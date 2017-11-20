Versatile veteran

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover High School senior guard Marion Humphrey can attack the rim, shoot from range and defend almost any position on the floor. His coach, Charles Burkett, calls him “one of the most underrated players” he’s ever been around.

Inside the practice gym at Hoover High School, Marion Humphrey lofted a 3-point attempt from atop the key and watched its path to the basket. He bobbed his head, then smirked, as the ball fell through the hoop.

“I was feeling it today,” Humphrey, a senior, said afterward.

But the triple wasn’t enough to lift his team in a pre-Halloween intrasquad scrimmage. As a result, he and his black-jersey-wearing teammates had to run the length of the floor multiple times after practice.

Humphrey isn’t likely to accumulate many more defeats over the course of the 2017-18 high school basketball season, at least against in-state competition. The Hoover boys team entered the year as a bona fide Class 7A state title contender.

The Bucs added Trey Jemison, a 6-foot-11 center, in the offseason to supplement the prodigious guard play already present in Humphrey, Jamari Blackmon and Ahman Ellington.

But 12th-year head coach Charles Burkett isn’t taking the talent surplus for granted. He values the skill set each player possesses, especially that of Humphrey.

Versatility distinguishes his game.

“Offensively, he’s a triple-threat guy, and defensively he can defend any position on the floor,” Burkett said. “His athleticism and savvy allows him to do that.”

When referring to Humphrey’s “savvy,” Burkett is alluding to his intangibles, his talent and, notably, his pedigree. Marion Humphrey is the final of the five Humphrey siblings to matriculate through Hoover High. Maudrecus, Breona, Marlon and Brittley all came before him and shined in their respective athletic endeavors — primarily football and track and field.

Each sibling continued his or her athletic career at the NCAA Division I level. Marlon, meanwhile, is enjoying a strong rookie NFL campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.

The siblings’ athletic aptitude traces back to their parents, Bobby and Barbara, the former an NFL running back in the early 1990s and the latter an accomplished track athlete.

Marion Humphrey has his eyes set on adding to the family legacy as a Buccaneers senior.

“I wouldn’t say pressure, but I know I’ve got to contribute something,” he said.

Last year the youngest Humphrey contributed quite a bit to the Hoover boys basketball team, which made it to the region final before falling to Vestavia Hills. He routinely chipped in 10 to 15 points per game offensively. On defense, he ranked among the Bucs’ leaders in a number of categories.

“If you get beat sometimes, Marion will come out of nowhere and just block it or get the steal,” said Blackmon, his senior teammate.

Credit Marion Humphrey’s on-court prowess not only to instinct, but also to agility and springiness. Both traits have enabled him to thrive in multiple arenas. Marion Humphrey, like his standout siblings, also excels in track and field as a hurdler and jumper. He was on pace to earn All-State honors — if not state titles — in at least two events at last year’s 7A outdoor meet.

But a hip injury sustained at the sectional championship cut his season short. It also limited his ability to play travel basketball in the summer, which minimized his exposure. The 6-2 combo guard is still waiting on a college offer; Burkett is confident it will come.

“Somebody’s going to get a good player, because he’s definitely one of the most underrated players I’ve ever been around,” he said.

Back at full health, Marion Humphrey is determined to make his senior season one to remember. All he needs to do is stay true to his game.

“I create for others, and I can also create for myself,” he said. “Being a playmaker, I think that’s the biggest thing.”