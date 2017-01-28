The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center, to be used for sports, entertainment, conventions, banquets and other events, is slated to open in May, more

Two of the taxes cover all of Jefferson County and will be voted on by all county voters. Together, they total 7.5 mills and brought in about $7.1 million for Hoover City Schools (plus additional money for other school districts) in fiscal 2015. more

There are two main goals of the plan: redistribute students to make better use of available space at schools and “undo” previous rezoning plans that forced minority populations to travel farther to school. more

Most of the new houses coming are in the western part of the city, in communities such as Ross Bridge, Lake Wilborn and McGill Crossings. more

Melody Greene teaches fourth grade at Greystone Elementary and Paul McEwan teaches science at Hoover High. more

Sam Chandler Nixon makes college debut Spain Park High School alum Daniel Nixon ran his first race as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Friday, Jan. 13, at the UAB Blazer Invite, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. more 7:24 PM SAM CHANDLER Sports