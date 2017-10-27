Hoover PD urge preparation, safe travels to tonight’s football game

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Schultz/Bluff Park Drone Hoover Metropolitan Complex Jan 2017 The Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Tonight, Hoover High School will play in one of its biggest football games of the season.

As fans prepare to drive to the face off between the Buccaneers and Thompson High School Warriors, Hoover Police are asking everyone to drive safely, arrive early and exercise patience.

In a press release sent out Friday morning, Hoover PD gave a few driving tips and noted that officers are gearing up for the game at the Hoover Met. Additional officers will post up starting at 4:30 p.m., according to the release, and will help coordinate incoming traffic and provide extra police presence. According to the release, some fans might find it easier to enter and exit via South Shades Crest Road and Brocks Gap Parkway.

Parking will cost $5, and the release asked that everyone bring correct change if possible. There will be overflow parking at Bumpus Middle School, with free shuttles to the stadium.

Other driving tips included:

Plan to arrive early. For fans who normally arrive at 6 p.m., police caution that might not be early enough. Instead, they encourage people to head out around 4:30 or 5 p.m.

Be patient both before and after the game.

Don’t text and drive or drink and drive.

Always use seatbelts and child safety seats.

For anyone involved in a minor accident, move your car to the shoulder if possible.

Parking lots will open at 4:30 p.m., gates will open at 5 p.m. and kickoff will be at 7 p.m.