defeating McGill-Toolen. more

Dec 1, 2016 5:14 AM Sports

See our full January issue

Upcoming Events

