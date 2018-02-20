Bucs, Jags make bowling presence known at state

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Spain Park’s Jalen Johnson bowls during a match Dec. 4. Johnson bowled a 279 during the first day of the state tournament.

The AHSAA State Bowling Tournament has had a distinct Hoover flavor to it in its three years of existence.

In 2016 and 2017, the Spain Park High School boys bowling team won it all, claiming the state title. The Jags returned to the state tournament again in 2018, and was joined by its neighbor, Hoover, for the first time. The Jags and Bucs competed in the tournament on Jan. 25-26 at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

Spain Park was unable to grab the ultimate crown – missing a chance to be champions three years in a row – but as fate would have it, the Jags would match up with Hoover in the first round of the elimination bracket.

The first day of the state tournament was conducted to determine seeding for the 16-team single-elimination bracket on the second day.

In bracket play, each team has all five bowlers roll a traditional 10-frame game. Following the traditional games are three baker games, which is a single 10-frame game that sees all five bowlers rotate after each frame.

Spain Park notched the 1,519-1,490 win over Hoover to eliminate the Bucs in their initial state tournament experience.

The Jags held a 952-867 lead after the traditional games, but Hoover posted a strong first baker game and outscored Spain Park 228-177 to cut the deficit by over half of the 85-pin margin. In the second baker game, Spain Park gained that all back with a 222-162 win, before Hoover’s 233-168 edge in the final game.

Despite the loss, the event was a success for the Hoover program.

“It’s an unbelievable experience to make the state tournament in any sport, but to coach the first team to make the state tournament at a school like Hoover is very humbling and I’m not sure it has set in yet,” said Hoover coach Kevin Butler.

Despite bowling not being a mainstream sport, Butler saw the opportunity for his kids to experience many of the same setbacks and learn from experiences that will benefit them down the road.

“They battled all the way through the season and hopefully learned some lessons to help them in life,” he said.

The Jags were eliminated in the next round by Grissom, 1,670-1,453. Grissom took a 90-pin lead after the traditional games and continued to add to that lead throughout the baker games.

Spain Park coach Stephen Hobbs said he has been most pleased with the growth of the sport in the few years that it has been sanctioned by the AHSAA.

“Disappointing loss, but I was impressed that the level of competition was so much higher,” he said. “We bowled about the same last year when we won and lost in the quarterfinals. That’s the best thing about it.”

Butler noticed the excitement amongst his group as well, shortly after dropping out of the tournament.

“It only took about an hour for them to begin looking to next year and making plans to have an even better season,” he said.

Jalen Johnson posted a highlight reel-worthy 279 during the first day of the tournament. Johnson, Brady Cooper, Devin Dowdle, Wyatt Lumsden and Matthew Plexico bowled for the Jags at state, while Brendan Ferris, Ethan Keeton, Daniel Torres, Austin Turner and Brandon Wade posted scores for Hoover.