The Reset: Basketball teams begin area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Ahman Ellington (4) shoots a 3-pointer during a game between Hoover and Thompson on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Thompson High School in Alabaster.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover High School basketball teams continued their top form last week, as they began Class 7A, Area 5 play.

The boys team posted a pair of dominant victories. On Tuesday, the Bucs took down Thompson, 69-32, behind 22 points from Jamari Blackmon. Marion Humphrey (17 points) and Ahman Ellington (10) joined him in double figures.

On Friday, Hoover knocked off Tuscaloosa County, 63-26. The same trio had big nights yet again. Humphrey led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Ellington picked up 17 points, six assists and four steals, while Blackmon pitched in 14 points and five steals. The Bucs are now 17-4 on the year.

The Lady Bucs dominated their first two area opponents during the week, but dropped their first game of the year on Saturday.

On Tuesday, they dominated Thompson, 63-31. Joiya Maddox paced the team with 20 points, followed by Miya Kimber’s 14 points. On Friday, they beat Tuscaloosa County, 85-36, as Maddox led the team once again, scoring 21 points. Skyla Knight added 18 and Madison Adamson scored 10.

Saturday, the Lady Bucs played in the Krossover Classic in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and fell to a stout Holy Innocents team, 53-48. Knight scored a team-high 12 points and Eboni Williams picked up 18 rebounds, as Hoover fell to 20-1 overall.

This week, the Hoover girls play Sparkman at Wallace State on Monday, before both teams continue area play. The Bucs host Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and Thompson on Friday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park High School basketball teams opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play last week. The girls continued their great form, while the boys team struggled to find its footing.

On Tuesday, the Lady Jags dominated Oak Mountain, 58-20. Claire Holt led the way with 14 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker notched 13 points and Barrett Herring scored 11. They followed that up on Friday with a 60-37 win over Huffman on Friday.

The Lady Jags are now 19-3 on the year and have won 11 games in a row.

The boys team fell to Oak Mountain, 39-31, on Tuesday, despite DayQuan Williams’ game-high 16 points. They fared no better against top-ranked Huffman on Friday, as the Vikings won, 84-55. The Jags are now 5-13 on the season.

This week, the girls team plays Hazel Green on Monday in Huntsville. Both teams resume area play with games against Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Oak Mountain on Friday.

WRESTLING

On Thursday night, the Spain Park High School wrestling team traveled to Prattville for a dual match. The Jags won 45-18, winning eight of the 12 matches. The Jags' wins included pins by Max Milazzo (120 pounds), Caelan March (132), Dash Rush (182), Jaxon Bast (220) and Cameron Young (285).

On Saturday, the Spain Park High School wrestling team placed 12th in the Southeastern Pools Invitational at Thompson.

Also on Saturday, teams from Spain Park High, Hoover High, Bumpus Middle and Berry Middle participated in the Buc Brawl at Hoover.

Picking up individual victories were Berry’s Easton Steed (95 pounds), Andrew Moses (285) and Connor Elrod (285); Bumpus’ Broc Metcalf (103); and Hoover’s Evan Warren (126-132), Jacob Johnson (138) and Dawson Rye (170).

