The Reset: Bowling teams qualify for state

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover High School basketball teams were able to work around the winter weather last week. Both teams played a pair of Class 7A, Area 5 games and the Lady Bucs played on Monday to start the week.

On Monday, the Lady Bucs began the week in Hanceville with a 56-51 win over Sparkman. They posted two more victories in the week. On Thursday, they dominated Vestavia Hills in a 71-27 victory. Joiya Maddox led the way with 16 points and Jennifer Andrew added 10.

On Friday, the Lady Bucs cruised by Thompson, 54-31. Maddox once again led the team with 13 points and Andrew chipped in 10, as the team improved to 23-1 overall and 4-0 in the area.

The boys team continued its strong play as well, beating Vestavia Hills 62-52 on Thursday. Jamari Blackmon exploded for 34 points and six rebounds, while Marion Humphrey chipped in 16 points and five boards. In his first game back from injury, Trey Jemison swatted eight shots. On Friday, the Bucs cruised to a 72-38 win over Thompson to improve to 19-4 and 4-0 in area play.

This week, the Bucs play at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and at Vestavia Hills on Friday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park High School basketball teams worked around the weather mischief just fine last week, playing a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 games.

The girls team also played in Huntsville to begin the week, as the Lady Jags fell to Hazel Green, 56-47. But they finished the week strong, with a 65-52 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday and a 51-42 win over Oak Mountain on Friday. In Friday’s win, Sarah Ashlee Barker led the team with 17 points. Claire Holt scored 15. The Lady Jags are now 21-4 overall and 4-0 in the area.

The boys team was not as fortunate, as it suffered an 82-52 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday and a 69-57 defeat to Oak Mountain on Friday to fall to 5-15 overall and 0-4 in the area.

This week, the Lady Jags begin the week by hosting Gadsden City on Monday. Both teams host Huffman on Tuesday and are at Mountain Brook on Friday.

BOWLING

The Hoover and Spain Park bowling teams both competed in the AHSAA South Regional last week in Foley, and both boys teams did enough to qualify for the state tournament.

The first day of the tournament, Thursday, was used to determined seeding for the bracket format on the second day, Spain Park’s boys earned the No. 1 seed. On Friday the Jags began their run with a 1,474-1,089 win over Beauregard. That win solidified their berth at the state tournament, as the quarterfinalists from the regional sealed a spot.

No. 8 Hoover also won its first match to notch a state berth, edging Prattville, 1,310-1,277. The Bucs and Jags met in the quarterfinals, with Spain Park winning 704-671. Spain Park fell to No. 4 Baker in the semifinals, 736-689. Baker beat Daphne in the final to win the regional.

The Spain Park girls earned the No. 6 seed on Friday, but fell short to Satsuma, 1,069-1,004, as the Lady Jags’ season came to a close.

The state tournament is set for this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

