Tynette Lynch, Aldridge Gardens.

Aldridge Gardens is led by one of the most talented women in the hospitality and tourism industry, Tynette Lynch.

Lynch began her career more than 30 years ago and has since become the CEO of Aldridge Gardens and the Director of Tourism and Hospitality for the City of Hoover.

Lynch, who believes in creating a strong community, participates in community-driven organizations in an effort to promote growth and connectedness in Hoover and surrounding areas.

She serves as the vice-chairman of the Leadership Hoover Board of Directors. She is a member of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and chairman of the Board of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitor Bureau.

“I love tourism, hospitality and our wonderful city,” Lynch said. “The Gardens offer a beautiful, peaceful place for the community to enjoy while connecting with nature.”

Aldridge Gardens is a 30-acre public garden nestled in the heart of Hoover, featuring walking trails through beautiful plantings and a 5-acre lake. The beauty of the Gardens has made them a favorite among wedding venues.

Not only do the Gardens showcase the unique Snowflake Hydrangea, but they’re also hosting a vast array of beautiful plant life and a large population of native bird species. Such variety makes the Gardens perfect for educational enrichment.

They offer classes to adults, children and families covering a wide range of themes from photography to horticulture.

Aldridge Gardens is a 501(c)(3) organization owned by the City of Hoover. The Gardens are free to visit but also offers various levels of membership. More information on how to become a member can be found on their website.

