Bucs, Jags showcase squads at national championship

× 1 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 2 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 3 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 4 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 5 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 6 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 7 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 8 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 9 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan Hoover 7x7 Hoover High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 10 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 11 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 12 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 13 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 14 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. × 15 of 15 Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017. Prev Next

HOOVER -- Thirty-eight high school teams from eight states rolled into town this week to compete in the USA Football 7 on 7 National Championship Series, held Thursday to Saturday at the Hoover Met.

Only two squads remained in the field on Saturday afternoon. Hoover High School was one of them.

The hometown Bucs clicked off four straight wins on the third day of competition to advance to the tournament final, where they fell to Boiling Springs (S.C.), 29-17.

"Any time you play in tournaments like this, we just want to find out how we compete," said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. "It kind of creates a little more chemistry within our brotherhood."

Hoover went 5-0-1 in pool play on Thursday and Friday to earn the No. 3 seed entering Saturday's single-elimination bracket format. In the do-or-die setup, it rose to the occasion.

The Bucs dispatched McAdory, Mandeville (La.) and Hewitt-Trussville with ease in the first three rounds. Thompson proved more of a challenge in the semifinal, but the Bucs escaped with a 27-20 victory in overtime. Senior quarterback Jalen Parker rifled a touchdown pass and ensuing conversion on the opening possession of overtime before the Hoover defense made its defining stand.

Parker split reps throughout the tournament with junior Peyton Wilson, the younger brother of former University of Alabama and Hoover quarterback John Parker Wilson.

Both current signal-callers experienced their share of ups and downs, but that's to be expected. Neither has started at the varsity level, and the same is true for many of their teammates who took the field this weekend.

"We needed this," Niblett said. "We've got a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball, a lot of guys who need experience."

Hoover in the final jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Boiling Springs, which entered the day as the No. 25 seed. The cushion wasn't enough.

Boiling Springs made the game a microcosm of its tournament, rebounding from a sluggish start to seal the victory. The team went 3-3 in pool play before winning five straight games on Saturday.

"You can learn from losing," Niblett said. "It helps you to understand a little bit more about winning. I'm proud of these guys."

× Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS 7x7 Spain Park High School football participates in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 13, 2017.

Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney recited the same verdict after his Jags fell in Saturday's first round — also to Boiling Springs. His team totaled a 4-1-1 record in pool play, and Raney liked what he saw.

"We've got to play our tails off and do exactly what we're coached to do as hard as we possibly can do it," he said. "I thought for the most part that's what we did."

Spain Park claimed pool play victories over Northridge, Daphne, Austin and Lassiter (Ga.). Following their 32-19 loss in the bracket, the Jags knocked off Gadsden City in a consolation game. The first-round stumble to Boiling Springs at first seemed like an upset, considering that Spain Park entered as the No. 8 seed. Hindsight later altered that perception.

Raney said he typically doesn't put too much stock into the outcome of 7-on-7 contests. Instead, he uses them to observe how his players react in certain situations, especially those characterized by adversity.

"In one of these games, it's going to be ebb and flow, up and down," Raney said. "When things are going bad, you pay attention to your kids to see who can try to change it, and you develop leadership through that."

The national tournament concluded summer 7-on-7 play for both teams, which will now direct their attention toward preseason camp. Less than six weeks stand between opening kickoff on Aug. 25.

Hoover starts its 2017 campaign on the road at Grayson (Ga.), while Spain Park begins with a home game against Gadsden City.