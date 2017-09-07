Communication companies seek rule changes for cell towers in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover cell tower A cell phone tower stands over a dental office off Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama.

Telecommunication companies are asking Hoover officials to change some of their rules regarding cell towers to help with upgrades to fifth-generation wireless technology, Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw said.

The fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks that provide more bandwidth (speedier service) require more, but smaller, cell towers, and providers are looking for some rule changes to accommodate that, Shaw said.

City officials have some questions about that, such as what kinds of towers that it involves and what they look like, he said. “Is it going to be ugly? Is it going to be acceptable to citizens?”

The Hoover City Council Technology Committee, which Shaw heads, has scheduled a meeting with four telecommunication companies for Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss those and other issues, Shaw said.

“My goal is for Hoover to be one of the first to get 5G coverage,” he said.

City officials also want the companies that already are providing wireless and fiber services in Hoover to give updates about other upgrade projects under way in the city right now, he said. Shaw also is interested in getting the companies to improve service in areas where wireless reception is not as good, he said.

The companies meeting with the council’s Technology Committee Friday are AT&T, Charter, Crown Castle and Mobilitie, Shaw said. Verizon declined the invitation to meet with the committee, with company officials saying they weren’t ready to discuss those issues yet, Shaw said.

The meeting will be in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane and is open to the public.