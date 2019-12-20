× 1 of 2 Expand Heather Goss, RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand Heather Goss, RealtySouth. Prev Next

Realtor Heather Goss has always had a strong interest in real estate and helping people.

“As a teenager, I would often drive through the neighborhoods in my hometown of Auburn and wonder about the homes and people inside,” Goss said.

While attending Auburn University, Goss worked for a builder designing cabinet layouts for clients, which allowed her to gain experience and knowledge of design. After obtaining her finance degree, Goss worked in the brokerage industry where she gained knowledge in negotiating sales agreements and managing documentation required for closing real estate transactions.

Twenty years later, Goss is making her dream a reality and helping her clients transition to and from homes they adore.

“I feel very fortunate to see my knowledge of business, design, finance and real estate come full circle as a Realtor,” Goss said.

Goss manages all aspects of her business as a Realtor, which Goss said is key in real estate and adds value to her relationships with clients.

“I manage all aspects of my business, so that I know what stage every deal is at from start to finish,” Goss said. “This allows me to get invested with my buyers and sellers, since I am walking with them personally through each phase.”

From concept to closing, clients can be confident Goss will handle every real estate purchase, sale or development with particular care and attention to detail. This, Goss shared, along with her client’s perception of their experience, has been her benchmark of success.

“Hands down, their satisfaction and level of comfort in the deal is how I measure how successful I am,” she said. “At closing day, we are no longer agent and client, but friends. I am proud to be known as their friend and Realtor. I love knowing that I have played a part in another’s story.”

Sponsored Content.