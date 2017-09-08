Jags knock off Bucs for first time in Bowen's tenure

× 1 of 27 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Spain Park Volleyball Spain Park's Marlee Johnson (8) during a match between Hoover and Spain Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. × 2 of 27 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Spain Park Volleyball Spain Park students during a match between Hoover and Spain Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. × 3 of 27 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Spain Park Volleyball Hoover's Abby Webster (13) during a match between Hoover and Spain Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. × 4 of 27 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Spain Park Volleyball Spain Park's Marlee Johnson (8) during a match between Hoover and Spain Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. × 5 of 27 Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Spain Park Volleyball Spain Park's Sha'Kevia Hogan HOOVER — Kellye Bowen’s team knows now.

It knows how to pick itself up off the mat after a poor set. It knows how to finish the deal. It knows what it takes to beat one of the top teams in the state.

And it now knows how it feels to take down its rival.

The Spain Park High School volleyball team knocked off crosstown foe Hoover on Thursday night, 3-1 (25-23, 19-24, 25-17, 25-21), defeating the Bucs for the first time in Bowen’s four years coaching the Jags.

“It feels really good, honestly, because we’ve been struggling through the first week,” said Bowen, whose team improved to 3-6 on the young season. “It’s good for them, it really is. They dug deep, fought hard, and that’s all I could ask for. Now that’s the standard.”

After opening the season 2-4 at the Juanita Boddie Tournament, the Jags were swept in a tri-match earlier in the week against Bob Jones and James Clemens.

“Yesterday, we worked on being mentally tough, competing in everything you do, fighting for every point,” Bowen said.

That work paid off, even as the Jags were slow out of the gates. Hoover jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first set, thanks to some dominant hitting on the outside by Memphis commit Paige Shaw.

Bowen called a timeout, and asked her team to “settle.” With a few dozen students standing courtside and Rick Pirkle manning the PA microphone, the atmosphere resembled that of a region basketball game.

“They just had to settle in,” Bowen said.

The Jags came out of the timeout and ripped off seven unanswered to take a 19-18 lead, and the teams exchanged blows until Spain Park emerged victorious, 25-23.

Hoover regrouped after the first set and coasted to a 24-19 victory in the second. But instead of wilting, the Jags responded with a strong third set. With Hoover holding a 15-13 edge, Spain Park went on a 10-0 run and pulled away for a 25-17 win in the set.

“They played so hard. Even when we lost the second set, they came back guns blazing in the third set. They never gave up,” Bowen said.

There was no stopping the Jags’ momentum after that, as they rolled to the match win in a 25-21 fourth set.

"That is such a confidence booster, because I scheduled a really rough first part of the season,” Bowen said. “I’m just so proud.”

For the Jags, Sha’Kevia Hogan led the way with 19 kills, with Marlee Johnson chipping in 12 kills and six digs. Senior setter Caroline Horton had 15 assists, and Allie DeSantis had 10. Olivia Stark and Paris Morris each registered five kills.

Hoover opened its season in the Boddie Tournament as well, winning all four of its pool play games before falling to Mountain Brook in bracket play. The Bucs will face another stiff test the next time they take the court, as they take on Oak Mountain on Tuesday.

Spain Park travels to Homewood on Monday evening.