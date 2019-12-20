× 1 of 2 Expand Kelli Gunnells, The KG Group at RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand The KG Group at RealtySouth. Prev Next

Kelli Gunnells said when you work in real estate, you get to be a part of a family’s story.

That’s what she loves the most about what she does.

“If you consider the life events that generally surround a real estate purchase, there are many times very personal and emotional events that are transpiring that precipitate the change in housing need, such as a marriage, children being born, children leaving for college or the death of a spouse,” she said. “Being available for my clients to walk them through the transaction and be available for the many emotions that take place during the process is a blessing.”

Gunnells has 24 years of real estate experience and enjoys putting that to good use for her clients. She also has a background in construction and degree from UAB in public relations. Her team, the Kelli Gunnells Group, is one of the top producing teams in the Birmingham area, bringing talent and skill together to deliver the best real estate experience possible.

Gunnells lives by her father’s words that “when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

And she does love it. Her close relationship with her clients is what she considers to be the best part of her career. She seeks to be a trusted, knowledgeable resource for her clients.

“I love what I do, and I’m so passionate about the opportunity to assist others through changes in their lives,” she said.

