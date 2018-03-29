Hoover council reschedules interviews with six 2018 school board applicants

× Expand Hoover school bd applicants 2018 The six March 2018 applicants for the Hoover Board of Education are, top row from left, Jamie Elliott, Dr. Rasheen Jackson, Amy Mudano, and bottom row from left, Michelle Nalls, Charles Notar and Alan Paquette.

The Hoover City Council Education Committee has rescheduled its interviews with six applicants for the Hoover school board for Monday, April 2.

The interviews will be held in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers on the third floor of the Hoover Municipal Center between 3:40 and 5:40 p.m., just prior to the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

The applicants seeking to replace Earl Cooper on the Hoover school board include a UAB administrator, a pharmacist, a UAB epidemiologist, a college admissions consultant, a retired college professor and a property management professional. Here is the schedule for Monday’s interviews:

3:40 p.m. – Jamie Elliott

4:00 p.m. – Charles Notar

4:20 p.m. – Amy Mudano

4:40 p.m. – Michelle Nalls

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Rasheen Jackson

5:20 p.m. – Alan Paquette

The interviews originally were scheduled for March 19 but were postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, chairman of the Education Committee, said the committee will take a couple of weeks to reflect on the applicants and their interviews and meet again shortly before the April 16 council meeting to discuss the appointment and make a recommendation to the full council. The full council likely will vote on that recommendation at its April 16 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., he said.

Whoever is appointed will start his or her five-year term on June 1.

Read more about each of the applicants here.