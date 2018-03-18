Hoover council to interview six 2018 school board applicants Monday afternoon

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school bd interviews Nov 2017 Members of the Hoover City Council interview Hoover school board applicants on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

The Hoover City Council Education Committee on Monday plans to interview six people who have applied to replace Earl Cooper on the Hoover school board.

The applicants include a UAB administrator, a pharmacist, a UAB epidemiologist, a college admissions consultant, a retired college professor and a property management professional.

The interviews are scheduled to take place between 3:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers on the third floor at the Hoover Municipal Center, and they are open to the public.

The council probably will make its selection on April 2, and the new school board member’s term will begin on June 1.

Here are some details about each of the applicants, based on their applications:

JAMIE ELLIOTT

Age: 37

Neighborhood: Riverchase

Occupation: Administrator of the Cystic Fibrosis Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; previously served as business officer in the dean’s office at UAB School of Public Health, financial officer in UAB Department of Medicine and other administrative jobs at UAB

Education: Master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in philosophy, both from UAB; associate’s degree in accounting from Northwest Mississippi Community College

Years lived in Hoover: Eight

Hoover school ties: Has two children headed to kindergarten at Riverchase Elementary in 2018 and 2020

Community involvement: Mentor for Girls Inc. at Tarrant Elementary; former Birmingham chapter director for Navigators USA

Reasons for applying: Believes strongly in quality public education; to continue prosperity of the Hoover school system

Critical issues: Growth of residential development in Hoover; changing times (politically, socially and technologically); creating the best atmosphere for teachers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DR. RASHEEN JACKSON

Age: 57

Neighborhood: Ross Bridge

Occupation: Pharmacist for Anthem Inc. since last year; previously served as clinical pharmacist, pharmacy manager, drug information specialist, pharmacy consultant and pharmacy director at various hospitals, medical centers and companies since 1986

Education: Doctor of pharmacy degree from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy; undergraduate degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Years lived in Hoover: Eight

Hoover school ties: None

Community involvement: Served on a task force for Solon City Schools in Ohio after the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado

Reasons for applying: To support Superintendent Kathy Murphy and the community in the vision for Hoover City Schools; ensuring each student is provided with opportunities to develop and achieve personal excellence in realizing their goals and careers

Critical issues: Growth of Hoover; rezoning; busing; maintaining high standards to continue to provide an excellent education to all students

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMY MUDANO

Age: 47

Neighborhood: Riverchase

Occupation: Research associate and epidemiologist at UAB School of Medicine; previously served numerous other jobs, including health management statistician for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, project coordinator for UAB Department of Medicine; manager and epidemiologist for American Cancer Society in Atlanta and contractor for Norrell Corp. in Atlanta (accounting, finance, sales, etc.)

Education: Master of public health degree in epidemiology from Emory University; bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Florida

Years lived in Hoover: 16

Hoover school ties: One child at Spain Park High, one at Berry Middle and one at Riverchase Elementary

Community involvement: Currently fundraising co-chairwoman for Berry Middle School PTO; previously served as PTO president, treasurer and parliamentarian at Riverchase Elementary and as registration day coordinator at Berry Middle; also served on boards at Riverchase Country Club

Reasons for applying: Make sure the opportunities afforded her children and the sense of community her family has felt are available and attainable for all children in Hoover

Critical issues: Implementing the school rezoning plan; measuring the progress and achievement of students in a meaningful and consistent way; maintaining excellent educational offerings and expanding those offerings while being fiscally responsible

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MICHELLE NALLS

Age: 42

Neighborhood: Greystone

Occupation: Co-founder of College Admissions Made Possible in 2009; previously taught seven years in Jefferson County schools; and one year at Simmons Middle School in Hoover

Education: Master’s degree in English education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham; bachelor’s degree in secondary language arts education from University of Montevallo

Years lived in Hoover: 17

Hoover school ties: Has one child at Berry Middle School and two at Greystone Elementary; previously taught one year at Simmons Middle School; husband, Martin, was formerly principal of the Hoover High Freshman Center

Community involvement: Junior League of Birmingham member; adult education instructor for Preschool Partners program; editor of the Birmingham chapter of Jack and Jill of America; formerly was membership chair for the Charity League of Birmingham

Reasons for applying: Would like to give back to the school system that has given so much to her family; believes she has the ability to relate to people and decision-making skills needed in a school board member

Critical issues: Rapid growth; rezoning; impending overcrowding

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLES NOTAR

Age: 74

Neighborhood: Lake Cyrus

Occupation: Retired as education professor from Jacksonville State University; also worked as deputy director for training development at U.S. Army Military Police School and deputy assistant commandant for technology at U.S. Army Chemical School at Fort McClellan; also taught at Troy State University, Shelby State Community College in Memphis and middle and high schools in Memphis

Education: Master’s degree in history and doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Memphis State University; bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Pennsylvania State University

Years lived in Hoover: Two

Hoover school ties: Oldest grandson graduated from Hoover High in 2017; youngest grandson is fifth-grader at Brock’s Gap Intermediate

Community involvement: Meals on Wheels volunteer; on Vestavia Hills Lutheran Church Firehouse Cook Team; served on Jacksonville City Council 16 years, Jacksonville Planning Commission eight years, Jacksonville Exchange Club 16 years and Retired Senior Volunteer Program Advisory Board eight years; was volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver for Jacksonville Fire Department 26 years; served as chairman of the board for Jacksonville Hospital

Reasons for applying: Experience and responsibilities at various levels of education, federal civil service and community service would help him fulfill school board responsibilities; has worked in many settings where decisions are made collectively and can provide accountable advice and counsel to the board and represent the school system in a professional manner

Critical issues: Hiring of quality staff will be a challenge due to fewer students enrolled in math and science in college; hiring of technology staff and keeping up with technology changes; finding land and money for new schools; providing opportunities in vocational training; unfunded state and federal mandates

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALAN PAQUETTE

Age: 52

Neighborhood: Chace Lake

Occupation: Vice president of property management for Jim Wilson & Associates since 2004; briefly served as assistant general manager for General Growth Properties at the Riverchase Galleria in 2004

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Troy State University

Years lived in Hoover: 24

Hoover school ties: Has two children at Riverchase Elementary

Community involvement: Serves as deacon, member of the ministry development team and third-grade Sunday School class teacher at Hunter Street Baptist Church; was on the church’s finance committee for three years; serves on Architectural Review Committee for Riverchase Business Association; coaches and officiates youth sports; served on board for Shades Mountain Park

Reasons for applying: Has had in-depth multi-level and multi-cultural experiences in business and the community that will allow him to an important contributor in supporting the school superintendent through the understanding and implementation of appropriate policies; wants to help sustain the greatness of the school district and community

Critical issues: School capacity to handle residential growth; getting released from federal court supervision in a decades-old desegregation lawsuit; school safety

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here is the schedule for Monday's interviews:

3:40 p.m. -- Jamie Elliott

4:00 p.m. -- Dr. Rasheen Jackson

4:20 p.m. -- Amy Mudano

4:40 p.m. -- Michelle Nalls

5:00 p.m. -- Charles Notar

5:20 p.m. -- Alan Paquette